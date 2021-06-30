 Skip to main content
Seven WNY track and field athletes competing at The Outdoors Nationals
Seven WNY track and field athletes competing at The Outdoors Nationals

Section VI Cross-Country

Justin Pavan of Lewiston Porter wins the Boys B2 race in the Section VI Cross-Country Championship at Bemus Point Golf Club.

 James P. McCoy

Southwestern High School pole vaulter Cassidy Allen will begin competing Thursday at the Outdoor Nationals, presented by Nike, at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore.

Allen, who recently graduated as salutatorian, is the New York State Division 2 girls record-holder with a vault of 13 feet, 7 inches. 

Justin Pavan, a recent Lew-Port graduate, will compete in the boys 2,000-meter steeplechase Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Amherst rising senior Mallory Grubb and Allegany-Limestone rising junior Angelina Napoleon will compete in the girls 2,000-meter steeplechase.

Cheektowaga rising senior Christopher Krzanowicz will compete in the boys long jump Thursday, the same day that Sweet Home rising senior Lanee Hall will take her turn in the girls triple jump.

Jayden DuBard, a recent Cheektowaga graduate, competed in the boys hammer throw Wednesday. DuBard won the discus and shot put at the recent Section VI Division 2 championships.  

