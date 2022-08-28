Section VI, officials group to meet Monday at state request in effort to end impasse

With the fall high school sports season set to begin this week, representatives from Section VI and the High School Sports Officials of Western New York are scheduled to meet Monday at the request of the New York Public High School Athletic Association, The News has learned.

Sources: Officials across all Section Vl fall sports plan to be 'unavailable' to start 2022 season Chris Hope, the High School Sports Officials of Western New York representative, told The News that the sides have reached an "impasse."

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas announced Friday that he had called for a meeting because of stalled talks on a new contract between the section and the organization that represents referees, umpires and officials in all sports.

The current contract expires Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Chris Hope, who is handling negotiations for the officials, said the sides have the framework for a six-year agreement but are at an impasse over the base pay amount that officials receive per game.

“Both groups want resolution for the betterment of students,” Zayas tweeted Friday. “Students can’t afford to be negatively impacted by this situation.”

Due to the impasse, officials across all Section VI fall sports deemed themselves “unavailable” from Monday through Sept. 10, The News reported Friday, according to sources.

Officials are independent contractors and can accept assignments as they please.

A handful of events are listed on the Section VI schedule for Monday, including Williamsville East against Kenmore East in boys soccer.

“We were directed by our athletics director on Friday that we are going to operate under ‘business as usual’ and to prepare as if we are playing (Monday) night,” Flames coach Tony Schiappa said Sunday. “Right now, our expectations are that the game is on unless we hear otherwise.”