Section VI track team championships: Williamsville North, Lancaster take large school titles

Patrick Ames won the 300 and 600 meters and Jason Pennella won the high jump to help Williamsville North take the large schools boys title at the Section VI indoor track and field team championships Saturday at Houghton College.
Ames took the 300 in 37.34 seconds and the 600 in 1 minute, 29.47 seconds. Pennella cleared 5 feet, 6 inches.
North finished with 130 points, followed by Orchard Park with 88, Clarence with 87, Frontier with 80 and Lancaster with 72.
The Quakers had two winners in Kegan Mancabelli in the pole vault (13-6) and Dominic Cervellera in the shot put (47 feet). Clarence won three events: Tyler McGrath in the long jump (20-6 3/4), Will Wisnoski in the 1,000 (2:41.18) and the 3,200 relay team (8:43.51).
Brody Jones was the winner in the 1,000 (2:39.65) and the 3,200 (10:16.10) as East Aurora/Holland took home the boys medium schools title with 101 points. Braden Tent won the 600 (1:27.62) and the 3,200 relay team (8:58.36) also won its race.
Starpoint was second with 96, followed by Sweet Home (88), Kenmore East (82) and Amherst (76).
The Starpoint 800 relay team won the medium schools title in 1:38.85 and Michael Cyr was the winner in the weight throw (33-10 3/4). Sweet Home won four events: Neil Stoudemire was a double winner in the 55 (6.74) and the 300 (38.09), Quinlan Schultz in the high jump (5-6) and Moet Koloko in the long jump (21-4 1/2).
The combined team from Falconer, Maple Grove, Cattaraugus Valley, Frewsburg and Randolph won the small schools title with 139, followed by Cheektowaga (98), Iroquois (76), Pioneer (4-1) and Tapestry (32).
The Falconer team had double winners in Joe Krenzer in the 1,600 (4:53.81) and the 3,200 (10:47.23) and Devin Austin in the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (42-04 3/4). Collin Riel won the 55 (6.66) and the team got victories in the 800 relay (1:38.23) and 1,600 relay (3:52.48).
For Cheektowaga, C.J. Krzanowicz was the winner in the 300 (37.14) and the long jump (20-4 3/4).
Iroquois won four events: Evan Castlevetere in the 1,000 (2:51.58), Seth Wyzkowski in the pole vault (9-6), Kendall Mariacher in the 55 hurdles (7.81) and the 3,200 relay (10:59.88).
Among the girls, Lancaster won the large schools title with 110 points, with Williamsville North in second (99), West Seneca West in third (92), Frontier in fourth (87) and Orchard Park in fifth (79).
The Legends won two events: the 800 relay (1:52.03) and Rachel Lawson in the 1,500 race walk (8:17.17).
Williamsville North’s Sarah Nyaanga was a triple winner: the 55 (7.52), 55 hurdles (9:08) and the long jump (16-6). Brier Amerlinck took the 3,000 (10:59.61) and Cindy Thome in the weight throw (31-7 ¾) for the Spartans. In its fifth-place finish, Orchard Park won three events: Anneliese Henrich in the 1,000 (3:10.11), Jillian O’Rourke in the 1,500 (5:06.97) and the 3,200 relay (10:46.31).
The girls medium schools title was determined by a single point as East Aurora/Holland edged Starpoint, 114 to 113. Sweet Home and Amherst tied for third with 90 points each and North Tonawanda was fifth with 74.
Emilia O’Leary was the lone individual event winner for the Holland/EA girls, taking the 1,500 (5:04.48). Starpoint had a double winner in Veda Jauch, in the shot put (36-8 1/2) and weight throw (48-0) and also won the triple jump – Madyson Bush, 33-3 1/4 and the pole vault – Alyssa Armitage, 12-0 1/4.
Sweet Home’s Lanee Hall won the long jump with a jump of 18 feet, Adriana Ellsworth won the 55 hurdles (9.35) and the Panthers took the 800 relay (1:50.53).
Amherst’s Mallory Grubb won the 600 (1:43.49) and the 3,000 (10:51.54).
The girls small schools title went to Depew with 127 points, led by Jessica Palmisano’s victories in the 55 (7.51) and the triple jump (31-6 1/2), relay wins in the 1,600 (4:43.77) and the 3,200 (12:30.7), and Kaitlin Whalen’s win in the 3,000 (12:16.54).
Iroquois was second with 113 points, followed by Cheektowaga (91), Tapestry (50) and Springville (43). Iroquois was led by Nicole Kuehner, who won the 600 (1:41.70) and the 1,000 (3:27.56), along with Arianna Blachowicz, who won the 300 (44.0) and Katrina Tamol, who won the 1,500 race walk (7:47.53).