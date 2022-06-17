Seven WNY boys lacrosse players named to U.S. Lacrosse All-America team

Seven high school players from Western New York were selected U.S. Lacrosse All-Americans by a committee of coaches.
Here are the honorees for the just completed season:
All-Americans
- Travis Fry, Akron, 12: In his senior year season, Fry led Section VI in goals (79) and points (127). The Siena signee led the Tigers to the Class C state semifinals, and they were on a seven-game winning streak before their season ended.
- Joiise John, Lake Shore/Silver Creek, 12: The Eagles were practically unbeatable all season. Leading their winning ways was John, who had 41 goals, which was fourth in Section VI. He dished 42 assists, which was seventh in Section VI, and was eighth in the section in points with 83.
- Matt Slowinski, Clarence, 12: He was eighth in Section VI in goals (55), 12th in points (79) and was top 25 in assists with 24. His play led the Red Devils to enter the Class A Far West Regional on a 15-game winning streak.
- Sullivan O’Brien, Orchard Park, 11: He helped lead the Quakers to the Class B Section VI final and was one of their top plyers as a defenseman.
- Devin Collins, Hamburg, 12: Winning sectional titles is nothing new for the Bulldogs lacrosse team, and Collins helped them continue win their 10th consecutive Class B sectional championship. He led the team with 33 goals and 20 assists for 53 points.
- Dylan Collins, Hamburg, 12: Collins was third on his team in goals (24), second in assists (18), and third in points (42).
- Evan Gallo, St. Joseph’s, 11: A key piece in leading the Marauders to their sixth consecutive Monsignor Martin championship.
Making the U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American team were Declan Johnson and Jacob Rivera from City Honors, Ben Balazs from Williamsville East, East Aurora’s Rory O’Brien, Tyler Smart of St. Joseph’s, along with Lake Shore’s John and Clarence’s Slowinski.
Canisius senior Walker Popko was the recipient of the Bob Scott Award, given to seniors who go above and beyond for their team, school, and community.