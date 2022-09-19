 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six unbeaten teams atop News small schools football poll

  • Updated
Xander Hind (copy)

Xander Hind from Randolph High School returns a kickoff for a touchdown last season.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 3.

Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts.  Prev.
 1. Iroquois (4) B1 3-0  58  1
 2.  Randolph (2)  D 3-0 56   2  
 3.   Medina  C North 3-0  48   3   
 4.  Pioneer  B1  3-0 40   9 
 5.  Lackawanna  C Central 3-0 33    6
 6.  Maryvale  B2 3-0  28    8   
 7.  CSP  D 2-1 20    5   
 8t.  Franklinville/Ellicottville  D 2-1 17    4
 8t. Fredonia  C South 3-0  17   10 
10.  Southwestern  C South 2-1  9   N/R
OthersGowanda/Pine Valley  D 2-1 3   N/R   
  Cheektowaga  B2 2-1  2   N/R   
  Portville  D 3-0 2   N/R   
  Tonawanda    1  N/R   

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

