Sources: Officials across all Section Vl fall sports plan to be 'unavailable' to start 2022 season

Officials across all Section VI fall sports plan to be unavailable from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10, as the section and the organization that represents the officials association faces the Aug. 31 expiration of their contract, multiple sources told The Buffalo News on Friday.

“All fall sports are unified,” said one source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The decision comes a day after The News was informed Section VI officials in football and girls soccer would be unavailable.

Chris Hope, the High School Sports Officials of Western New York representative, told The News that the sides have reached an "impasse." Regular season games are scheduled to begin next week in Western New York.

Hope referred comment on the officials' availability to the individual sport-based officials organizations. Officials are independent contractors and can accept or decline assignments as they please.

“All of the fall sports are doing the same thing,” another source told The News. “We’re hoping that the section begins to negotiate in a reasonable manner."

Section VI issued a statement Friday from President Maureen Donahue.

"Section VI continues to be committed to our student-athletes and school districts. It is important to Section VI to continue its long-standing goodwill with the Western New York Sports Officials," the statement said. "It is the position of Section VI not to negotiate contracts in public. The appearance of a potential work stoppage will negatively impact our member schools and student-athletes. We continue to value our officials in the service they provide to our student-athletes.

"Section VI has been dedicated over the last year to negotiating a fair contract for all involved and stands committed to a successor agreement."

Section VI Executive Director Mark DiDilippo said the section would have no comment beyond the statement.

New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said Friday that he has proposed a meeting Monday in Buffalo between the two sides.

"Students can't afford to be negatively impacted by this situation," he tweeted.

As a result of ongoing contract negotiations between @SectionVI & officials, I have requested a meeting on Monday in Buffalo. Both groups want resolution for the betterment of students. I look fwd to the meeting. Students can’t afford to be negatively impacted by this situation. — Dr. Robert Zayas (@RobertZayasNY) August 26, 2022