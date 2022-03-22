 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Section VI unveils 2022 football schedule
Section VI unveils 2022 football schedule

Class A football final, Jamestown vs. Frontier

Jamestown's QB Trey Drake airs one out during the Class A football final between Jamestown and Frontier at Highmark Stadium in November.

 Robert Kirkham

Section VI football has announced its schedule for the 2022 season. Subject to change. 

The season begins Sept. 2 with 23 games on the opening Friday night.

WEEK 1

Friday Sept. 2 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Hutch-Tech at Niagara-Wheatfield

Orchard Park at Clarence

Bennett at McDowell (Erie, Pa.)

Jamestown at Lancaster

Kenmore West at Sweet Home

Kenmore East at McKinley (at Riverside)

Williamsville East at Williamsville South

South Park at Frontier

Amherst at Starpoint

WNY-Maritime at Grand Island

Burgard at Springville

Iroquois at Southwestern

Falconer at Albion

Olean at East Aurora

Cleveland Hill at Maryvale

Newfane at Medina

Alden at RBL

Eden at Tonawanda

JFK at Chautauqua Lake

Allegany-Limestone at Portville

Silver Creek at Gowanda

Catt-LV at Frewsburg

St. Mary’s at Franklinville/EV

Saturday Sept. 3 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Williamsville North at Niagara Falls- 2 p.m.

Lockport at Hamburg

North Tonawanda at West Seneca West

Pioneer at Depew

Lew-Port at Lackawanna – 1 p.m.

Cheektowaga at West Seneca East

Akron at Fredonia

Randolph at Salamanca

Dunkirk at Lake Shore

Wilson at CSP (at Sherman) – 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 2

Thursday Sept. 8 (7 p.m. unless noted)

McKinley at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)

WNY-Maritime at Williamsville South

Portville at Frewsburg

Friday Sept. 9 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Jamestown at Orchard Park

Clarence at Bennett (at All-High)

Amherst at South Park (at Riverside)

Williamsville North at Frontier

Sweet Home at North Tonawanda

Williamsville East at Hamburg

Starpoint at Kenmore East

West Seneca East at Grand Island

Burgard at Pioneer

Iroquois at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Cheektowaga at Lew-Port

Maryvale at Albion

East Aurora at Falconer

Olean at Dunkirk

Medina at RBL

Tonawanda at Akron

Lackawanna at Alden

Depew at Southwestern

Fredonia at Allegany-Limestone

Chautauqua Lake at Silver Creek

CSP at Randolph

Franklinville/EV at Wilson

Gowanda at Catt-LV

Saturday Sept. 10 (2 p.m. unless noted)

Lancaster at Niagara Falls

Niagara-Wheatfield at Lockport

West Seneca West at Kenmore West

Eden at Newfane

Salamanca at Cleveland Hill

Springville at JFK

Week 3

Thursday Sept. 15 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Maryvale at Burgard (at Riverside)

Southwestern at Chautauqua Lake

Kenmore East at South Park (at All-High)

Friday Sept. 16 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Orchard Park at Sweet Home

Bennett at Austintown Fitch (OH)

Lancaster at Williamsville North

Lockport at Jamestown

Clarence at Niagara-Wheatfield

Kenmore West at McKinley (at Riverside)

Hamburg at West Seneca West

North Tonawanda at Williamsville East

Pioneer at West Seneca East

Lake Shore at Lew-Port

Grand Island at Iroquois

Albion at Olean

Dunkirk at East Aurora

Falconer at Cheektowaga

Cleveland Hill at Medina

Depew at Alden

Springville at Eden

Allegany-Limestone at Salamanca

Catt-LV at Silver Creek

Wilson at Portville

Randolph at Franklinville/EV

CSP at Gowanda

Fredonia at Tonawanda

Saturday Sept. 17 (2 p.m. unless noted)

Frontier at Niagara Falls

Williamsville South at Amherst

Starpoint at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)

WNY-Maritime at Canisius

Akron at Newfane

Frewsburg at JFK

RBL at Lackawanna – 1 p.m.

Week 4              

Thursday Sept. 22 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Hutch Tech at Lancaster

McKinley at North Tonawanda

Williamsville East at Sweet Home

CSP at Catt-LV

Friday Sept. 23 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Niagara-Wheatfield at West Seneca West

Frontier at Clarence

Williamsville North at Jamestown

WNY-Maritime at Starpoint

Amherst at Kenmore East

South Park at Grand Island

Lake Shore at Williamsville South

Burgard at West Seneca East

Albion at Pioneer

Lew-Port at Iroquois

East Aurora at Cheektowaga

Maryvale at Dunkirk

Medina at Tonawanda

Newfane at RBL

Cleveland Hill at Akron

Lackawanna at Depew

Alden at Allegany-Limestone

Springville at Chautauqua Lake

JFK at Eden

Southwestern at Silver Creek

Salamanca at Fredonia

Portville at Franklinville/EV

Frewsburg at Randolph

Gowanda at Wilson

Saturday Sept. 24 (2 p.m. unless noted)

Bennett at Orchard Park – 1 p.m.

