Some crunch helps Williamsville East win Section VI Class A-1 baseball title

Mack played in his last high school game and is a likely first-round pick in next month’s Major League Baseball draft. He had no complaints about what was also Maclay’s last high school baseball game.

“He pitched a gem,” Mack said. “He pitched a really good game. The first inning, he struggled a little to find his zone, and once he got that down, it was lights-out from there. There was no touching him.”

But when Grand Island (14-5) had its best chance to score in the top of the fifth, Maclay’s defense came up with a key, inning-ending double play.

Maclay allowed one hit through four innings, but with Tyler Figliola on second and Logan Sionko on first with one out, Williamsville East shortstop Michael Stellrecht caught a sharp line drive by Jack Dlugokinski, then tossed the ball to second baseman Glen MacLeay, who forced out Figliola as he tried to get back to second base.