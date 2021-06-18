Section VI softball tournaments open Monday, conclude with championship games Thursday

Less than a week remains in the high school softball season, and the race will be on to crown seven Section VI tournament champions.
Section VI released its brackets for its softball tournaments in Class AA, Class A-1, Class A-2, Class B-1, Class B-2 and Class C on Friday afternoon. Those six tournaments will begin with quarterfinal games on Monday, then continue with sectional semifinal games Tuesday.
The Class D bracket will be released by 8 p.m. Friday.
The top seeds in each class of the Section VI softball tournament are Clarence (Class AA), Grand Island (Class A-1), Williamsville South (Class A-2), City Honors (Class B-1), Eden (Class B-2) and Falconer (Class C).
Williamsville East, which won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A championship in 2019, is the No. 2 seed in the Section VI Class A-1 tournament and will face No. 7 Sweet Home (4-12) at 7 p.m. Monday. The Flames (15-2) lost 6-4 to Williamsville North on Thursday in their regular-season finale.
Grand Island, the top seed in Class A, went 15-0 in the Niagara Frontier League and enters the Section VI tournament on a 17-game win streak.
Section VI has scheduled its tournament championship games on Thursday, and the championship games in each of the six classifications are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the higher-seeded teams.
Of the six No. 1 seeds announced Friday afternoon, only Clarence earned a bye into the sectional semifinals. The Red Devils (15-2) will host the winner of No. 4 Niagara Falls/No. 5 Lockport at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a spot in the Class AA championship game Thursday.
Section VI softball tournaments
Higher seed hosts
Monday, June 21
Quarterfinals
Class AA
4-Niagara Falls (11-5) vs. 5-Lockport (11-5) at Addison, 5:30 p.m.
6-Orchard Park (7-8) at 3-Williamsville North (14-5), 5:30 p.m.
7-Frontier (3-10) at 2-Lancaster (14-2), 5:30 p.m.
Class A-1
8-West Seneca West (4-13) at 1-Grand Island (18-1), 5:30 p.m.
5-Kenmore East (8-10) at 3-Kenmore West (9-9), 5:30 p.m.
6-North Tonawanda (4-11) at 3-Niagara-Wheatfield (14-5), 5:30 p.m.
7-Sweet Home (4-12) at 2-Williamsville East (15-2), 7 p.m.
Class A-2
8-Pioneer (1-13) at 1-Williamsville South (14-6), 5:30 p.m.
5-Starpoint (7-9) at 4-West Seneca East (7-8), 5:30 p.m.
6-Lewiston-Porter (5-13) at 3-Cheektowaga (10-4), 5:30 p.m.
7-Amherst (3-15) at 2-Iroquois (9-6), 5:30 p.m.
Class B-1
8-Alden (6-8) at 1-City Honors (10-0) at McCarthy Park, 5:30 p.m.
5-Depew (10-5) at 4-Dunkirk (11-5), 5:30 p.m.
6-Olean (7-6) at 3-Springville-Griffith (11-3), 5:30 p.m.
7-East Aurora (7-6) at 2-Lake Shore (16-0), 5:30 p.m.
Class B-2
8-Cleveland Hill (5-7) at 1-Eden (16-2), 5:30 p.m.
5-Wilson (8-5) at 4-Olmsted (8-2), 5:30 p.m.
6-Roy-Hart (8-4) at 3-Fredonia (13-1), 5:30 p.m.
7-Medina (6-8) at 2-Akron (12-2), 5:30 p.m.
Class C
8-Randolph (8-2) at 1-Falconer (11-2), 5:30 p.m.
5-Ellicottville (11-3) at 4-Westfield Academy (11-2), 5:30 p.m.
6-Gowanda (7-5) at 3-Chautauqua Lake (11-1), 5:30 p.m.
7-Holland (8-8) at 2-Portville (14-1), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Semifinals
Class AA
Niagara Falls/Lockport winner at No. 1 Clarence (15-2), 5:30 p.m.
Williamsville North/Orchard Park winner vs. Lancaster/Frontier winner, 5:30 p.m.
Class A-1
Kenmore West/Kenmore East winner vs. West Seneca West/Grand Island winner, 5:30 p.m.
North Tonawanda/Niagara Wheatfield winner vs. Sweet Home/Williamsville East winner, 6:30 p.m.
Class A-2
Starpoint/West Seneca East winner vs. Pioneer/Williamsville South winner, 5:30 p.m.
Amherst/Iroquois winner vs. Lewiston-Porter/Cheektowaga winner, 5:30 p.m.
Class B-1
Alden/City Honors winner vs. Depew/Dunkirk winner, 5:30 p.m.
East Aurora/Lake Shore winner vs. Springville-Griffith/Olean winner, 5:30 p.m.
Class B-2
Wilson Central/Olmsted winner vs. Cleveland Hill/Eden winner, 5:30 p.m.
Medina/Akron winner vs. Roy-Hart/Fredonia winner, 5:30 p.m.
Class C
Randolph/Falconer-Ellicottville/Westfield Academy winner, 5:30 p.m.
Holland/Portville winner vs. Gowanda/Chautauqua Lake winner, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
Finals
Class AA
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Class A-1
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Class A-2
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Class B-1
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Class B-2
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Class C
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.