Section VI softball finals set for Thursday
Clarence Niagara Falls Softball

Clarence pitcher Julianne Bolton (20) is congratulated on a strikeout by Allison Green (44) and Sienna Heary (22) in the sixth inning against Niagara Falls during a Class AA softball semifinal at Clarence High School on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

When Clarence hosts Lancaster on Thursday, the Section VI Class AA softball championship will be a matchup of two of the top teams in the region.

Julianne Bolton, the ace for the top-seeded Red Devils, is fresh off a 19-strikeout effort in a 6-0 win Tuesday against Niagara Falls. She and the Red Devils will face No. 2 Lancaster for the sectional title, at 11 a.m. Thursday at Clarence.

“As a senior, this is so cool, and as a team, we’ve played so great, this whole year,” Bolton said. “I’m so proud of us. I hope we can finish this off together.”

The Lancaster-Clarence matchup is the third meeting between the two teams this season, and it’s one of seven on Thursday in Western New York that will determine Section VI champions, and will end a season that only began in May but went at a rolling pace.

“Knowing what we were going into, where we were going to jam-pack 20 games in seven weeks, it was just having the confidence and the mental toughness,” Williamsville South coach Julie Gentner Murphy said. “We’ve talked a lot about that, and getting through it with each other, by each other’s sides.”

The Billies are the No. 1 seed in Class A-2, and will host No. 2 Iroquois at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Megan Jackson went 3 for 4 with an RBI in the Billies’ 7-2 win against West Seneca in an A-2 semifinal.

Top-seeded Williamsville East will host No. 5 Kenmore West at 6 p.m. for the Class A-1 title. The Flames are no stranger to championship games; they won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A title in 2019. The Flames will also play in their fourth straight sectional championship, following a 5-1 win Tuesday against Niagara Wheatfield.

No. 2 Lake Shore will host No. 5 Depew at 2 p.m. for the B-1 title. Lake Shore (18-0) aims to cap off an undefeated season after its 7-6 win against No. 6 Olean on Tuesday, in which Kate DiMartino’s walk-off single drove in the game-winning run.

No. 1 Eden will host No. 3 Fredonia at 2 p.m. for the Class B-2 title. No. 1 Falconer will host No. 2 Portville for the Class C title at 5:30 p.m., and top-seeded Panama will host No. 3 Sherman for the Class D title at 5:30 p.m.

