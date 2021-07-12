Six WNY field hockey stars taking part in national showcase

Six of Western New York’s top field hockey prospects are taking part in the Nexus Championship in Virginia Beach, Va.

The event was formerly known as the Futures Camp and brings together the top Under-14, Under-16 an Under-19 players from the country and is the premier championship event in USA Field Hockey’s Development Pathway Program. USA Field Hockey said the nearly 700 players selected represent the top 12% of high school players nationally.

Players are divided into teams for a tournament-style event. Play continues through Wednesday in U14.

Three local players are taking part in the U-19 event: midfielder Grace Schmelzinger and goalies Abigail Neitch and Hayden Herbold. Schmelzinger, from Orchard Park, and Nietch, from Holland, were members of the Coaches All-Western New York first team last fall and are seniors to be. Schmelzinger and Nietch have been to the event multiple times. Herbold, from Iroquois High, is a junior to be.

In the U-16 division, All-WNY first-team selection and Section VI leading goal scorer Lacey Berghorn from Akron and Elle Ridge, a second-team choice from Clarence, are taking part. Both are juniors to be. Berghorn is making her third appearance at the event.

In the U-14 division, Molly Digiulio from Williamsville South and Sophia DePrima, also from Williamsville, are competing. Both will be freshmen in the fall.