Sherman girls basketball advances to state semifinal, Frewsburg falls in regional

HENRIETTA -- “Prime Time Paige” has struck again.

Sherman’s Paige Gratto, given that nickname for her play in big games, scored 24 points, including six three-pointers, as the Wildcats beat Section V’s Batavia Notre Dame, 35-29, in the Far West Regionals Class D girls basketball game Saturday at Rush Henrietta.

Sherman repeats as Class D sectional champion in girls basketball Sherman goes on to face the Section V champion at 1 p.m. March 12 at Rush Henrietta High School in the Far West Regionals.

Sherman (14-8) held Notre Dame scoreless in the third quarter and allowed only five points in the fourth quarter.

Trailing by two at halftime, Sherman outscored Notre Dame 8-0 in the third quarter with six coming on Gratto’s three-pointers to take a 30-24 lead.

Notre Dame had trimmed the lead to 32-39 in the final minute, but Sherman forced a five-second call on an inbounds play with 46.7 seconds remaining and forced another turnover in the final 15 seconds.

Jenna Fisher was 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the final minute to seal the victory and a berth in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals 6:15 p.m. Friday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. The Wildcats face Section IV champion Franklin.

