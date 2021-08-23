Section VI's high school athletes, coaches take in first day of practices

“Our players have definitely become more aware,” said Schruefer, whose team opens the season at 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at Clarence. “The toughest part of this is that they walk out of our doors and they go through another set of doors. I feel bad because at home, so many people have made this into a political thing, and kids could be caught in the middle. But here, they know about giving room during a water break. After two sets of drills, the players sanitize. I’d rather err on the side of caution. They know not to share anything, and if you don’t feel well, stay home.

“You can see some are more comfortable and others are not, but you also know that everyone is different and that you respect peoples’ differences.”

Banning, the Amherst goalie, is taking extra time to clean and sanitize her equipment, and her coaches are emphasizing the need for players to hydrate, to wash their hands, to keep their own water bottles and to take advantage of breaks that are built into practices.

Personal safety, Balser explained, ultimately creates team safety.