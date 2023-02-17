Throughout the school day Thursday at Canisius, senior Shane Cercone was the topic of conversation. Whether he was in the hallway or a classroom, someone was inquiring about how close he was to becoming the Crusaders’ all-time leading scorer in boys basketball.

“Everybody in school kept mentioning it and bringing it up,” Cercone said. “That’s how I found out, just by kids asking me in the hallway how many points away I was. Some told me to wait until a playoff game to do it.”

The answer to the question was 31, and the opportunity to break the record set by Brian Keenan, class of 1999, came against The Park School in a Monsignor Martin matchup Thursday night.

It was a big moment for Cercone – with so many aware of him being close – and he didn’t disappoint. Almost two minutes into the fourth quarter, Cercone stole the ball and sprinted downcourt for a right-handed dunk and his 32nd point of the evening, solidifying himself as Canisius’ new all-time scoring leader with 1,523 points.

“It means a lot,” Cercone said. “There’s such a great line of players to have come here. For me to come here as a scrawny little freshman and work my way up to do something pretty cool means a lot.”

To celebrate the moment, the game immediately stopped, and Cercone was presented a basketball with the Canisius logo with blue and gold paint. He was able to take pictures with coach Kyle Husband and his family. The four-year varsity player was thankful to achieve the milestone with a dunk in front of the people who put him in a position to succeed.

“I was definitely thinking about it,” Cercone said talking about his mindset as he dribbled in for the record. “I didn’t want it to be lame like a putback layup or a free throw or something boring. I wanted ... a step-back three or a dunk. To get it on the dunk made my day.

"Also, to have a coach believe in me like that is very special. Not everyone is able to have that opportunity. I knew that when I was young, being the first freshman in a while to play varsity at Canisius. Something like that could take a player a long way to have that type of belief and being pushed to work as hard as I did.”

Seeing so many people celebrate his accomplishment reminded Cercone just how many people have supported him on his basketball journey. Now that he’s the sole owner of the scoring mark, he’s thinking ahead to the day someone passes him, hoping it is someone who looks up to him, as he did the Crusaders of the past.

“It was so much bigger than me to share that moment with my friends, family and coaches,” Cercone said. “That small moment could’ve brought joy to more people than it did me. It’s fun to see everyone’s reaction and support because I couldn’t do this on my own. I certainly have some bragging rights, but I wouldn’t have gotten here without the guys that got here before me and some of them I look up to. If someone could look up to me and break my record, that would be cool.”

Cercone was an All-Western New York first-team large schools selection a season ago, and is currently averaging team highs in points (26.6), rebounds (11.3) and steals (1.3). Canisius (17-5) is ranked No. 1 in The News’ large schools poll.