Shay Czieki, a three-time All-WNY first-teamer, commits to play basketball at Penn State
Shay Czieki, a three-time All-WNY first-teamer, commits to play basketball at Penn State

  • Updated
St. Mary's High School vs. Cardinal O'Hara High School (copy)

Shay Ciezki of St. Mary's has committed to Penn State.

 Robert Kirkham

Three-time All-Western New York first-team guard Shay Ciezki has committed to play basketball at Penn State, she announced Friday on Twitter.

A 5-8 senior guard at St. Mary's averaged 24.6 points, 7.4 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 4.3 steals and shot 50% from the field in the abbreviated 2021 season. The Monsignor Martin Player of the Year helped the playoff runner-up Lancers post a 12-3 record and ran her career scoring total to 1,370 points. 

She began her announcement with, "What's up Happy Valley" and then thanked the programs that recruited her, her coaches, teammates, family and friends.

"This has been the basketball decision thus far in my life and I'm thankful God has blessed me with this opportunity," she wrote.

She scored a season-high 34 points in a win over Our Lady of Mercy and delivered 32-point efforts in triumphs over Amherst and Williamsville South. She currently has 1,370 points.

