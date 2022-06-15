Seniors partake in third annual Chuck Senn Sr. All-Star Game; Colpoys/Barrows Cup finalists announced

The players who suited up at Depew on Wednesday afternoon were drenched with sweat before the first pitch.

The third annual Chuck Senn Sr. senior All-Star Game, organized by WNY Athletics, featured 97 of the top senior baseball players from across Western New York. It also featured heat and humidity.

From perspiration everywhere, to spectators carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun and water in high demand, everyone was there to watch the seniors have one last moment in their school uniform.

“It’s a great thing to do for the seniors,” Depew coach Dennis Crawley said. “To have it in my home park is even better. To have it at my home field is great, this is a beautiful facility.”

The National team won the game 10-6 over the Americans. With so many players participating, the game was extended to nine innings.

“This is awesome,” Portville pitcher and West Virginia signee Maxx Yehl said. “This is great for the community, great for the baseball world in Western New York. It’s awesome and it’s really good to be here. I kept a smile on my face the entire time coming up here. Just glad to see all my friends, go out there and have some fun and make some memories.”

The players were cherishing the moment, enjoying each other’s company, taking pictures with each other, chattering in the dugout and joking around with each other. The relaxed approach was typical of an all-star game.

“It means a lot to be here,” Williamsville North and St. Bonaventure signee Andrew Ayers said. “It’s a good opportunity, and I just want to have a blast. Last time suiting up, it’s just fun.”

Ayers was on a Spartans team that advanced to the Section VI Class AA title game. Being on the Depew field and wearing the green, white, and yellow one last time offered him and many others the opportunity to reflect on their careers and what they accomplished.

“It means I did my job the best I could the last four years,” Ayers said. “It was a lot of fun, but now I need to focus the next four years out of my life, like I did these.”

A common phrase players shared when given the opportunity to reflect on their careers is “the season didn’t end how I wanted it to.” All of them wanted to be playing for the last team standing in Binghamton. Still, many of the players brought great success to their programs and have memories they will remember fondly.

“It’s pretty cool to wear this jersey one more time where it doesn’t matter and I’m here to have some fun,” Williamsville East and Binghamton signee Mike Stellrecht said. “I’ve been in the program for six years, and I’ve definitely grown as a player. It’s cool to look back. My dad videos all my swings from seventh grade to 12th grade, which is pretty cool.”

At the end of the third inning, the Colpoys/Barrows Cup finalists were announced. This will be the second year of the award, and the winner will be recognized as Western New York’s Scholastic Baseball Player of the Year.

The finalists are: Tom Lynch (Canisius), Gabe Roth (CSP), Josh Toolen (Depew), Raymond Wojeck (East Aurora), Evan Chaffee (Hamburg), Nolan Smith (Hamburg), Cam Fuer (Iroquois), Owen Silliman (Iroquois), Billy Morris (Lancaster), Dalton Harper (Maryvale), Zach Fike (Medina), Morgan Zietara (Niagara Falls), Maxx Yehl (Portville), Thomas Russo (Roy-Hart), Eric Swiencicki (St. Joe’s), Tom Zwirecki (St. Joe’s), and Cooper Rossano (Williamsville East).

“That’s 17 of the top players in Western New York,” Crawley said. “There’s a ton of talent between these dugouts, without a doubt. It’s fun to watch. That’s why I just let everyone coach and sit in this chair.”

