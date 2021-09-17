Section VI provides update on football games rescheduled or changed

Section VI released a list of games that have been rescheduled and/or had dates and times changed as schools deal with the impacts of Covid pauses.
Here is the list of revisions as of Friday morning:
Postponed games rescheduled
Newfane at Springville – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27
McKinley at Starpoint – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5
Roy-Hart/Lyndonville at Lew-Port – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5
Springville at Alden – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12
Fredonia at Chautauqua Lake – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12
Games moved
Pioneer at Roy-Hart/Lyndonville – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Niagara-Wheatfield at Starpoint – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Burgard at Lew-Port – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Salamanca at Chautauqua Lake – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Falconer at Fredonia – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Wilson at Alden – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16