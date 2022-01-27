Silver Creek's Abby Rice doesn't let long QT syndrome thwart basketball aspirations

It's the summer of 2021 at the USJN National Championships in Washington, D.C., and Abby Rice wasn’t feeling like herself.
She was missing open layups during warmups, and just felt sluggish. It was abnormal behavior and her XGen Elite’s AAU coach, Darren Fenn, noticed: "Abby, you’re not looking so good."
She knew he was right, as she was feeling the effects of medication for a heart condition.
Before the game began, Rice went to the sideline to drink orange juice and run sprints. Sugar and cardio generally have been the solution when her body is feeling down.
“Sometimes people will see me eating on the sidelines, and they don’t really know why I’m eating,” Rice, a guard at Silver Creek, said with a smile. “I’m like, ‘I have to eat.’ I promise I’m just not snacking on the sidelines.”
Feeling recharged, Rice started the game hot, scoring 12 points in four minutes.
The pregame routine is part of how she deals with long QT syndrome, a heart rhythm condition that potentially can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats and impacts about 1 in 2,500 people, according to research.
Rice isn’t letting a genetic disorder control her life. Instead, she’s controlling it by staying consistent with her medication twice a day, wearing an Apple Watch to monitor her heart rate, and constantly carrying her red defibrillator.
Her basketball skills have made her a 2,000-point scorer and on Wednesday against North Collins, she became the career leading scoring with 21 points to eclipse the Chautauqua County scoring record of 2,018 held by 2008 Ripley High graduate Samantha Eimers. She also grabbed her 1,000th career rebound and has more than 500 career assists.
“It feels amazing,” Rice said.
“Abby’s condition is manageable by medication,” her mother and coach, Tammy Rice, said. “At any point, if it wasn’t, that would be a different conversation regarding her ability to play. We take all the precautions we can to allow her to have an opportunity.”
Tammy Rice knows about the value of opportunities.
She, too, has long QT and she grew up at a time when much less was known about the disorder, especially for athletes.
“Historically, patients like Abby, maybe 20 years ago or so would be sidelined and restricted from playing sports,” Dr. Peter Aziz, the medical director of pediatric cardiology at Cleveland Clinic who has been treating her, said. “Once the diagnosis of long QT syndrome was made, the physician would likely say, ‘Your career as an athlete is over.’ "
Family affair
With Abby and Tammy dealing with the condition, its painful effects are no stranger to the Rice family.
Tammy’s brother, Chad Brown, died at age 13 due to his long QT going unnoticed. His death rocked those around him and the Pine Valley Central community. In tribute to him, the Panthers retired his No. 14 jersey.
At the time, answers were unclear. The desire for clarity fueled the Rice family to learn about what caused one of their own to die so young.
The first step of their educational expedition led to Ohio to visit Cleveland Clinic because Tammy began having episodes. They then went to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be under the guidance of Arthur Moss, a pioneer of clinical research regarding long QT.
Once Moss retired, Abby was already a pre-teen dealing with the condition, and the Rice family again was scouring the internet searching for the right doctor. After extensive web browsing, their answer led them to a familiar place from many years ago: Cleveland Clinic. Aziz had picked up where Moss left off in researching long QT.
“When Tammy was diagnosed, we knew very little about it," Aziz said. "Patients like Tammy were really opening the doors as it were in terms of exploring what this all meant and what we could determine as a prognosis. Now that it’s been decades since that initial work, we’ve gotten to the point where we are now that we can understand with much more certainty what works.”
Progress
Abby Rice has been the beneficiary of medical progress and reassurances from her doctor that she can keep playing, despite her lingering concerns.
“I will be crushed,” she said calmly about how she would react to not playing.
“There have been moments I go into the doctor’s room every time we go to Cleveland, and I worry myself. That question [of not playing again] does cross my mind, but when he comes back and says, ‘That’s not even a thing or close to it,’ it takes my fear and anxiety about that away.”
Rice cites her purpose for playing the game as what takes away doubts. Her uncle is some of the motivation behind why she wants to excel on the court. He lives on through stories told by her mother and grandmother. He’s also the reason why she wears No. 23 as a tribute to him. While Brown's No. 14 was retired at Pine Valley, 23 was his favorite number but another player was wearing it.
“I knew that when I was old enough to play sports, that’s the number I wanted to wear to honor him,” Rice said. “In a way, I’m doing the things he wanted to do but couldn’t.”
Rice's success has led to a Division II basketball scholarship at Franklin Pierce University.
“I want Abby to do whatever she wants to do,” Aziz, her doctor, said on the possibility of Rice’s condition thwarting her career. “If that means she wants to play college basketball, then my job is to figure out how to have her play college basketball in a safe way. I think there are ways to do that in 2022.”
Rice is confident in the plan for her treatment.
“It’s just I have to take medication and see my heart specialist," she said. "I carry my defibrillator, but it’s only as a precaution. I’ve never had to need it.”