Section VI, WNY Sports Officials agree to new contract

Section VI and WNY Sports Officials came to an agreement on a new contract Monday. The deal needs to be approved by the Section VI executive council.

The agreement comes as fall sports were slated to begin this week with officials across all sports ready to be “unavailable” from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10, according to sources. Last week, both sides came to an impasse after no deal was agreed upon, which led New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association President Robert Zayas to request a meeting.

“Both groups want resolution for the betterment of students,” Zayas tweeted Friday. “Students can’t afford to be negatively impacted by this situation.”

The current contract was slated to expire on Wednesday.

The terms of the deal are unknown, but Chris Hope of WNY Sports Officials told The News that Section VI wanted a six-year contract.

Hope told The News last the week that officials were looking for $4 to be added to their base salaries this year, $5 in the second and third years, $3 in the fourth and fifth years, and $6 in the sixth year. Based on the soon-to-be expired contract, the base pay for varsity officials in football, basketball, girls hockey and girls lacrosse is $96; base pay for varsity soccer is $92.50; and $90 for baseball and softball.

Section VI offered an incentive, requiring officials to cover 90% of games and officials groups to increase their membership 10% each year. That didn’t impress the officials, and they countered with an incentive in which 80% of the working officials in a group cover the section’s minimum number of games and they would earn an additional $3 on top of their base salary the following year. The section had the option to add $1 to the base, Hope said.

