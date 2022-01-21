Silver Creek's Abby Rice eclipses 2,000 careers points; closes in on Chautauqua County girls record

Abby Rice of Silver Creek entered Friday night needing only nine points to eclipse 2,000 career points.
She reached the milestone in the middle of the fourth quarter at the free-throw line in a 47-38 loss to Chautauqua Lake.
Rice finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.
“It feels amazing,” Rice said. “I was very frustrated for a little about not getting my 2,000th at my own gym. If I was going to do at any other gym, I was happy it was at Chautauqua because I play with Lily Woodis. She’s on my AAU team on the offseason.
"I not only got to score it with my Silver Creek (teammates), but I also got to score it with Lily, so that was amazing.”
When the milestone was reached, the game was stopped and she was presented with her 2,000-point ball and posed for photos, including one with Woodis, her Xgen Elite AAU teammate.
Rice is the 18th girls player in Section VI history to reach 2,000 points.
“Any player that’s able to dedicate as much time and effort to make the sacrifices that are necessary to have that kind of career, that takes you to that point of 2,000 points and almost 1,000 rebounds, it’s pretty awesome,” said Kevin Rice, Abby’s father and a Silver Creek girls basketball assistant coach. “It’s certainly special because it’s my daughter, and she plays for our school and that’s certainly an added layer of celebration.”
Flashes of the player Rice could become were noticed when she was in middle school. Since being named a varsity starter as a seventh-grader, she has scored her 1,000th career point as a freshman and has been named the team’s MVP five times.
After reaching more than 2,000 career points, Rice is approaching another milestone: Chautauqua County’s career leading scorer. The mark of 2,018 is held by Samantha Eimers, a 2008 graduate of Ripley High.
At 16 points away from setting the county record, Rice will get her next opportunity Wednesday night against North Collins.
“I let things come to me,” she said. “I’m not a girl who counts or forces things to happen … When it comes, it comes. I try not to stress myself about it.”
The statistical milestones continue to mount. She is four rebounds shy of 1,000. When she hits that mark, she’ll have amassed more than 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists.