Section VI's Low- and moderate-risk high school sports to begin Monday

Section VI officials voted Tuesday to allow low- and moderate-risk high schools sports to begin practice and competition Monday, as planned.

The sports involved are bowling, swimming, rifle and downhill skiing. The executive committee decided that no spectators would be allowed at bowling, swimming or downhill skiing events this season.

“We are excited to begin the winter season for the five low to moderate risk sports," Section VI President Brett Banker said in a news release. “We are very excited for our athletes, coaches and families. Athletes across our region will be able to return to something that is so important to them."

High-risk sports – basketball, cheerleading, hockey and wrestling – remain on pause awaiting further direction from the state. Section VI previously decided to cancel the indoor track season.

“We welcome and are ready to begin High Risk sports as soon as we receive approval from Albany,” Banker said. “Members of the Executive Committee are confident that member schools, athletic directors, coaches and athletic trainers can provide the same safe and nurturing experiences that we did in the highly successful fall season.”