Niagara Falls at Lockport

Hamburg at Kenmore West

Olean at Falconer

WEEK 5

Thursday Sept. 29 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Lew-Port at Burgard (at Riverside)

Williamsville South at Kenmore East

West Seneca East at Lake Shore – 6:30 p.m.

Starpoint at South Park (at All-High)

Newfane at Tonawanda

Friday Sept. 30 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Niagara Falls at Jamestown

WNY-Maritime at Bennett (at All-High)

Canisius at Lancaster

Frontier at Niagara-Wheatfield

West Seneca West at McKinley (at Riverside)

Lockport at Williamsville North

Clarence at North Tonawanda

Kenmore West at Williamsville East

Sweet Home at Hamburg

Grand Island at Amherst

Iroquois at Pioneer

Dunkirk at Albion

Medina at East Aurora

Cheektowaga at Olean

Falconer at Maryvale

Cardinal O’Hara at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Depew at Springville

Salamanca at Southwestern

Silver Creek at Fredonia

Chautauqua Lake at Allegany-Limestone

Gowanda at Randolph

Catt-LV at Wilson

Franklinville/EV at Frewsburg

Saturday Oct. 1 (2 p.m. unless noted)

Orchard Park at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)

RBL at Cleveland Hill

Eden at Lackawanna – 1 p.m.

Alden at JFK

Portville at CSP (at Panama) - 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 6          

Thursday Oct. 6 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Lockport at Clarence

Allegany-Limestone at Silver Creek

Burgard at Iroquois

Friday Oct. 7 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Orchard Park at Williamsville North

Bennett at Lancaster

Jamestown at Frontier

West Seneca West at Williamsville East

Hamburg at North Tonawanda

McKinley at Sweet Home

Williamsville South at Starpoint

South Park at Pioneer

Kenmore East at Grand Island

Lake Shore at Olean

West Seneca East at Lew-Port

Albion at Cheektowaga

East Aurora at Maryvale

Falconer at Dunkirk

Springville at Medina

RBL at Tonawanda

Akron at Alden

Depew at Eden

Fredonia at Southwestern

Chautauqua Lake at Salamanca

Catt-LV at Portville

Wilson at Randolph

Gowanda at Franklinville/EV

CSP at Frewsburg

Saturday Oct. 8 (2 p.m. unless noted)

Hutch Tech at Niagara Falls

Niagara-Wheatfield at Kenmore West

WNY-Maritime at Amherst

Newfane at Cleveland Hill

JFK at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

WEEK 7              

Thursday Oct. 13 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Grand Island at Starpoint

Albion at East Aurora

Akron at Medina

Alden at Springville

Friday Oct. 14 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Hutch Tech at Williamsville East

Niagara Falls at Bennett (at All-High)

Lancaster at Orchard Park

Williamsville North at Clarence

Jamestown at Niagara-Wheatfield

Sweet Home at West Seneca West

McKinley at Hamburg

Amherst at Burgard (at Riverside)

South Park at Williamsville South

Pioneer at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Lew-Port at RBL

Iroquois at West Seneca East

Olean at Maryvale

Silver Creek at Falconer

Cheektowaga at Dunkirk

Salamanca at Eden

JFK at Depew

Southwestern at Allegany-Limestone

Fredonia at Chautauqua Lake

Portville at Gowanda

Randolph at Catt-LV

Frewsburg at Wilson

Saturday Oct. 15 (2 p.m. unless noted)

Frontier at Lockport

North Tonawanda at Kenmore West

Kenmore East at WNY-Maritime

Lackawanna at Newfane

Tonawanda at Cleveland Hill

Franklinville/EV at CSP (at Clymer) - 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 8              

Thursday, Oct. 20 (7 p.m. unless noted)

Williamsville East at McKinley (at All-High)

Pioneer at Lew-Port

RBL at Akron

Frewsburg at Gowanda

Friday, Oct. 21 (7 p.m. unless noted)

WNY-Maritime at South Park (at All-High)

Niagara Falls at Orchard Park

Lancaster at Depew

Hamburg at Frontier

Niagara-Wheatfield at Williamsville North

Clarence at Jamestown

West Seneca East at West Seneca West

Tonawanda at North Tonawanda, 6 p.m.

Kenmore West at Kenmore East

Sweet Home at Amherst

Grand Island at Williamsville South

Lake Shore at Burgard (at Riverside)

East Aurora at Iroquois

Medina at Albion

Allegany-Limestone at Olean

Southwestern at Falconer

Maryvale at Cheektowaga

Dunkirk at Fredonia

Lackawanna at Springville

Eden at Alden

Silver Creek at Salamanca

Randolph at Portville

Franklinville at Catt-LV

Saturday Oct. 22 (2 p.m. unless noted)

Bennett at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)

Starpoint at Lockport

St. Mary’s at CSP (at Sherman) - 1:30 p.m.

Wilson at Newfane – 7 p.m.

Cleveland Hill at JFK

Chautauqua Lake at Cardinal O’Hara

