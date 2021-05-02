Section VI reveals football playoff schedule

Are you ready for some playoff football?
Section VI unveiled the postseason schedule Sunday as teams in five classes will meet in semifinal games Friday and Saturday with championship games set for next week.
The high seeds host each playoff game, including finals, during this unique Covid-19 pandemic-impacted season.
Class AA’s top two seeds, four-time defending champion Lancaster and No. 2 Orchard Park were set after both won Friday night contests. Strength of schedule wound up being the tiebreaker used to determine the Nos. 3 and 4 seed in the class since neither Clarence (3-2) or Bennett (3-2) faced each other. Clarence played the tougher schedule by virtue of facing two-win Niagara Falls and got the No. 3 seed . The Red Devils visit Orchard Park in a rematch of the teams’ Week Two clash won by OP, 21-0.
Bennett and Lancaster also is a rematch as the Legends opened the season with a triumph over the Tigers at All High Stadium.
Class A’s picture has been in focus since Saturday night. South Park hosts Grand Island at 7 p.m. Friday at All High Stadium. Williamsville South takes the long roadie down to A-1 division champ Jamestown in a 7 p.m. Friday contest at Strider Field.
Other items of note.
Next team up: West Seneca East. The Trojans made the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in Class B-1 after original playoff qualifier Pioneer went on Covid-19 pause before Saturday’s game at Iroquois. WSE will face defending Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences at a day and venue that should be determined Monday, according to coach Tyree Parker. Iroquois hosts Olean in the other Class B semifinal.
In Class C, JFK’s beat down of Eden/North Collins resulted in the Raiders falling out of the top seed, and enabling the newcomer to classification, two-time defending state Class D champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama, to slip into the spot.
The Wolfpack’s reward is a clash with fellow unbeaten and reigning state Class C semifinalist Southwestern in a Saturday afternoon affair at Sherman. The teams were supposed to meet in Week Three but Southwestern was placed on pause days before the encounter. Eden/NC visits second-seed and unbeaten Medina on Friday night.
Franklinville/Ellicottville is the top seed in Class D and meets No. 4 Randolph on Friday night. Salamanca which won its way into the tournament and took the No. 3 seed in the process visits second-seeded Portville on Saturday night.
Matchup games and Funke Bowl games will be released Monday.
All games Friday unless noted.
CLASS AA
4-Bennett at 1-Lancaster, 7
3-Clarence at 2-Orchard Park, 7
CLASS A
A1-2 Grand Island vs. A2-1 South Park, 7 at All High
A2-2 Williamsville South at A1-1 Jamestown, 7
CLASS B
B1-2 West Seneca East at B1-1 WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Day TBD
B2-2 Olean at B1-1 Iroquois, 7
CLASS C
4-Southwestern vs. 1-CSP, Saturday, 2:30, at Clymer
3-Eden/North Collins at 2-Medina, 7
CLASS D
4-Randolph vs. 1- Franklinville-Ellicottville, 7 at Franklinville
3-Salamanca at 2-Portville, Sunday, 6