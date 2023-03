The top senior boys ice hockey players in Western New York will get one more opportunity to represent their school with the inaugural High School Senior All-Star Game on Tuesday at LECOM Harborcenter.

Faceoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Clayton Wilson (Starpoint), Rick Wrazin (Niagara Wheatfield) and Rick Brooks (Clarence) will coach Team Northtowns. Jack Panek (St. Francis), Josh Dannecker (Orchard Park) and Kevin Rozo (West Seneca West) will coach Team Southtowns.

Among those scheduled to play for Team Northtowns are three of the top scorers in the area this past season: Kenmore West teammates Ian Wirth (67 points) and Nate Burd (59) and Starpoint's Alec Kirk (54) along with Niagara Wheatfield's Anthony LaGreca (53). Team Southtowns counters with Williamsville South's Nolan Fineberg (54 points), Iroquois/Alden's Braden Axelson (47) and Hamburg's Josh Gregoire (40).

In goal, Team Northtowns has Ben Shoemaker (Clarence), Richie Gareau (Starpoint) and Cam Murdie (Kenmore West), and Team Southtowns has Brendan Walczak (St. Francis), Andrew Jacobson (Williamsville East) and Reid Ostrorski (Iroquois/Alden).

Team Northtowns

Forwards

Nick Anzalone (LK/NF)

Rocco Randazzo (Lew-Port)

Chris Kramer (Williamsville North)

Alec Kirk (Starpoint)

Parker Cerkiewicz (Kenmore East)

Justin Bull (Starpoint)

William Mainstone (Starpoint)

Nolan Mitchel (Kenmore West)

Eddie Kwarciak (Grand Island)

Noah Stachoski (Kenmore East)

Luke Staub (Lew-Port)

Anthony LaGreca (NW)

Ian Wirth (Kenmore West)

Nate Burd (Kenmore West)

Roman Adamschick (Niagara Wheatfield)

Defense

Matthew Covelli (St. Joe’s)

Owen Meichenbaum (Clarence)

Christian Anzalone (Lockport/NF)

Josh Kaczor (NW)

Ryan Smith (Grand Island)

Derek Pine (Kenmore East)

Connor Morrow (Grand Island)

Max Mathien (Canisius)

Dominic Loubert (Starpoint)

Goalies

Ben Shoemaker (Clarence)

Richie Gareau (Starpoint)

Cam Murdie (Kenmore West)

Alternates: Josh Mascado (NT), Luke Daigler (Canisius), Bo Staley (NT)

Team Southtowns

Forwards

Presley Schiltz (OP)

Frank Neeson (OP)

Quinn Malley (Lancaster)

Andrew Usinski (Lancaster)

Nolan Fineberg (Williamsville South)

Braden Axelson (Iroquois/Alden)

Josh Gregoire (Hamburg)

Loic Fisher (Amherst)

Jacob Dantonio (St. Mary’s)

Mateo Torres (St. Francis)

Aidan Edbauer (St. Mary’s)

August Trifilo (Sweet Home)

Tannar Zilka (Sweet Home)

Gulian Hamilton (Williamsville East)

Colin Garvey (West Seneca West)

Defense

Alex Jedlicki (Lancaster)

Joey Shea (West Seneca West)

Teddy Swiech (Lancaster)

Corey Holland (Frontier)

Eric Guzdek (Amherst)

Brycen Roberts (St. Franci)

Luke Soto (Timon)

Michael Stephens (Williamsville East)

Goalies

Brendan Walczak (St. Francis)

Andrew Jacobson (Williamsville East)

Reid Ostrorski (Iroquois/Alden)

Alternates: Kevin Rieman (I/A), Chris Berdysiak (OP), Hayden Dawson (WSE), Ryan Ljiljanich (WE), Sam Lamendola (WS).