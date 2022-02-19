Section VI track team championships: Williamsville North, Lancaster take large school titles

Patrick Ames won the 300 and 600 meters and Jason Pennella won the high jump to help Williamsville North take the large schools boys title at the Section VI indoor track and field team championships Saturday at Houghton College.

Ames took the 300 in 37.34 seconds and the 600 in 1 minute, 29.47 seconds. Pennella cleared 5 feet, 6 inches.

North finished with 130 points, followed by Orchard Park with 88, Clarence with 87, Frontier with 80 and Lancaster with 72.

The Quakers had two winners in Kegan Mancabelli in the pole vault (13-6) and Dominic Cervellera in the shot put (47 feet). Clarence won three events: Tyler McGrath in the long jump (20-6 3/4), Will Wisnoski in the 1,000 (2:41.18) and the 3,200 relay team (8:43.51).

Brody Jones was the winner in the 1,000 (2:39.65) and the 3,200 (10:16.10) as East Aurora/Holland took home the boys medium schools title with 101 points. Braden Tent won the 600 (1:27.62) and the 3,200 relay team (8:58.36) also won its race.

Starpoint was second with 96, followed by Sweet Home (88), Kenmore East (82) and Amherst (76).