Shay Ciezki scores record 48 points in St. Mary's win at Webster Schroeder

St. Mary's High School hosts O'Hara HS in girls basketball (copy)

St. Mary's Shay Ciezki poured in the points during a road win at Webster Schroeder on Thursday. This photo was taken Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham

Shay Ciezki set a school record Thursday night in leading St. Mary’s of Lancaster to a 74-68 victory over host Webster Schroeder High School of Section V.

Ciezki, who signed with Penn State last month, drained six 3-pointers during a 48-point effort in leading the Lancers back from a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter. St. Mary’s outscored Webster Schroeder 30-13 during the final eight minutes.

The Lancers return to action next Thursday and Friday in Washington, D.C., in the She’s Got Game Classic. St. Mary’s first game within the 716 area code is a Dec. 15 clash at Lancaster. The Lancers host their season opener against Clarence on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

