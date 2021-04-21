Section VI will have spring wrestling season, but not for Erie County schools

Section VI will hold wrestling competition this spring, but not for athletes from Erie County schools.
The Section VI Executive Committee voted Wednesday to support wrestling activities beginning May 3 for member schools in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Niagara counties, but said Erie County schools will not be able to participate based on the recommendation of the County of Erie Department of Health.
What frustrates wrestlers, their coaches and families is that they don't understand how their sport could be considered more risky than football, basketball and ice hockey.
"The expectations are clear from our school leaders. Our school leaders cannot take on the liability associated with splitting off from the ECDOH's recommendations," Section VI president Brett Banker said in a statement.
In making the announcement, the Section VI release said: "We will support the Erie County schools to begin wrestling immediately, if the recommendation from Erie County changes."
The Department of Health's stance on whether to allow the sport to go on has been controversial in the wrestling community because activity in the sport has been allowed in most of New York and other states.
Section VI had sought a recommendation from the various county health departments.
"ECDOH made the recommendation for the season to be postponed or canceled based on high levels of community transmission and the inability of competing wrestlers to wear a mask," the health department said in a statement last week.
The state had given counties the ability to allow higher-risk sports to proceed. Erie County gave its approval in January for basketball, football and ice hockey. However, on Jan. 28, the Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara county health departments advised against holding a wrestling season at that point. Section VI responded by moving wrestling to the spring.
The Erie County Health Department has said Section VI is in independent entity and does not need its authorization.
As for the three schools that wrestle in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association, executive director Pete Schneider said the schools have been given the ECDOH recommendations and school administrators have to make the decision that is appropriate for their school.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.