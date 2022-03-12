Sherman girls basketball advances to state semifinal, Frewsburg and Lew-Port fall in regional

After the Bears took a 46-45 lead late in the third, East Rochester went on a 6-0 run to close the quarter with a 51-46 edge. In the fourth, the game remained tied at 53 for several minutes before the Bombers inched ahead for a 58-55 lead they never relinquished.

Freshman Teghan Trocki had 21 points, including four three-pointers, and freshman Taytum Jimerson added 13. Senior Elise Sposato scored 12 for the Bears, who finish at 21-4.

East Rochester senior guard Samantha Lewis had a triple-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Junior Lily Funk added 16 points.

The Bombers will face Section I’s Millbrook at 9 a.m. Saturday in the state semifinals in Troy.

Class B

Eighth-grader Addison Bree connected for six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Waterloo to a 70-45 victory against Lewiston-Porter.

Bree came off the bench to score nine points on three 3's at the end of the first quarter as Waterloo opened up a double-digit lead that it maintained for most of the game.