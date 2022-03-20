Sherman girls basketball falls in Class D state championship game

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D girls basketball final started nearly 30 minutes late Saturday after the earlier games ran long.

Copenhagen did not seem to mind the delay as it jumped to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter and downed Sherman, 47-39, late Saturday night at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. It was the first state girls basketball championship in school history.

Sherman cut the lead to four in the second quarter and trailed 24-19 at halftime.

The lead grew to as many as 14 in the third quarter, but Sherman bounced to cut the deficit to 35-26.

Copenhagen, from Section III, then used a 7-2 run to open the fourth quarter as the game got out of reach for the Wildcats, who were making their second state finals appearance.

Jenna Fisher had 15 points and Hayden Fisher had 19 for Sherman (15-9). Hayden Fisher had seven three-pointers and a game-high 25 points in a 49-43 semifinal victory Friday against Section IV’s Franklin.

Paige Grotto added five.

Charli Carroll had 14 points and Raegan Dalrymple and Alyssa Fitzpatrick each added 12.