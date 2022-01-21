Silver Creek's Abby Rice eclipses 2,000 career points; closes in on Chautauqua County girls record

“Any player that’s able to dedicate as much time and effort to make the sacrifices that are necessary to have that kind of career, that takes you to that point of 2,000 points and almost 1,000 rebounds, it’s pretty awesome,” said Kevin Rice, Abby’s father and a Silver Creek girls basketball assistant coach. “It’s certainly special because it’s my daughter, and she plays for our school and that’s certainly an added layer of celebration.”

Flashes of the player Rice could become were noticed when she was in middle school. Since being named a varsity starter as a seventh-grader, she has scored her 1,000th career point as a freshman and has been named the team’s MVP five times.

After reaching more than 2,000 career points, Rice is approaching another milestone: Chautauqua County’s career leading scorer. The mark of 2,018 is held by Samantha Eimers, a 2008 graduate of Ripley High.

At 16 points away from setting the county record, Rice will get her next opportunity Wednesday night against North Collins.

“I let things come to me,” she said. “I’m not a girl who counts or forces things to happen … When it comes, it comes. I try not to stress myself about it.”