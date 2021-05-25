Setting the record straight: Arts' Alexis Campbell learns she owned BPS scoring record

Campbell surpassed 1,000 career points over her three seasons of college ball and was named to the All-NEAC team each year. She ranks fourth in points (1,103), sixth in assists (235) and steals (108) and second in free throw percentage (82.2%) in Morrisville history.

Skaradek, the reigning NEAC coach of the year, said mental strength and confidence are critical when it comes to her athletes’ performance and perseverance.

“If you’d ask me what’s the one thing I would want for my program, it would be a sports psychologist,” Skaradek said. “Because I think the mental part of the game – and nowadays, with mental health and anxiety and depression, it makes it even more difficult when their lives outside of the game are crazy. It’s not unique to (Alexis). I think a lot of players are like that. And in some sense, you appreciate it, because you know they’re hard on themselves because they expect more out of themselves. So you know it comes from a good place, that they just want to be better.”

Morrisville also lost to Poly 73-45 in the conference title game to end Campbell’s junior season, when she missed time with a torn meniscus and her knee started to lock up.

Her senior year was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic.