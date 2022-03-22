Section VI unveils 2022 football schedule

Section VI football has announced its schedule for the 2022 season. Subject to change.
The season begins Sept. 2 with 23 games on the opening Friday night.
WEEK 1
Friday Sept. 2 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Hutch-Tech at Niagara-Wheatfield
Orchard Park at Clarence
Bennett at McDowell (Erie, Pa.)
Jamestown at Lancaster
Kenmore West at Sweet Home
Kenmore East at McKinley (at Riverside)
Williamsville East at Williamsville South
South Park at Frontier
Amherst at Starpoint
WNY-Maritime at Grand Island
Burgard at Springville
Iroquois at Southwestern
Falconer at Albion
Olean at East Aurora
Cleveland Hill at Maryvale
Newfane at Medina
Alden at RBL
Eden at Tonawanda
JFK at Chautauqua Lake
Allegany-Limestone at Portville
Silver Creek at Gowanda
Catt-LV at Frewsburg
St. Mary’s at Franklinville/EV
Saturday Sept. 3 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Williamsville North at Niagara Falls- 2 p.m.
Lockport at Hamburg
North Tonawanda at West Seneca West
Pioneer at Depew
Lew-Port at Lackawanna – 1 p.m.
Cheektowaga at West Seneca East
Akron at Fredonia
Randolph at Salamanca
Dunkirk at Lake Shore
Wilson at CSP (at Sherman) – 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 2
Thursday Sept. 8 (7 p.m. unless noted)
McKinley at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
WNY-Maritime at Williamsville South
Portville at Frewsburg
Friday Sept. 9 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Jamestown at Orchard Park
Clarence at Bennett (at All-High)
Amherst at South Park (at Riverside)
Williamsville North at Frontier
Sweet Home at North Tonawanda
Williamsville East at Hamburg
Starpoint at Kenmore East
West Seneca East at Grand Island
Burgard at Pioneer
Iroquois at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Cheektowaga at Lew-Port
Maryvale at Albion
East Aurora at Falconer
Olean at Dunkirk
Medina at RBL
Tonawanda at Akron
Lackawanna at Alden
Depew at Southwestern
Fredonia at Allegany-Limestone
Chautauqua Lake at Silver Creek
CSP at Randolph
Franklinville/EV at Wilson
Gowanda at Catt-LV
Saturday Sept. 10 (2 p.m. unless noted)
Lancaster at Niagara Falls
Niagara-Wheatfield at Lockport
West Seneca West at Kenmore West
Eden at Newfane
Salamanca at Cleveland Hill
Springville at JFK
Week 3
Thursday Sept. 15 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Maryvale at Burgard (at Riverside)
Southwestern at Chautauqua Lake
Kenmore East at South Park (at All-High)
Friday Sept. 16 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Orchard Park at Sweet Home
Bennett at Austintown Fitch (OH)
Lancaster at Williamsville North
Lockport at Jamestown
Clarence at Niagara-Wheatfield
Kenmore West at McKinley (at Riverside)
Hamburg at West Seneca West
North Tonawanda at Williamsville East
Pioneer at West Seneca East
Lake Shore at Lew-Port
Grand Island at Iroquois
Albion at Olean
Dunkirk at East Aurora
Falconer at Cheektowaga
Cleveland Hill at Medina
Depew at Alden
Springville at Eden
Allegany-Limestone at Salamanca
Catt-LV at Silver Creek
Wilson at Portville
Randolph at Franklinville/EV
CSP at Gowanda
Fredonia at Tonawanda
Saturday Sept. 17 (2 p.m. unless noted)
Frontier at Niagara Falls
Williamsville South at Amherst
Starpoint at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
WNY-Maritime at Canisius
Akron at Newfane
Frewsburg at JFK
RBL at Lackawanna – 1 p.m.
Week 4
Thursday Sept. 22 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Hutch Tech at Lancaster
McKinley at North Tonawanda
Williamsville East at Sweet Home
CSP at Catt-LV
Friday Sept. 23 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Niagara-Wheatfield at West Seneca West
Frontier at Clarence
Williamsville North at Jamestown
WNY-Maritime at Starpoint
Amherst at Kenmore East
South Park at Grand Island
Lake Shore at Williamsville South
Burgard at West Seneca East
Albion at Pioneer
Lew-Port at Iroquois
East Aurora at Cheektowaga
Maryvale at Dunkirk
Medina at Tonawanda
Newfane at RBL
Cleveland Hill at Akron
Lackawanna at Depew
Alden at Allegany-Limestone
Springville at Chautauqua Lake
JFK at Eden
Southwestern at Silver Creek
Salamanca at Fredonia
Portville at Franklinville/EV
Frewsburg at Randolph
Gowanda at Wilson
Saturday Sept. 24 (2 p.m. unless noted)
Bennett at Orchard Park – 1 p.m.
