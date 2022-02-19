 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Selection Saturday: Section VI boys basketball seedings and schedule set
0 comments

  Updated
  • 0
Canisius Jamestown

Jamestown player Jaylen Butera celebrates a three point basket against Canisius during the first half of the Centercourt Classic at Hamburg high school on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the brackets for the Section VI boys basketball tournaments announced Saturday by the selection committee:

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Friday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

5-Lancaster (8-12) at 4-Clarence (10-9)

7-Williamsville North (7-13) at 2-Orchard Park (18-2)

6-Frontier (10-10) at 3-Niagara Falls (15-5)

Semifinals

March 2 at Buffalo State

Lancaster-Clarence winner vs. 1-Jamestown (17-3), 5:15

Will. North-OP winner vs. Frontier-NF winner, 6:45

Final

March 5 at Buffalo State

Semifinal winners, 3:30

CLASS A-1

First round

Wednesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

9-Kenmore West (9-11) at 8-Lockport (10-10)

12-West Seneca West (2-18) at 5-South Park (10-10)

10-North Tonawanda (8-12) at 7-Hamburg (12-8)

11-International Prep (9-11) at 6-Sweet Home (11-9)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 26

All games at noon at higher seed

Kenmore West-Lockport winner at 1-Niagara Wheatfield (18-2)

West Seneca West-South Park winner at 4-Hutch-Tech (11-7)

NT-Hamburg winner at 2-Williamsville East (16-4)

IPrep-Sweet Home winner at 3-McKinley (17-2)

Semifinals

March 3 at Buffalo State

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:45

Final

March 5 at Buffalo State

Semifinals winners, 8:30

CLASS A-2

First round

Tuesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

9-Kenmore East (3-17) at 8-Emerson (7-11)

12-Grand Island (4-16) at 5-Iroquois (12-8)

10-West Seneca East (3-17) at 7-Cheektowaga (7-13)

11-Starpoint (2-18) at 6-Williamsville South (10-9)

Quarterfinals

Friday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

Kenmore East-Emerson winner at 1-Amherst (18-2)

Grand Island-Iroquois winner at 4-CSAT (13-6)

West Seneca East-Cheektowaga winner at -2-Pioneer (14-5)

Starpoint-Williamsville South winner vs. 3-Health Sciences (16-4) at Villa Maria

Semifinals

Feb. 28 at Buffalo State

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:45

Final

March 5 at Buffalo State

Semifinals winners, 7

CLASS B-1

First round

Tuesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

16-Springville-Griffith (0-19) at 9-East (6-14)

13-Lake Shore (6-14) at 12-Albion (6-12)

15-Dunkirk (7-13) at Burgard (11-9)

14-Tonawanda (8-12) at 11-Middle Early College (9-10)

Second round

Wednesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

Springville-East winner at 8-Maryvale (9-11)

Lake Shore-Albion winner at 5-Depew (14-6)

Dunkirk-Burgard winner at 7-East Aurora (9-11)

Tonawanda-MEC winner at 6-Lewiston-Porter (12-8)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 26

All games at noon at higher seed

Springville/East/Maryvale at 1-Lackawanna (16-4)

LS/Albion/Depew at 4-Riverside (15-3), at Grabiarz

Dunkirk/Burgard/EA at 2-Olean (18-1)

Tonawanda/MEC/LP at 3-City Honors (14-5)

Semifinals

March 1 at Buffalo State

Quarterfinal winners, 5:15 and 6:45

Final

March 5 at Buffalo State

Semifinal winners, 1:45

CLASS B-2

First round

Tuesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

13-WNY Maritime (3-11) at Akron (6-14)

14-Bennett (3-14) at 11-Eden (4-15)

Second round

Wednesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

9-Medina (7-11) at 8-Southwestern (8-12)

Maritime-Akron winner at 5-Alden (11-8)

10-Fredonia at 7-Cleveland Hill (12-8)

Bennett-Eden winner at 6-Allegany-Limestone (13-7)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 26

All games at noon at higher seed

SW-Medina winner at 1-Roy-Hart (12-7)

Maritime/Akron/Alden at 4-Tapestry (12-8)

Fredonia-Cleveland Hill winner at 2-Newfane (14-6)

Bennett/Eden/AL at 3-Olmsted (13-5)

Semifinals

March 1 at Buffalo State

Quarterfinal winners, top bracket, 8:15

March 2 at Buffalo State

Quarterfinal winners, bottom bracket, 8:15

Final

March 5 at Buffalo State

Semifinal winners, noon 

Quarterfinals

Feb. 26

All games at noon at higher seed

CLASS C

First round

Tuesday 

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

9-Cattaraugus-Little Valley (13-7) at 16-Falconer (4-16)

12-MST (5-13) at 5-Chautauqua Lake (6-13)

10-Barker (6-12) at 7-Cassadaga Valley (4-16)

11-Maple Grove (8-10) at 6-Gowanda (3-15)

Second round

Wednesday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

Catt./LV-Falconer winner at 8-Global Concepts (7-13)

MST-Chautauqua Lake winner at 5-Portville (8-12)

Barker-Cassadaga Valley winner at 7-Wilson (7-13)

Maple Grove-Gowanda winner at 6-Silver Creek (13-7)

Quarterfinals

Friday

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

CLV/Falconer/Global at 1-Randolph (19-1)

MST/Chaut. Lake/Portville at 4-Salamanca (13-7) 

Barker/CV/Wilson at 2-Holland (15-5) 

MG/Growanda/SC at 3-Frewsburg (11-9)

Semifinals

Feb. 28 at Jamestown CCC

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:45

Final

March 5 at Jamestown CC

Semifinal winners, 7:45 

CLASS D

First round

Friday 

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed

1-Westfield (19-1) at 8-Franklinville (13-7)

4-Ellicottville (8-12) at 5-Pine Valley (13-4)

2-Clymer (16-2) at 7-Panama (10-7)

3-Sherman (10-7) at 6-North Collins (12-6)

Semifinals 

March 1 at Jamestown CC

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:45

Final

March 4 at JCC

Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.

