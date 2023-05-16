A year ago, Section VI was one of seven sections with multiple teams in the final four of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament. How many teams will Western New York have this season?

The journey get underway with pre-quarterfinal games Wednesday after the brackets were set Tuesday night.

Depew, which reached the Class B state semifinals, is the No. 1 seed in Class B1 and awaits the winner of Wednesday’s game between Albion and Cheektowaga. Olmsted is the No. 1 seed in Class B2.

Lancaster made the Class AA state semifinals last year but is the sixth seed this year. Coming off a dominant regular season, Orchard Park is the No. 1 seed in Class AA.

In Class A1, Niagara Wheatfield is the top seed and awaits the winner of West Seneca West and Kenmore West. West Seneca East is the No. 1 seed in Class A2 and faces either Kenmore East or Starpoint.

Williamsville South, the defending overall Class A champion, is the No. 2 seed in Class A2.

In Class C, Portville is the top seed. Defending champion Falconer is now in Class B2.

In Class D, defending champion Westfield is at the top of the bracket.

Here are the pairings:

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

May 22

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

8-Jamestown at 1-Orchard Park

5-Frontier at 4-Williamsville North

7-Lockport at 2-Clarence

6-Lancaster at 3-Niagara Falls

Semifinals

May 24

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

Jamestown-OP winner vs. Frontier-Williamsville North winner

Lockport-Clarence winner at Lancaster-Niagara Falls winner

Final

May 30

At Cayuga Heights Elementary, Depew

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS A1

Quarterfinals

Thursday

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

5-West Seneca West at 4-Kenmore West

7-Sweet Home at 2-Williamsville East

6-Hamburg at 3-North Tonawanda

Semifinals

May 22

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

WSW-Kenmore West winner at 1-Niagara Wheatfield

Sweet Home-Williamsville East winner vs. Hamburg-NT winner

Final

May 24

At Cayuga Heights Elementary, Depew

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS A2

Quarterfinals

Thursday

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

5-Kenmore East at 4-Starpoint

7-CSAT at 2-Williamsville South

6-Amherst at 3-Grand Island

Semifinals

May 22

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

Kenmore East-Starpoint winner at 1-West Seneca East

CSAT-Will. South winner vs. Amherst-GI winner

Final

May 24

At Cayuga Heights Elementary, Depew

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A CROSSOVER

May 30

At Cayuga Heights Elementary, Depew

A1 winner vs. A2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS B1

Pre-Quarterfinals

Wednesday

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

9-Albion at 8-Cheektowaga

13-Maryvale at 4-City Honors

12-Pioneer at 5-Lake Shore

10-Dunkirk at 7-Iroquois

14-Lewiston-Porter at 3-Alden

11-Tonawanda at 6-East Aurora

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Albion-Cheektowaga winner at 1-Depew

Maryvale-City Honors winner vs. Pioneer-Lake Shore winner

Dunkirk-Iroquois winner at 2-Olean

Lew-Port-Alden winner vs. Tonawanda-EA winner

Semifinals

May 23

At higher seed

Albion-Cheek./Depew winner vs. Maryvale-CH/Pioneer-LS winner

Dunkirk-Iroquois/Olean winner vs. LP-Alden/Tona.-EA winner

Final

May 25

At Grand Island

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

CLASS B2

Pre-Quarterfinals

Wednesday

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

9-Medina at 8-Southwestern

13-Salamanca at 4-Akron

12-Newfane at 5-Eden

10-Cleveland Hill at 7-Roy-Hart

11-Allegany-Limestone at 6-Springville

Quarterfinals

Thursday

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

Medina-SW winner at 1-Olmsted

Salamanca-Akron winner vs. Newfane-Eden winner

Cleveland Hill-Roy Hart winner at 2-Fredonia

AL-Springville winner at 3-Falconer

Semifinals

May 23

At higher seed

Medina-SW/Olmsted winner vs. Sala.-Akron/Newfane-Eden winner

Cleve.Hill-Roy Hart/Fredonia winner vs. AL-Springville/Falconer winner

Final

May 25

At Grand Island

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS B CROSSOVER

May 30

At Grand Island

Class B1 winner vs. Class B2 winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS C

Pre-Quarters

Wednesday

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

9-Cassadaga Valley at 8-Catt.-Little Valley

10-Frewsburg at 7-Gowanda

11-Holland at 6-Silver Creek

Quarterfinals

May 22

Cass. Valley-Catt. LV at 1-Portville

5-JFK at 4-Chautaqua Lake

Gowanda-Frewsburg winner at 2-Randolph

Holland-Silver Creek winner at 3-Wilson

Semifinals

May 24

At higher seed

Cass. Valley-Catt. LV/Portville winner vs. JFK-Chaut. Lake winner

Gowanda-Frewsburg/Randolph winner vs. Holland-SC/Wilson winner

Final

May 30

At Gowanda

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

CLASS D

Pre-Quarters

Wednesday

All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed

9-Panama at 8-Maple Grove

12-Pine Valley at 5-North Collins

10-Franklinville at Forestville

11-Brocton at 6-Sherman

Quarterfinals

May 22

Panama-Maple Grove winner at 1-Westfield

Pine Valley-North Collins winner at 4-Ellicotville

Franklinville-Forestville at 2-Barker

Sherman-Brocton winner at 3-West Valley

Semifinals

May 24

At higher seed

Panama-Maple Grove/Westfield winner vs. PV-NC/Ellicottville winner

Franklinville-Franklinville/Barker winner vs. Sherman-Brocton/West Valley winner

Final

May 30

At Gowanda

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.