Silver Creek's Abby Rice doesn't let long QT syndrome thwart basketball aspirations

Tammy’s brother, Chad Brown, died at age 13 due to his long QT going unnoticed. His death rocked those around him and the Pine Valley Central community. In tribute to him, the Panthers retired his No. 14 jersey.

At the time, answers were unclear. The desire for clarity fueled the Rice family to learn about what caused one of their own to die so young.

The first step of their educational expedition led to Ohio to visit Cleveland Clinic because Tammy began having episodes. They then went to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be under the guidance of Arthur Moss, a pioneer of clinical research regarding long QT.

Once Moss retired, Abby was already a pre-teen dealing with the condition, and the Rice family again was scouring the internet searching for the right doctor. After extensive web browsing, their answer led them to a familiar place from many years ago: Cleveland Clinic. Aziz had picked up where Moss left off in researching long QT.