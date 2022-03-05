Sherman repeats as Class D sectional champion in girls basketball

JAMESTOWN — Senior guard Jenna Fisher opened the Section VI Class D girls basketball final with a steal and score Saturday, setting the tone for Sherman's 59-37 victory over Pine Valley at Jamestown Community College.
“I wanted us to play like we really needed to win it,” Fisher said. “Defense carried us into the offensive end, and we did it.”
With the victory, Sherman repeated as Class D champions, but unlike last season, the Wildcats get to move on to the state playoffs. The state playoffs were canceled last year because of the pandemic. Sherman will face the Section V champion at 1 p.m. March 12 at Rush Henrietta High School in the Far West Regionals.
The first quarter essentially decided the game, with third-seeded Sherman (14-8) forcing turnover after turnover and building a 23-8 lead.
The Wildcats only gave the ball away three times in the game.
“We just talked about making the safe pass and not letting their press push us into mistakes,” Sherman coach Emily Eckwahl said.
Fisher totaled six steals in the first half, resulting in either a score for herself or an assist. She finished with 17 points and three assists to earn MVP honors.
“Her level of athleticism is really unrivaled in our league,” Eckwahl said. “She really gets our defensive energy kick-started.”
The second half saw more of the same, as the trio of Paige Gratto, Jenna Fisher and Hayden Fisher carried a scoring effort to thwart any hopes of a Pine Valley comeback.
“I think we have a special bond,” Fisher said. “If somebody’s not scoring, the other two pick it up. I think we just have this nice connection and know how to play together.”
Gratto led Sherman in scoring with 18 points and added five rebounds. Hayden Fisher added 14 points, including four three-pointers.
“We don’t call her ‘Primetime Paige’ for nothing,” Eckwahl said. “She thrives in big games like this.”
Danielle West led fourth-seeded Pine Valley (11-12) with 13 points on four 3-pointers. Maggie King added 10 points and four rebounds.