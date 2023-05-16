A year ago, Section VI was one of seven sections with multiple teams in the final four of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament. How many teams will Western New York have this season?
The journey get underway with pre-quarterfinal games Wednesday after the brackets were set Tuesday night.
Depew, which reached the Class B state semifinals, is the No. 1 seed in Class B1 and awaits the winner of Wednesday’s game between Albion and Cheektowaga. Olmsted is the No. 1 seed in Class B2.
Lancaster made the Class AA state semifinals last year but is the sixth seed this year. Coming off a dominant regular season, Orchard Park is the No. 1 seed in Class AA.
In Class A1, Niagara Wheatfield is the top seed and awaits the winner of West Seneca West and Kenmore West. West Seneca East is the No. 1 seed in Class A2 and faces either Kenmore East or Starpoint.
Williamsville South, the defending overall Class A champion, is the No. 2 seed in Class A2.
In Class C, Portville is the top seed. Defending champion Falconer is now in Class B2.
In Class D, defending champion Westfield is at the top of the bracket.
Here are the pairings:
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
May 22
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
8-Jamestown at 1-Orchard Park
5-Frontier at 4-Williamsville North
7-Lockport at 2-Clarence
6-Lancaster at 3-Niagara Falls
Semifinals
May 24
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
Jamestown-OP winner vs. Frontier-Williamsville North winner
Lockport-Clarence winner at Lancaster-Niagara Falls winner
Final
May 30
At Cayuga Heights Elementary, Depew
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS A1
Quarterfinals
Thursday
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
5-West Seneca West at 4-Kenmore West
7-Sweet Home at 2-Williamsville East
6-Hamburg at 3-North Tonawanda
Semifinals
May 22
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
WSW-Kenmore West winner at 1-Niagara Wheatfield
Sweet Home-Williamsville East winner vs. Hamburg-NT winner
Final
May 24
At Cayuga Heights Elementary, Depew
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS A2
Quarterfinals
Thursday
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
5-Kenmore East at 4-Starpoint
7-CSAT at 2-Williamsville South
6-Amherst at 3-Grand Island
Semifinals
May 22
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
Kenmore East-Starpoint winner at 1-West Seneca East
CSAT-Will. South winner vs. Amherst-GI winner
Final
May 24
At Cayuga Heights Elementary, Depew
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS A CROSSOVER
May 30
At Cayuga Heights Elementary, Depew
A1 winner vs. A2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS B1
Pre-Quarterfinals
Wednesday
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
9-Albion at 8-Cheektowaga
13-Maryvale at 4-City Honors
12-Pioneer at 5-Lake Shore
10-Dunkirk at 7-Iroquois
14-Lewiston-Porter at 3-Alden
11-Tonawanda at 6-East Aurora
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Albion-Cheektowaga winner at 1-Depew
Maryvale-City Honors winner vs. Pioneer-Lake Shore winner
Dunkirk-Iroquois winner at 2-Olean
Lew-Port-Alden winner vs. Tonawanda-EA winner
Semifinals
May 23
At higher seed
Albion-Cheek./Depew winner vs. Maryvale-CH/Pioneer-LS winner
Dunkirk-Iroquois/Olean winner vs. LP-Alden/Tona.-EA winner
Final
May 25
At Grand Island
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
CLASS B2
Pre-Quarterfinals
Wednesday
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
9-Medina at 8-Southwestern
13-Salamanca at 4-Akron
12-Newfane at 5-Eden
10-Cleveland Hill at 7-Roy-Hart
11-Allegany-Limestone at 6-Springville
Quarterfinals
Thursday
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
Medina-SW winner at 1-Olmsted
Salamanca-Akron winner vs. Newfane-Eden winner
Cleveland Hill-Roy Hart winner at 2-Fredonia
AL-Springville winner at 3-Falconer
Semifinals
May 23
At higher seed
Medina-SW/Olmsted winner vs. Sala.-Akron/Newfane-Eden winner
Cleve.Hill-Roy Hart/Fredonia winner vs. AL-Springville/Falconer winner
Final
May 25
At Grand Island
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
CLASS B CROSSOVER
May 30
At Grand Island
Class B1 winner vs. Class B2 winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS C
Pre-Quarters
Wednesday
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
9-Cassadaga Valley at 8-Catt.-Little Valley
10-Frewsburg at 7-Gowanda
11-Holland at 6-Silver Creek
Quarterfinals
May 22
Cass. Valley-Catt. LV at 1-Portville
5-JFK at 4-Chautaqua Lake
Gowanda-Frewsburg winner at 2-Randolph
Holland-Silver Creek winner at 3-Wilson
Semifinals
May 24
At higher seed
Cass. Valley-Catt. LV/Portville winner vs. JFK-Chaut. Lake winner
Gowanda-Frewsburg/Randolph winner vs. Holland-SC/Wilson winner
Final
May 30
At Gowanda
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
CLASS D
Pre-Quarters
Wednesday
All games at 5 p.m. at higher seed
9-Panama at 8-Maple Grove
12-Pine Valley at 5-North Collins
10-Franklinville at Forestville
11-Brocton at 6-Sherman
Quarterfinals
May 22
Panama-Maple Grove winner at 1-Westfield
Pine Valley-North Collins winner at 4-Ellicotville
Franklinville-Forestville at 2-Barker
Sherman-Brocton winner at 3-West Valley
Semifinals
May 24
At higher seed
Panama-Maple Grove/Westfield winner vs. PV-NC/Ellicottville winner
Franklinville-Franklinville/Barker winner vs. Sherman-Brocton/West Valley winner
Final
May 30
At Gowanda
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.