Section VI softball finals set for Thursday

When Clarence hosts Lancaster on Thursday, the Section VI Class AA softball championship will be a matchup of two of the top teams in the region.

Julianne Bolton, the ace for the top-seeded Red Devils, is fresh off a 19-strikeout effort in a 6-0 win Tuesday against Niagara Falls. She and the Red Devils will face No. 2 Lancaster for the sectional title, at 11 a.m. Thursday at Clarence.

“As a senior, this is so cool, and as a team, we’ve played so great, this whole year,” Bolton said. “I’m so proud of us. I hope we can finish this off together.”

The Lancaster-Clarence matchup is the third meeting between the two teams this season, and it’s one of seven on Thursday in Western New York that will determine Section VI champions, and will end a season that only began in May but went at a rolling pace.

“Knowing what we were going into, where we were going to jam-pack 20 games in seven weeks, it was just having the confidence and the mental toughness,” Williamsville South coach Julie Gentner Murphy said. “We’ve talked a lot about that, and getting through it with each other, by each other’s sides.”