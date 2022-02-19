Selection Saturday: Section VI girls basketball seedings and schedule set

Here are the brackets for the Section VI girls basketball tournaments announced Saturday by the selection committee:
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
Thursday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
4-Jamestown (11-8) at 5-Orchard Park (10-10)
6-Frontier (4-15) at 3-Clarence (11-9)
Semifinals
March 3 at Sweet Home
Jamestown-OP winner at 1-Lancaster (19-0), 7 p.m.
Frontier-Clarence winner at 2-Williamsville South (15-4), 5:30 p.m.
Final
March 6 at Buffalo State
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS A-1
First round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
9-Williamsville East (9-11) at 8-Lockport (10-10)
10-West Seneca West (3-17) at 7-Niagara Wheatfield (11-9)
Quarterfinals
Friday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
WE-Lockport winner at 1-Sweet Home (18-2)
5-South Park (9-4) at 4-Kenmore West (14-6)
WSW-NW winner at 2-Hamburg (16-4)
6-Hutch-Tech (10-4) at 3-North Tonawanda (17-1)
Semifinals
March 2 at Clarence
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Final
March 6 at Buffalo State
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
CLASS A-2
First round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
9-Amherst (6-13) at 8-Starpoint (7-12)
10-Kenmore East (3-17) at 7-CSAT (7-12)
Quarterfinals
Thursday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
Amherst-Starpoint winner at 1-Iroquois (14-5)
5-Grand Island (7-13) at 4-Emerson/Buffalo Culinary (8-10)
Kenmore East-CSAT winner at 2-Williamsville South (11-7)
6-West Seneca East (11-9) at 3-Pioneer (10-7)
Semifinals
March 1 at Clarence
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Final
March 6 at Buffalo State
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
CLASS B-1
First round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
9-Tonawanda (5-13) at 8-Lake Shore (6-13)
10-Lackawanna (4-14) at 7-Springville/West Valley (8-11)
11-Maryvale (2-18) at 6-Olean (8-10)
Quarterfinals
Friday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
Tonawanda-Lake Shore winner at 1-Lewiston-Porter (16-3)
5-Albion (8-7) at 4-East Aurora (12-7)
Lackawanna-Springville winner at 2-Depew (16-4)
Maryvale-Olean winner at 3-City Honors (14-6)
Semifinals
March 2 at Kenmore West
Quarterfinal winners, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Final
March 6 at Buffalo State
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS B-2
First round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed unless noted
9-Health Sciences (4-5) at 8-Akron (8-7), 6 p.m.
13-Medina (1-12) at 4-Olmsted (13-6)
12-Allegany-Limestone (4-12) at 5-Newfane (13-7)
10-Roy-Hart (6-12) at 7-Cleveland Hill (7-9)
11-Fredonia (7-13) at 6-Alden (9-10)
Second round
Friday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed unless noted
Health/Akron winner at 1-Eden (16-4)
Medina-Olmsted winner vs. AL-Newfane winner
Roy-Hart-Cleve. Hill winner at 2-Performing Arts (17-1), 5:30 p.m.
Fredonia-Alden winner at 3-Southwestern (13-5)
Semifinals
March 1 at Kenmore West
Quarterfinal winners, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Final
March 6 at Buffalo State
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
CLASS C-1
Quarterfinals
Thursday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
5-Salamanca at 4-Falconer
7-Gowanda at 2-Portville
6-Silver Creek at 3-MST
Semifinals
March 3 at Jamestown CC
Salamanca-Frontier winner at 1-Wilson (16-4), 6:30 p.m.
Gowanda-Portville winner vs. MST-Silver Creek winner, 8 p.m.
Final
March 5 at Jamestown CC
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
CLASS C-2
First round
Thursday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
4-Chautauqua Lake (7-10) at. 5-Maple Grove (8-12)
7-Cassadaga Valley (5-15) at 2-Holland (12-7)
6-Westfield/Brocton at 3-Frewsburg (17-3)
Semifinals
March 2 at Jamestown CC
Chaut. Lake/MG winner vs. 1-Randolph (17-3), 8 p.m.
Cass. Valley-Holland winner vs. Frewsburg-Westfield winner, 6:30 p.m.
Final
March 5 at Jamestown CC
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
CLASS D
First round
Thursday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
4-Pine Valley (9-10) at. 5-Franklinville (13-7)
7-North Collins (6-12) at 2-Panama (13-6)
6-Clymer (8-12) at 3-Sherman (10-8)
Semifinals
March 2 at Jamestown CC
Pine Valley-Franklinville winner vs. 1-Ellicottville, 5 p.m.