 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section VI provides update on football games rescheduled or changed
0 comments

Section VI provides update on football games rescheduled or changed

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Clarence faces Bennett

A Clarence runner is tackled in a game against Bennett.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Section VI released a list of games that have been rescheduled and/or had dates and times changed as schools deal with the impacts of Covid pauses. 

Here is the list of revisions as of Friday morning:

Postponed games rescheduled 

Newfane at Springville – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27

McKinley at Starpoint – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5

Roy-Hart/Lyndonville at Lew-Port – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5

Springville at Alden – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12

Fredonia at Chautauqua Lake – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12

Games moved

Pioneer at Roy-Hart/Lyndonville – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

Niagara-Wheatfield at Starpoint – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

Burgard at Lew-Port – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

Salamanca at Chautauqua Lake – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

Falconer at Fredonia – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

Wilson at Alden – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Buffalo Bills (-3.5) pretenders for the AFC?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News