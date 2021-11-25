Shae O'Rourke of St. Mary's, Sarah Woods of Lew-Port named state girls soccer players of year

Stars of the region’s two girls soccer teams to reach state championship games capped their seasons with state player of the year honors from the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.

Shae O’Rourke from St. Mary’s of Lancaster repeated as the Class C Player of the Year and made the first team for the fourth consecutive year, and Lewiston-Porter’s Sarah Woods was named the Class B Player of the Year.

O’Rourke, who was recognized as the state girls soccer player of the year regardless of class last year by USA Today and Gatorade, finished her high school career with a school-record 136 goals and compiled 322 points with her 43 assists.

The South Carolina signee missed eight games of her senior season because of injury but returned in time to help St. Mary’s win the Monsignor Martin A Division championship and reach the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association finals. St. Mary’s lost to nationally ranked St. Anthony’s, 3-0.

Woods, who made the Class A second team last fall, was second in Section VI with 94 points as a senior on 32 goals and 30 assists and tied a school season record for points.