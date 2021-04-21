Section VI will have spring wrestling season, but not for Erie County schools

The state had given counties the ability to allow higher-risk sports to proceed. Erie County gave its approval in January for basketball, football and ice hockey. However, on Jan. 28, the Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara county health departments advised against holding a wrestling season at that point. Section VI responded by moving wrestling to the spring.

The Erie County Health Department has said Section VI is in independent entity and does not need its authorization.

As for the three schools that wrestle in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association, executive director Pete Schneider said the schools have been given the ECDOH recommendations and school administrators have to make the decision that is appropriate for their school.

