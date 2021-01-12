 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section VI's Low- and moderate-risk high school sports to begin Monday
0 comments

Section VI's Low- and moderate-risk high school sports to begin Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Orchard Park

The Section VI Division I boys bowling champions from last season was Orchard Park (L-R): Dylan Ambrosio, Ben Milo, Ed Jensen, (assistant coach) Nick Mathews, Tanner Ambrosio, Nathan Ostrander, Declan Stiles, and coach Joe Biondo. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Section VI officials voted Tuesday to allow low- and moderate-risk high schools sports to begin practice and competition Monday, as planned. 

The sports involved are bowling, swimming, rifle and downhill skiing. The executive committee decided that no spectators would be allowed at bowling, swimming or downhill skiing events this season. 

“We are excited to begin the winter season for the five low to moderate risk sports," Section VI President Brett Banker said in a news release. “We are very excited for our athletes, coaches and families. Athletes across our region will be able to return to something that is so important to them." 

High-risk sports – basketball, cheerleading, hockey and wrestling – remain on pause awaiting further direction from the state. Section VI previously decided to cancel the indoor track season.

“We welcome and are ready to begin High Risk sports as soon as we receive approval from Albany,” Banker said. “Members of the Executive Committee are confident that member schools, athletic directors, coaches and athletic trainers can provide the same safe and nurturing experiences that we did in the highly successful fall season.” 

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pandemic puts top basketball prospects behind in recruitment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News