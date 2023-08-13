Two Section VI players who won state championships are among the Class of 2024 inductees to the New York State Softball Hall of Fame, the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) announced.

Former Kenmore West pitcher Christine Keleher and former Williamsville South catcher Michelle Fridey Switzer will be enshrined along with 12 others June 16 at the Mudville Sports Complex in Herkimer.

A Tonawanda native, Keleher starred on the 2002 Class A state championship team with a 26-2 record with 211 strikeouts in 173 innings, despite a back injury, and was named to the All-Western New York team and the state Player of the Year.

On the championship run, she allowed just six runs in six postseason games with an earned run average of 0.28 and recorded 12 strikeouts in the state title game.

Keleher’s legend began early as she was put into a game as a freshman with no outs and the bases loaded in the seventh inning and retired the side with a popup and two strikeouts.

She was inducted into the Kenmore West Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

Keleher wasted no time making an impact at St. Bonaventure, where she had a school-record 91 strikeouts as a freshman. As a sophomore, she helped the Bonnies earn their first berth in the Atlantic 10 Tournament and then their first win, with a three-hitter in a 12-inning, 1-0 victory against St. Joseph’s. She set school records the following season with 18 wins and 122 strikeouts in 188 innings and holds the career records for wins (46) and shutouts (10).

A two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection, she was inducted into the St. Bonaventure Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.

After Bonaventure, she got her master’s degree at the University at Buffalo and helped as pitching coach at Kenmore West and later coached at Mount St. Mary’s University.

Switzer, the current Williamsville North softball coach, won state titles with the Billies in 2004 and 2006 under legendary coach Gerry Gentner. She held 10 school records when she graduated and set a NYSPHSAA record in 2006 with 64 hits, a mark the still stands and is shared with two others. Her 207 career hits rank No. 14 in state history and were in the top 5 when she graduated.

A two-time team captain, she was named to the All-Western New York team three times and was named all-state after her senior season. She also earned all-league honors for five consecutive years.

After her Williamsville South career, she played one season at Liberty before returning home to Canisius College. She was named to the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team as a senior in 2010 when she hit .383 with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 44 runs scored and drove in a school-record 50 runs in 49 games as a starter.