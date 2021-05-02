Section VI reveals football playoff schedule

Are you ready for some playoff football?

Section VI unveiled the postseason schedule Sunday as teams in five classes will meet in semifinal games Friday and Saturday with championship games set for next week.

The high seeds host each playoff game, including finals, during this unique Covid-19 pandemic-impacted season.

Class AA’s top two seeds, four-time defending champion Lancaster and No. 2 Orchard Park were set after both won Friday night contests. Strength of schedule wound up being the tiebreaker used to determine the Nos. 3 and 4 seed in the class since neither Clarence (3-2) or Bennett (3-2) faced each other. Clarence played the tougher schedule by virtue of facing two-win Niagara Falls and got the No. 3 seed . The Red Devils visit Orchard Park in a rematch of the teams’ Week Two clash won by OP, 21-0.

Bennett and Lancaster also is a rematch as the Legends opened the season with a triumph over the Tigers at All High Stadium.

Class A’s picture has been in focus since Saturday night. South Park hosts Grand Island at 7 p.m. Friday at All High Stadium. Williamsville South takes the long roadie down to A-1 division champ Jamestown in a 7 p.m. Friday contest at Strider Field.

Other items of note.