Selection Saturday: Section VI boys basketball seedings and schedule set

Here are the brackets for the Section VI boys basketball tournaments announced Saturday by the selection committee:
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
Friday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
5-Lancaster (8-12) at 4-Clarence (10-9)
7-Williamsville North (7-13) at 2-Orchard Park (18-2)
6-Frontier (10-10) at 3-Niagara Falls (15-5)
Semifinals
March 2 at Buffalo State
Lancaster-Clarence winner vs. 1-Jamestown (17-3), 5:15
Will. North-OP winner vs. Frontier-NF winner, 6:45
Final
March 5 at Buffalo State
Semifinal winners, 3:30
CLASS A-1
First round
Wednesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
9-Kenmore West (9-11) at 8-Lockport (10-10)
12-West Seneca West (2-18) at 5-South Park (10-10)
10-North Tonawanda (8-12) at 7-Hamburg (12-8)
11-International Prep (9-11) at 6-Sweet Home (11-9)
Quarterfinals
Feb. 26
All games at noon at higher seed
Kenmore West-Lockport winner at 1-Niagara Wheatfield (18-2)
West Seneca West-South Park winner at 4-Hutch-Tech (11-7)
NT-Hamburg winner at 2-Williamsville East (16-4)
IPrep-Sweet Home winner at 3-McKinley (17-2)
Semifinals
March 3 at Buffalo State
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:45
Final
March 5 at Buffalo State
Semifinals winners, 8:30
CLASS A-2
First round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
9-Kenmore East (3-17) at 8-Emerson (7-11)
12-Grand Island (4-16) at 5-Iroquois (12-8)
10-West Seneca East (3-17) at 7-Cheektowaga (7-13)
11-Starpoint (2-18) at 6-Williamsville South (10-9)
Quarterfinals
Friday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
Kenmore East-Emerson winner at 1-Amherst (18-2)
Grand Island-Iroquois winner at 4-CSAT (13-6)
West Seneca East-Cheektowaga winner at -2-Pioneer (14-5)
Starpoint-Williamsville South winner vs. 3-Health Sciences (16-4) at Villa Maria
Semifinals
Feb. 28 at Buffalo State
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:45
Final
March 5 at Buffalo State
Semifinals winners, 7
CLASS B-1
First round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
16-Springville-Griffith (0-19) at 9-East (6-14)
13-Lake Shore (6-14) at 12-Albion (6-12)
15-Dunkirk (7-13) at Burgard (11-9)
14-Tonawanda (8-12) at 11-Middle Early College (9-10)
Second round
Wednesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
Springville-East winner at 8-Maryvale (9-11)
Lake Shore-Albion winner at 5-Depew (14-6)
Dunkirk-Burgard winner at 7-East Aurora (9-11)
Tonawanda-MEC winner at 6-Lewiston-Porter (12-8)
Quarterfinals
Feb. 26
All games at noon at higher seed
Springville/East/Maryvale at 1-Lackawanna (16-4)
LS/Albion/Depew at 4-Riverside (15-3), at Grabiarz
Dunkirk/Burgard/EA at 2-Olean (18-1)
Tonawanda/MEC/LP at 3-City Honors (14-5)
Semifinals
March 1 at Buffalo State
Quarterfinal winners, 5:15 and 6:45
Final
March 5 at Buffalo State
Semifinal winners, 1:45
CLASS B-2
First round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
13-WNY Maritime (3-11) at Akron (6-14)
14-Bennett (3-14) at 11-Eden (4-15)
Second round
Wednesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
9-Medina (7-11) at 8-Southwestern (8-12)
Maritime-Akron winner at 5-Alden (11-8)
10-Fredonia at 7-Cleveland Hill (12-8)
Bennett-Eden winner at 6-Allegany-Limestone (13-7)
Quarterfinals
Feb. 26
All games at noon at higher seed
SW-Medina winner at 1-Roy-Hart (12-7)
Maritime/Akron/Alden at 4-Tapestry (12-8)
Fredonia-Cleveland Hill winner at 2-Newfane (14-6)
Bennett/Eden/AL at 3-Olmsted (13-5)
Semifinals
March 1 at Buffalo State
Quarterfinal winners, top bracket, 8:15
March 2 at Buffalo State
Quarterfinal winners, bottom bracket, 8:15
Final
March 5 at Buffalo State
Semifinal winners, noon
Quarterfinals
Feb. 26
All games at noon at higher seed
CLASS C
First round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
9-Cattaraugus-Little Valley (13-7) at 16-Falconer (4-16)
12-MST (5-13) at 5-Chautauqua Lake (6-13)
10-Barker (6-12) at 7-Cassadaga Valley (4-16)
11-Maple Grove (8-10) at 6-Gowanda (3-15)
Second round
Wednesday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
Catt./LV-Falconer winner at 8-Global Concepts (7-13)
MST-Chautauqua Lake winner at 5-Portville (8-12)
Barker-Cassadaga Valley winner at 7-Wilson (7-13)
Maple Grove-Gowanda winner at 6-Silver Creek (13-7)
Quarterfinals
Friday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
CLV/Falconer/Global at 1-Randolph (19-1)
MST/Chaut. Lake/Portville at 4-Salamanca (13-7)
Barker/CV/Wilson at 2-Holland (15-5)
MG/Growanda/SC at 3-Frewsburg (11-9)
Semifinals
Feb. 28 at Jamestown CCC
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:45
Final
March 5 at Jamestown CC
Semifinal winners, 7:45
CLASS D
First round
Friday
All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed
1-Westfield (19-1) at 8-Franklinville (13-7)
4-Ellicottville (8-12) at 5-Pine Valley (13-4)
2-Clymer (16-2) at 7-Panama (10-7)
3-Sherman (10-7) at 6-North Collins (12-6)
Semifinals
March 1 at Jamestown CC
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:45
Final
March 4 at JCC
Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.