Niagara Falls at Lockport
Hamburg at Kenmore West
Olean at Falconer
WEEK 5
Thursday Sept. 29 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Lew-Port at Burgard (at Riverside)
Williamsville South at Kenmore East
West Seneca East at Lake Shore – 6:30 p.m.
Starpoint at South Park (at All-High)
Newfane at Tonawanda
Friday Sept. 30 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Niagara Falls at Jamestown
WNY-Maritime at Bennett (at All-High)
Canisius at Lancaster
Frontier at Niagara-Wheatfield
West Seneca West at McKinley (at Riverside)
Lockport at Williamsville North
Clarence at North Tonawanda
Kenmore West at Williamsville East
Sweet Home at Hamburg
Grand Island at Amherst
Iroquois at Pioneer
Dunkirk at Albion
Medina at East Aurora
Cheektowaga at Olean
Falconer at Maryvale
Cardinal O’Hara at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Depew at Springville
Salamanca at Southwestern
Silver Creek at Fredonia
Chautauqua Lake at Allegany-Limestone
Gowanda at Randolph
Catt-LV at Wilson
Franklinville/EV at Frewsburg
Saturday Oct. 1 (2 p.m. unless noted)
Orchard Park at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
RBL at Cleveland Hill
Eden at Lackawanna – 1 p.m.
Alden at JFK
Portville at CSP (at Panama) - 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 6
Thursday Oct. 6 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Lockport at Clarence
Allegany-Limestone at Silver Creek
Burgard at Iroquois
Friday Oct. 7 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Orchard Park at Williamsville North
Bennett at Lancaster
Jamestown at Frontier
West Seneca West at Williamsville East
Hamburg at North Tonawanda
McKinley at Sweet Home
Williamsville South at Starpoint
South Park at Pioneer
Kenmore East at Grand Island
Lake Shore at Olean
West Seneca East at Lew-Port
Albion at Cheektowaga
East Aurora at Maryvale
Falconer at Dunkirk
Springville at Medina
RBL at Tonawanda
Akron at Alden
Depew at Eden
Fredonia at Southwestern
Chautauqua Lake at Salamanca
Catt-LV at Portville
Wilson at Randolph
Gowanda at Franklinville/EV
CSP at Frewsburg
Saturday Oct. 8 (2 p.m. unless noted)
Hutch Tech at Niagara Falls
Niagara-Wheatfield at Kenmore West
WNY-Maritime at Amherst
Newfane at Cleveland Hill
JFK at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
WEEK 7
Thursday Oct. 13 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Grand Island at Starpoint
Albion at East Aurora
Akron at Medina
Alden at Springville
Friday Oct. 14 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Hutch Tech at Williamsville East
Niagara Falls at Bennett (at All-High)
Lancaster at Orchard Park
Williamsville North at Clarence
Jamestown at Niagara-Wheatfield
Sweet Home at West Seneca West
McKinley at Hamburg
Amherst at Burgard (at Riverside)
South Park at Williamsville South
Pioneer at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Lew-Port at RBL
Iroquois at West Seneca East
Olean at Maryvale
Silver Creek at Falconer
Cheektowaga at Dunkirk
Salamanca at Eden
JFK at Depew
Southwestern at Allegany-Limestone
Fredonia at Chautauqua Lake
Portville at Gowanda
Randolph at Catt-LV
Frewsburg at Wilson
Saturday Oct. 15 (2 p.m. unless noted)
Frontier at Lockport
North Tonawanda at Kenmore West
Kenmore East at WNY-Maritime
Lackawanna at Newfane
Tonawanda at Cleveland Hill
Franklinville/EV at CSP (at Clymer) - 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 20 (7 p.m. unless noted)
Williamsville East at McKinley (at All-High)
Pioneer at Lew-Port
RBL at Akron
Frewsburg at Gowanda
Friday, Oct. 21 (7 p.m. unless noted)
WNY-Maritime at South Park (at All-High)
Niagara Falls at Orchard Park
Lancaster at Depew
Hamburg at Frontier
Niagara-Wheatfield at Williamsville North
Clarence at Jamestown
West Seneca East at West Seneca West
Tonawanda at North Tonawanda, 6 p.m.
Kenmore West at Kenmore East
Sweet Home at Amherst
Grand Island at Williamsville South
Lake Shore at Burgard (at Riverside)
East Aurora at Iroquois
Medina at Albion
Allegany-Limestone at Olean
Southwestern at Falconer
Maryvale at Cheektowaga
Dunkirk at Fredonia
Lackawanna at Springville
Eden at Alden
Silver Creek at Salamanca
Randolph at Portville
Franklinville at Catt-LV
Saturday Oct. 22 (2 p.m. unless noted)
Bennett at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
Starpoint at Lockport
St. Mary’s at CSP (at Sherman) - 1:30 p.m.
Wilson at Newfane – 7 p.m.
Cleveland Hill at JFK
Chautauqua Lake at Cardinal O’Hara