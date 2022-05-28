Section VI track and field: Recaps for Class B, C and D

Here are recaps of the Section VI Class B, C and D boys and girls track meets:

Class B

The Falconer boys and Newfane girls won the sectional team titles with dominating performances Friday.

The Falconer boys had 134.75 points. Alden was second with 94, followed by Lake Shore at 65.75, Albion at 51.75 and Fredonia at 48.

For Falconer, Devin Austin won the long jump (21-6), triple jump (44-3½) and high jump (6-0); Joe Krenzer won the 1,600 (4:41.57), the 3,200 (10:22.90) and was part of the winning 4 x 800 relay team (8:32.94); Collin Riel took the 100 meters (11.19 seconds); and the 4 x 800 relay team was first in 8:32.94.

Springville’s Zach Scime was a double winner, taking the shot put (42-11½) and discus (115-7).

Fredonia’s Alex Field won the 400 hurdles (1:00.48) and was part of the winning 4 x 400 relay team (3:35.94). Ledreth Velez-Olmo as also part of the 4 x 400 relay and won the 400 meters (50.76).

The Newfane girls had 152 points. Springville was second with 98, followed by Akron with 81, City Honors with 58 and Lake Shore and Falconer tied for fifth at 38.

For Newfane, Kylie Bowman won the 3,000 (11:35.94); Leah Siegmann took the 2000 steeplechase (8:36.15); Shelby Nerber won the pole vault (8-3); and Melanie Meyers was first in the triple jump (34-11½) and part of the winning 4 x 100 relay (52.11) and second in the long jump (15-8¼).

Springville’s Kirsten Melnik won the 800 (2:24.19) and the 1,500 (5:04.11) and ran leadoff on the winning 4 x 400 relay (4:16.89).

Class C

Southwestern swept the boys and girls team titles.

The boys team rolled to 158 points, followed by Allegany-Limestone with 67, Wilson with 64, Cleveland Hill with 52 and Roy-Hart in fifth with 47.

Southwestern’s Trenton Shutters took the 800 (1:56.18) and the 1,600 (4:38.88) and was part of the winning 4 x 800 relay (8:59.59); Nate Lewis won the 3,000 steeplechase (10:02.08); and Dontae Hoose won the shot put (45-7).

Cleveland Hill’s Amarion Spivey won the 100 (11.39) and the 200 (23.25) and was part of the winning 4 x 100 relay (44.65). Wilson’s Paul Smith doubled in the long jump (19-6) and triple jump (40-7¾).

The Southwestern girls team posted 121.5 points to beat Allegany-Limestone, which had 94.5. Roy-Hart was third with 77 points, Tapestry was fourth with 60 and Salamanca was fifth with 49.

Alexis Grijalva won the 400 (1:02.69) and was part of the winning 4 x 400 relay (4:25.07), Emma Lewis took the 2,000 steeplechase (7:24.21); and the 4 x 800 relay finished first (10:58.19).

A-L’s Angelina Napoleon won the 800 (2:08.53), the 1,500 (5:02.03), the 3,000 (11:12.81) and the high jump (5-4). Mia Finch of Health Sciences swept the 100 (13.12) and the 200 (26.94). Salamanca’s Jillian Rea captured the titles in the shot put (32-5) and discus (95-1).

Class D

Franklinville won the Section VI Class D girls track and field title Thursday and the Maple Grove boys took the boys championship.

The Franklinville girls amassed 113 points, followed by Maple Grove with 87 and Randolph in third with 82. The Maple Grove boys had 99 points, followed by Frewsburg with 89 and Randolph with 88.

The Franklinville girls got wins from Tyvetta Herman in the 400 (59.34), Mandy Hurlburt in the 100 meter hurdles (17.28), Anna Slavinski in the 400 hurdles (1:08.90), and Tarryn Herman in the shot put (32-01).

Maple Grove’s Abby Brunenavs won the 800 (2:28.38), the 1,500 (5:12.60) and was part of the winning 4 x 800 relay. Clymer’s Jenna Fisher was a double winner in the 100 meters (12.94) and the 200 meters (26.61).

Among the boys, Maple Grove got event victories from Sam Eimiller in the 110 hurdles (15.33), 400 hurdles (59.38) and high jump (6-4), David Marshall in the shot put (43-08½) and the 4 x 800 relay.

Randolph’s Roan Kelly swept the 800 (1:59.12), 1,600 (4:46.34) and 3,200 (11:00.07) and was part of the winning 4 x 400 relay. Teammate Caden Inkley won the boys pole vault (12-0) and also was part of the winning 4 x 400 relay.