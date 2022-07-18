Six Western New York players named to U.S. Lacrosse All-American team

Six girls high school lacrosse players from Western New York were recently selected to the U.S. Lacrosse All-American team.

Here are the All-American honorees:

Madison Maciag, Lancaster, 12: In her final season, she had 60 goals and 32 assists. She finished fifth in Section VI with 92 points. The two-time All-Western New York first-teamer led the Legends to the Section VI Class A championship game. She will continue her lacrosse career at Youngstown State.

Emilee Josker, Frontier, 12: The two-time All-WNY first-team selection had 46 goals and 17 assists for 63 points this past season. Excluding her sophomore season, which was canceled due to the pandemic, Josker led Frontier to three Class B sectionals.

Natalie Myslinski, Clarence, 11: Already committed to the University of Colorado with a year of high school lacrosse left, Myslinski constantly showed why she was going to be playing at the next level. The two-time All-WNY first-teamer finished with 59 goals, 30 assists (sixth in Section VI) and 89 points (eighth in Section VI). Defense was her calling card, leading the section in caused turnovers (59) and interceptions (21).

Olivia Fox, Grand Island, 12: She leaves the Islanders as one of their best players in program history. She holds the record for career assists (101) and is third in goals (91). This past season Fox had 48 goals, led Section VI in assists with 42, and was sixth in the section in points with 90. Her play led Grand Island to the Class C title, its first sectional championship.

Ava Plata, Nichols, 12: She was named to All-WNY and All-Catholic first team, as she led Nichols to a repeat as Monsignor Martin champions. Plata, a two-time All-WNY first-team selection, was second on the team in goals (45), first in assists (18) and second in points (63). The reigning league playoff MVP will continue her career at the University of Connecticut.

Lyla Allen, Nichols, 12: The 2022 Monsignor Martin Player of the Year and a repeat All-WNY first-team selection had 111 goals and averaged 6.3 goals per game.

U.S. Lacrosse also named Academic All-Americans: Eden’s Jessica Zittel, Frontier’s Hannah Weiss and Josker, Williamsville South’s Heater Carey, and Lyla and Emily Allen from Nichols.

Grand Island senior Ella Koslowski was named the Jackie Pitts Award recipient, given to an individual dedicated to growing the game in her community and a good teammate.

Clarence’s Catherine Vandenburgh was named Coach of the Year. She led the Red Devils to the Class A sectional title and a 15-3 overall record.