Sherman repeats as Class D sectional champion in girls basketball

JAMESTOWN — Senior guard Jenna Fisher opened the Section VI Class D girls basketball final with a steal and score Saturday, setting the tone for Sherman's 59-37 victory over Pine Valley at Jamestown Community College.

“I wanted us to play like we really needed to win it,” Fisher said. “Defense carried us into the offensive end, and we did it.”

With the victory, Sherman repeated as Class D champions, but unlike last season, the Wildcats get to move on to the state playoffs. The state playoffs were canceled last year because of the pandemic. Sherman will face the Section V champion at 1 p.m. March 12 at Rush Henrietta High School in the Far West Regionals.

The first quarter essentially decided the game, with third-seeded Sherman (14-8) forcing turnover after turnover and building a 23-8 lead.

The Wildcats only gave the ball away three times in the game.

“We just talked about making the safe pass and not letting their press push us into mistakes,” Sherman coach Emily Eckwahl said.