 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Selection Saturday: Section VI girls basketball seedings and schedule set
0 comments

Selection Saturday: Section VI girls basketball seedings and schedule set

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Lancaster Lewiston Porter Girls Basketball

Lancaster center Madison Francis drives to the basket.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the brackets for the Section VI girls basketball tournaments announced Saturday by the selection committee:

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Thursday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

4-Jamestown (11-8) at 5-Orchard Park (10-10)

6-Frontier (4-15) at 3-Clarence (11-9)

Semifinals

March 3 at Sweet Home

Jamestown-OP winner at 1-Lancaster (19-0), 7 p.m.

Frontier-Clarence winner at 2-Williamsville South (15-4), 5:30 p.m.

Final

March 6 at Buffalo State

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS A-1

First round

Tuesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

9-Williamsville East (9-11)  at 8-Lockport (10-10)

10-West Seneca West (3-17) at 7-Niagara Wheatfield (11-9)

Quarterfinals

Friday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

WE-Lockport winner at 1-Sweet Home (18-2)

5-South Park (9-4) at 4-Kenmore West (14-6)

WSW-NW winner at 2-Hamburg (16-4)

6-Hutch-Tech (10-4) at 3-North Tonawanda (17-1)

Semifinals

March 2 at Clarence

Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Final

March 6 at Buffalo State

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS A-2

First round

Tuesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

9-Amherst (6-13) at 8-Starpoint (7-12)

10-Kenmore East (3-17) at 7-CSAT (7-12)

Quarterfinals

Thursday

 All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

Amherst-Starpoint winner at 1-Iroquois (14-5)

5-Grand Island (7-13) at 4-Emerson/Buffalo Culinary (8-10)

Kenmore East-CSAT winner at 2-Williamsville South (11-7)

6-West Seneca East (11-9) at 3-Pioneer (10-7)

Semifinals

March 1 at Clarence

Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Final

March 6 at Buffalo State

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

CLASS B-1

First round

Tuesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

9-Tonawanda (5-13) at 8-Lake Shore (6-13)

10-Lackawanna (4-14) at 7-Springville/West Valley (8-11)

11-Maryvale (2-18) at 6-Olean (8-10)

Quarterfinals

Friday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

Tonawanda-Lake Shore winner at 1-Lewiston-Porter (16-3)

5-Albion (8-7) at 4-East Aurora (12-7)

Lackawanna-Springville winner at 2-Depew (16-4)

Maryvale-Olean winner at 3-City Honors (14-6)

Semifinals

March 2 at Kenmore West

Quarterfinal winners, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Final

March 6 at Buffalo State

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS B-2

First round

Tuesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed unless noted

9-Health Sciences (4-5) at 8-Akron (8-7), 6 p.m.

13-Medina (1-12) at 4-Olmsted (13-6)

12-Allegany-Limestone (4-12) at 5-Newfane (13-7)

10-Roy-Hart (6-12) at 7-Cleveland Hill (7-9)

11-Fredonia (7-13) at 6-Alden (9-10)

Second round

Friday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed unless noted

Health/Akron winner at 1-Eden (16-4)

Medina-Olmsted winner vs. AL-Newfane winner

Roy-Hart-Cleve. Hill winner at 2-Performing Arts (17-1), 5:30 p.m.

Fredonia-Alden winner at 3-Southwestern (13-5)

Semifinals

March 1 at Kenmore West

Quarterfinal winners, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Final

March 6 at Buffalo State

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS C-1

Quarterfinals

Thursday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

5-Salamanca at 4-Falconer

7-Gowanda at 2-Portville

6-Silver Creek at 3-MST

Semifinals

March 3 at Jamestown CC

Salamanca-Frontier winner at 1-Wilson (16-4), 6:30 p.m.

Gowanda-Portville winner vs. MST-Silver Creek winner, 8 p.m.

Final

March 5 at Jamestown CC

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

CLASS C-2

First round

Thursday 

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed 

4-Chautauqua Lake (7-10) at. 5-Maple Grove (8-12)

7-Cassadaga Valley (5-15) at 2-Holland (12-7)

6-Westfield/Brocton at 3-Frewsburg (17-3)

Semifinals 

March 2 at Jamestown CC

Chaut. Lake/MG winner vs. 1-Randolph (17-3), 8 p.m.

Cass. Valley-Holland winner vs. Frewsburg-Westfield winner,  6:30 p.m.

Final

March 5 at Jamestown CC

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

CLASS D

First round

Thursday 

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

4-Pine Valley (9-10) at. 5-Franklinville (13-7)

7-North Collins (6-12) at 2-Panama (13-6)

6-Clymer (8-12) at 3-Sherman (10-8)

Semifinals 

March 2 at Jamestown CC

Pine Valley-Franklinville winner vs. 1-Ellicottville, 5 p.m.

March 3 at Jamestown CC

Panama-North Collins winner vs. Sherman-Clymer winner, 5 p.m.

Finals

March 5 at JCC

Semifinal winners, noon

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News