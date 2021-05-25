Setting the record straight: Arts' Alexis Campbell learns she owned BPS scoring record

For four years, Alexis Campbell owned the record for most career points scored by a girls basketball player in the history of Buffalo Public Schools.
She found out earlier this month, after it had been broken.
“When I finished basketball in high school my senior year, that was it,” Campbell said. “Nobody said anything to me.”
Kyra Wood became just the 15th girls basketball player in the area to surpass 2,000-career points.
Nobody else knew, either. There wasn’t any media coverage when Campbell set the mark in 2017, finishing with 1,767 career points in four seasons at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. And her name and statistics aren’t found in the NYSPHSAA Section VI record book.
The omission was discovered after The Buffalo News published a recent story about City Honors senior Kyra Wood, a Temple University signee who in March became the first player in BPS history to surpass 2,000 career points. Wood’s 2,119 career points tied for 11th on the all-time Western New York career scoring list and set the record for most points in BPS history, reportedly surpassing the previous high of 1,711 points set by 1991 McKinley graduate Dee Dee Mann.
Campbell’s former high school coach was determined to set the record straight.
“I know for sure that Ms. Campbell had more than that,” Paula Lawson said in a telephone interview after emailing the paper’s sports department, subject line: Misinformation. “I have nothing to gain from it. I’m just seeing that the young lady gets her due.”
Lawson said she had all the scorebooks to prove Campbell’s point total, a school record at Performing Arts, and forwarded a close-up photograph of the school’s trophy case, which holds a basketball with Campbell’s name and “1767 PTS” written in black marker.
‘Real athletes’
Campbell, who graduated this month with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from SUNY Morrisville, said she’s always been an under-the-radar athlete and struggled with confidence issues until maturing in college, where she came to appreciate that team success trumped individual accolades.
The 5-foot-1 guard started three seasons for the NCAA Division III Mustangs and fondly remembers hitting a longer-than-half-court shot as a freshman against rival SUNY Poly that was featured on ESPNW’s Top 10 plays of the week.
“I’ve never really been recognized,” Campbell said, “so it wasn’t something I was expecting. That was literally the last thing I would have ever expected. Ever. Because that’s never what I’ve ever gotten.”
The BPS record is another unexpected, albeit much-delayed, turn in the spotlight.
Lawson said she had regularly entered her team’s results on Maxpreps.com, as instructed, and reported scores, stats and notable accomplishments to the newspaper, citing a Jan. 17, 2016, article headlined “Arts’ Campbell reaches 1,000 points,” in which it was reported that Campbell was the first player in school history to attain the milestone.
Campbell also was named the Canisius Cup Division I player of the year in 2017, an award voted on by league coaches, and received honorable mention on the 2017 All-WNY girls basketball team, cited in a chunk of text with no accompanying statistics.
No one realized that Campbell’s final point total was a BPS record.
The school district does not keep a record book, interim athletics director Michael House confirmed.
And neither Lawson, nor anyone from Performing Arts, had forwarded Campbell’s career point total to Section VI.
“If it was submitted to us through her league rep or through her AD or even through her, it would be in our scoring handbook,” said Chris Durr, the Section VI girls basketball chairman and coach at Williamsville East. “We basically go by what the coaches submit. …
“I will certainly put it in.”
Entering this season, Campbell’s total would have ranked 25th highest in section history.
The state record book begins at 2,000 points.
Fifteen girls basketball players from Western New York have reached that threshold, most recently Wood, the new BPS record holder, who, as it turns out, surpassed Mann and Campbell to earn the city’s scoring crown.
“I feel like there’s a lot of hidden talent that people overlook,” Campbell said. “Not intentionally, just because of certain situations and circumstances. My high school was not really focused on sports. We weren’t really a ‘sports' school. We would go to our events and (opponents) would literally call us nerds and geeks because we were all into music and art and acting and stuff like that. That was always the joke. We always knew that we weren’t ‘real athletes.’ ”
‘Mentally tough’
The basketball court at Performing Arts is not regulation. It’s too short. But the 3-point line is in the right spot, making a half-court shot akin to a long 3-pointer in other gyms.
Campbell, who also competed in soccer, track and field and played three musical instruments, said she hit “half-court” shots on a regular basis in high school, so she wasn’t stunned when, as a college freshman, she scored from three-quarters court, off the glass, during a 73-67 home loss to Poly on Feb. 8, 2018.
“In the moment, it was an incredible shot,” Morrisville coach Erin Skaradek said. “It was a close game. That shot tied it (at 17-17) at the end of the first quarter. SUNY Poly happens to be our biggest rival. So to hit it against them was pretty cool, but then for it to get national attention was better.”
Campbell went on to be named the North Eastern Athletic Conference rookie of the year.
But she had plenty of room to mature as a player and person.
“I wasn’t mentally tough,” Campbell said. “I used to get sad about every little thing. Oh my god. It’d be the end of the world over everything. I missed a shot. I’m so sad, for like three plays. I’d turn the ball over and I’m sad for like the next five plays. But I had to start getting out of that because I started playing with teammates that actually needed me and I didn’t have time to be sulking and being sad about myself. I had to get over it.”
Campbell surpassed 1,000 career points over her three seasons of college ball and was named to the All-NEAC team each year. She ranks fourth in points (1,103), sixth in assists (235) and steals (108) and second in free throw percentage (82.2%) in Morrisville history.
Skaradek, the reigning NEAC coach of the year, said mental strength and confidence are critical when it comes to her athletes’ performance and perseverance.
“If you’d ask me what’s the one thing I would want for my program, it would be a sports psychologist,” Skaradek said. “Because I think the mental part of the game – and nowadays, with mental health and anxiety and depression, it makes it even more difficult when their lives outside of the game are crazy. It’s not unique to (Alexis). I think a lot of players are like that. And in some sense, you appreciate it, because you know they’re hard on themselves because they expect more out of themselves. So you know it comes from a good place, that they just want to be better.”
Morrisville also lost to Poly 73-45 in the conference title game to end Campbell’s junior season, when she missed time with a torn meniscus and her knee started to lock up.
Her senior year was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Now, I don’t take anything for granted when it comes to basketball,” Campbell said, “because I know how fast it can be taken away. So now anything related to that, I really do cherish it.”
Campbell, forced to leave campus along with the rest of Morrisville’s students shortly after her team’s tournament loss, moved in with her mom Antoinette Walker and little sister, Azaria, in Buffalo. She finished her degree online, interned with a local company this spring and intends to pursue a career in cyber security.
Campbell said she still plays basketball all the time at gyms around Buffalo, almost always against men. And she still has a year of NCAA eligibility remaining.
“I will probably use my year somewhere,” Campbell said, “wherever I decide to go.”
She’s thinking about grad school at Canisius.