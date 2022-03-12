Sherman girls basketball advances to state semifinal, Frewsburg and Lew-Port fall in regional

HENRIETTA -- “Prime Time Paige” has struck again.
Sherman’s Paige Gratto, given that nickname for her play in big games, scored 24 points, including six three-pointers, as the Wildcats beat Section V’s Batavia Notre Dame, 35-29, in the Far West Regionals Class D girls basketball game Saturday at Rush Henrietta.
Sherman goes on to face the Section V champion at 1 p.m. March 12 at Rush Henrietta High School in the Far West Regionals.
Sherman (14-8) held Notre Dame scoreless in the third quarter and allowed only five points in the fourth quarter.
Trailing by two at halftime, Sherman outscored Notre Dame 8-0 in the third quarter with six coming on Gratto’s three-pointers to take a 30-24 lead.
Notre Dame had trimmed the lead to 32-39 in the final minute, but Sherman forced a five-second call on an inbounds play with 46.7 seconds remaining and forced another turnover in the final 15 seconds.
Lancaster, Frewsburg, Sherman, Williamsville South and Lewiston-Porter will be representing Section VI in regional girls basketball playoffs.
Jenna Fisher was 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the final minute to seal the victory and a berth in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals 6:15 p.m. Friday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. The Wildcats face Section IV champion Franklin.
Class C
Frewsburg rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit to briefly lead in the third quarter and tie the game late in the fourth, but East Rochester steadied itself and earned a 60-57 victory in the Class C Far West Regional game.
After the Bears took a 46-45 lead late in the third, East Rochester went on a 6-0 run to close the quarter with a 51-46 edge. In the fourth, the game remained tied at 53 for several minutes before the Bombers inched ahead for a 58-55 lead they never relinquished.
Freshman Teghan Trocki had 21 points, including four three-pointers, and freshman Taytum Jimerson added 13. Senior Elise Sposato scored 12 for the Bears, who finish at 21-4.
East Rochester senior guard Samantha Lewis had a triple-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Junior Lily Funk added 16 points.
The Bombers will face Section I’s Millbrook at 9 a.m. Saturday in the state semifinals in Troy.
Class B
Eighth-grader Addison Bree connected for six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Waterloo to a 70-45 victory against Lewiston-Porter.
Bree came off the bench to score nine points on three 3's at the end of the first quarter as Waterloo opened up a double-digit lead that it maintained for most of the game.
Lew-Port was able to trim a 13-point deficit to seven at halftime at 34-27, but Waterloo pushed the lead to 12 by midway through the third quarter, 44-32.
Giavanna White-Principio added 16 points and Morgan Caraballo 10 for Waterloo (25-0), which has won 39 consecutive games.
Junior Sophie Auer led the Lancers (21-4) with 22 points. Sophomore Aliza Whitehead scored 11.
Waterloo moves to the state semifinals at 12:30 p.m. in Troy to face Section I's Putnam Valley, which snapped Locust Valley's 54-game winning streak to win the Southeast Regional title for the first time in program history, 49-38. Locust Valley is from Section VIII.