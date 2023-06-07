The Section VI flag football championship game between Clarence and Pioneer has been postponed due to the air quality.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweet Home. Should the air quality not improve, the game could be moved to Friday at the same time and site.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health have issued an air quality advisory through midnight tonight for the entire state.

According to AirNow.gov, which is operated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and partners, the air quality in Buffalo worsened Wednesday morning to the "unhealthy" category and was on the verge of hitting "very unhealthy."