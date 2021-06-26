Some crunch helps Williamsville East win Section VI Class A-1 baseball title

As the Williamsville East baseball team gathered on the pitcher’s mound to celebrate its Section VI Class A-1 championship, one of the players wagged a carrot over his head.
It might seem a little unusual to flail vegetables in celebration, but the Flames had a good reason Saturday afternoon at Clarence. Carrots, for the Flames, are a traditional metaphor for championships.
In the moments after Williamsville East’s 6-0 win against Grand Island, Flames pitcher Trey Maclay took the stem of a carrot out of the back pocket of his uniform. An orange nub clung to the green stem.
“I ate the carrot,” Maclay said, smiling. “I ate a real carrot.”
A little extra crunch likely helped Maclay, who allowed two hits and struck out seven in seven innings for the Flames (19-3).
“Early on, this mound is taller than ours, so I had some trouble finding my way down it and finding the zone,” Maclay said. “But I felt like I was locked in.
“The curveball, it was kind of hit-or-miss. I only missed a couple of them. But it was mostly fastballs, and towards the end, I found my stride and it was a lot of low-and-outside fastballs, combined with a couple of curveballs. I’ve got to give credit to Joey (Mack, Williamsville East’s catcher), he calls pitches all season long. I shook him off once all season and got lined for a single, and I haven’t done it since.”
Mack played in his last high school game and is a likely first-round pick in next month’s Major League Baseball draft. He had no complaints about what was also Maclay’s last high school baseball game.
“He pitched a gem,” Mack said. “He pitched a really good game. The first inning, he struggled a little to find his zone, and once he got that down, it was lights-out from there. There was no touching him.”
But when Grand Island (14-5) had its best chance to score in the top of the fifth, Maclay’s defense came up with a key, inning-ending double play.
Maclay allowed one hit through four innings, but with Tyler Figliola on second and Logan Sionko on first with one out, Williamsville East shortstop Michael Stellrecht caught a sharp line drive by Jack Dlugokinski, then tossed the ball to second baseman Glen MacLeay, who forced out Figliola as he tried to get back to second base.
“Our coach came out and he was just talking to us,” said Maclay, as he accepted a hug – and a cigar, to go along with a carrot – from his great-uncle, Larry. “We had one out and guys on first and second, I said to my boys, ‘I’d like a double play here.’ I didn’t know if it was going to be a ground ball, or something, but I’ll take what happened. I can’t complain about that.
“Seeing that, immediately, it’s relief, followed by pure excitement. I was so fired up and ready to go, and to finish off the game.”
Grand Island coach Dean Santorio also said it could have been a turning point for his team, which only trailed 3-0 at that point in the game.
“If we score one or two there, then it’s 3-2, and anything can happen at that point,” Santorio said.
With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the second, Aidan Wojciechowski drove in Owen Valley with one out, and Mack’s single to center field brought in Jacob Cloen and Bobby Miller, which opened the Flames’ lead to 3-0.
After Stellrecht’s catch and the double play ended the Vikings’ fifth-inning scoring threat, Williamsville East added three runs in the fifth, taking advantage of shaky pitching by Grand Island starter Zach Cramer, Valley scored on a passed ball, Wojchiechowski’s sacrifice fly drove in Cloen, and Stellrecht drove in Miller.
“We’re proud of the fact that we got to the playoffs as the three seed, and we won two big ball games to get here,” Santorio said.
“We won nine games in a row to get here, and Zach Cramer, our pitcher today, was fantastic. If you’d have told me we gave up three runs and six hits by the sixth inning, I’d have been happy with that, knowing we gave ourselves a chance.’