Section VI's high school athletes, coaches take in first day of practices

The Frontier girls volleyball team has had a long-running joke during its fall practices.
In years past, the Erie County Fair has overlapped with the first week of fall sports practices, and if Falcons coach Deb Schruefer and her team saw a player lagging in drills, or a step behind during a timed one-mile run, they’d playfully chide her by saying, “Hey, looks like you shut the fair down last night,” or “you spent the whole day at the county fair, didn’t you?”
This year, the Erie County Fair ended Sunday, the day before the start of high school fall sports practices in New York, which were pushed back a week from their original start date. The timing, though, was ideal for the Falcons.
“Our start date is a week later than we would have normally started, but it just feels like things are back where they’re supposed to be, so we’re hoping that continues to go well,” Schruefer said Monday after the Falcons concluded the first day of tryouts in Hamburg.
High school sports practices were in full swing Monday for Section VI and across the state, a year after practice fields and school gymnasiums were empty. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association delayed the start of high school sports for the 2020-21 school year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Low- and medium-risk fall sports such as field hockey and cross-country began preseason practices in late September and early October of 2020. The start dates for high-risk fall sports, including volleyball and football, were moved to late March, so the Falcons and their Section VI counterparts will play two seasons in one calendar year.
“I’ve been coaching for 41 years and you’re used to, when you’re in season, you’re in season,” said Schruefer, whose team won the Section VI Class AA volleyball championship in May. “But this was a different time. And the kids today, they’re not where they would have been, so you have to gauge things. I’m not changing expectations but I have to change the way I want them to achieve those expectations.
“When a season ends, there’s a null and a void, but there wasn’t that much this year, and they recognize that. And this might be a good thing.”
The Amherst field hockey team is preparing to defend its Section VI Class B title, with first-year field hockey coach Taylor Balser at the helm. Rather than beginning practices in early October and rushing into a season more than a month into the school year, the Tigers are easing into their season, with time solely to focus on field hockey and on forging relationships within the team.
“It’s a different type of atmosphere right now, knowing the girls can genuinely focus on field hockey and focus on themselves,” said Balser, whose team opens the season at 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at Orchard Park. “It’s a very exciting time to be able to have a preseason and get the girls acclimated before the craziness of school starts.”
The NYSPHSAA plans to host fall sports championships after canceling all state championships due to the Covid-19 pandemic last season.
“There’s going to be a lot of fun this year, and it’s almost a little more relaxed, knowing we’re going to have more time this year,” said Katelynn Banning, a senior goalie for the Tigers. “Although it will be stressful and hard to work through the whole season, we’re going to make this season happen.”
The start of fall sports practices fell on the same day that Erie County announced its Covid-19 guidance plan for schools, which included guidelines for sports. Under the guidance, if there is one Covid-19 case on a team, all unvaccinated players, coaches and staff must pause for 10 days from the date of the last exposure, and vaccinated players, coaches and staff can continue team activities.
If two or more members of a team (players, coaches or staff) test positive for Covid-19, a team would pause activities for 10 days from the date of exposure to the first confirmed case. Vaccinated players and staff can attend school or go to work.
The Erie County guidance also stated that athletes are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks during competition, and coaches and trainers are required to wear masks at all times.
Schruefer recognizes that after more than 17 months, her players have gained a better sense of how to live and operate through a pandemic.
“Our players have definitely become more aware,” said Schruefer, whose team opens the season at 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at Clarence. “The toughest part of this is that they walk out of our doors and they go through another set of doors. I feel bad because at home, so many people have made this into a political thing, and kids could be caught in the middle. But here, they know about giving room during a water break. After two sets of drills, the players sanitize. I’d rather err on the side of caution. They know not to share anything, and if you don’t feel well, stay home.
“You can see some are more comfortable and others are not, but you also know that everyone is different and that you respect peoples’ differences.”
Banning, the Amherst goalie, is taking extra time to clean and sanitize her equipment, and her coaches are emphasizing the need for players to hydrate, to wash their hands, to keep their own water bottles and to take advantage of breaks that are built into practices.
Personal safety, Balser explained, ultimately creates team safety.
“The very first thing that I’m sure all of us coaches said today is that the primary priority is safety,” said Balser, a 2014 Amherst graduate who played field hockey for the Tigers and at Mercyhurst University. “Nothing else matters if our girls aren’t safe and if our girls aren’t healthy. Without a healthy or safe team, you are not playing. You are not successful. You don’t have the integral parts that you need.”
After last season, Amherst midfielder Natalie Riedy learned to appreciate every moment of playing field hockey.
“Last year, thinking we might not have a season was really hard on me and my other teammates,” she said. “But don’t take this for granted. We are really lucky to be here this year, and you want to make sure it stays this way.”