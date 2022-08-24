The 2022-23 high sports seasons are scheduled to begin next week, and Section VI and the organization that represents officials in all sports have yet to agree to a new contract.

The current contract is scheduled to expire Aug. 31. The sides had agreed in December 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, to a one-year extension for the 2021-22 academic year that reflected the terms of a three-year contract signed in September 2018.

The organization, Western New York Sports Officials, acts as a collective group and handles the contract negotiations for the individual associations of officials in each sport. The officials associations work games for Section VI and the Monsignor Martin association.

“The way it is, is that we haven’t agreed to a new contract, but they’re still under contract and they are under contract until we negotiate a new contract,” Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo told The News.

It’s unclear what’s led to the impasse, and what happens if a new agreement or an extension is not set by Aug. 31 remains in question.

Chris Hope, the WNY sports officials organization representative, declined to comment. Representatives of individual sport officials associations have referred comment to Hope when contacted by the News. DiFillippo declined to provide additional details.

Despite no deal being agreed to, DiFilippo said he expects officials to be at games as the seasons in most fall sports begins before the contract expires. The first football games are scheduled for Sept. 2, after the contract expires. As independent contractors, individual officials can decide whether to accept assignments.

“We will be starting with referees,” DiFilippo said. "They’re currently under contract and we’re moving forward business as usual.”

Under the terms of the one-year contract extension, officials worked for the same fees in 2021-22 as they had in 2020-21. For example, fees for fall varsity referees remained:

Football: $96

Soccer: $92.50

Volleyball: $93

Field hockey: $89

If an official is asked to travel out of their territory for a playoff game, a $20 fee is added.

The home team is responsible for paying the officials for each event. With different athletic budgets, a potential increase could impact each school district differently.

The situation comes at a time when the number of high school sports officials across the state is continuing to decrease and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has ramped up its recruiting efforts as part of a five-year strategic plan. There are approximately 1,800 high school sports officials in the state. The Section VI website has had a page titled, "Wanted: Interscholastic Sports Officials."

Beyond the time commitment and costs for training and equipment, unruly fan behavior has become a cause for many to opt again becoming an official or to quit after a short time period. Lawmakers in New York State have proposed stiffening the penalties for assault and harassment to include referees and sports officials in all sports at all levels.