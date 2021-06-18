Section VI softball tournaments open Monday, conclude with championship games Thursday

Less than a week remains in the high school softball season, and the race will be on to crown seven Section VI tournament champions.

Section VI released its brackets for its softball tournaments in Class AA, Class A-1, Class A-2, Class B-1, Class B-2 and Class C on Friday afternoon. Those six tournaments will begin with quarterfinal games on Monday, then continue with sectional semifinal games Tuesday.

The Class D bracket will be released by 8 p.m. Friday.

The top seeds in each class of the Section VI softball tournament are Clarence (Class AA), Grand Island (Class A-1), Williamsville South (Class A-2), City Honors (Class B-1), Eden (Class B-2) and Falconer (Class C).

Williamsville East, which won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A championship in 2019, is the No. 2 seed in the Section VI Class A-1 tournament and will face No. 7 Sweet Home (4-12) at 7 p.m. Monday. The Flames (15-2) lost 6-4 to Williamsville North on Thursday in their regular-season finale.

Grand Island, the top seed in Class A, went 15-0 in the Niagara Frontier League and enters the Section VI tournament on a 17-game win streak.