Silver Creek/Forestville baseball coach Mike Janisch earned his 500th career win in dramatic fashion.

With his team trailing Chautauqua Lake 9-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Black Knights got their bats going and stepped up defensively to win the game 10-9.

“It was in dramatic fashion, there’s no doubt about that,” Janisch said. “When you’re down 9-2 and claw your way back in. It was a nonleague game so neither team was throwing really good pitching but sometimes those are the most exciting games because nothing happens the way that it should, and it was a fun game.”

Following the monumental win, the team celebrated not only the comeback, but Janisch's milestone victory. It was a special moment for the coach, who has led the varsity for 43 seasons, and he was able to share the moment with players from the past along with coaches in attendance.

The victory was the team's second straight comeback win, as it trailed 8-5 against Ellicottville (0-3) entering the sixth inning before scoring four runs to win 9-8. With only a small sample size this season, Janisch is noticing his players have a penchant for comebacks.

“It’s becoming a habit with this team,” Janisch said. “My ulcers work better if that’s not the situation. It’s a great group of kids, though.”

Having coached for so many decades, Janisch has touched many people, and reaching 500 wins has kept his phone buzzing with messages and calls.

“When you get into something when you’re 22 years old, it builds up over the decades, and you kind of feel good about the work ethic you put into it,” Janisch said. “Not only that, but the lives you’ve had a chance to interact with over the years and that’s the true joy of it. Trying to see these kids and give them true values and let them understand what life is about, that’s the best part.”

Leading teenagers has been his passion for generations and he has no plan to stop anytime soon. As long as Janisch is enjoying the team atmosphere and his passion remains high, he doesn’t envision himself retiring. The Black Knights (2-1) are averaging eight runs per game through three games.

“I’m going as I feel,” Janisch said. “I enjoy the living daylights out of it, I really do. It’s really a passion of mine and it’s something that you build up to all year. As long as I’m healthy and this school will have me, I’ll be out there next year.”