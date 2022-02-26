Section VI indoor track championships: Kegan Mancabelli makes state, unsure if he'll compete

Orchard Park senior Kegan Mancabelli was relaxed. He sat in a folding chair on the sideline watching his pole vault competition attempt to qualify for state at the Section VI indoor track and field championships.
His opposition tried, but the event took a turn when Mancabelli undressed into his track gear. He got up and asked people to clear the path, as he needed more room than his opponents.
The Cornell commit became must-see entertainment. After a few deep breaths, he ran down the runway and leaped 13 feet, 9 inches to win the event. He qualified for the state championships with his brother Anthony, a freshman at Orchard Park, who finished second at 11-6.
“It’s kind of tough for me to talk about it right now,” Kegan said. “I’ve been working all season for the section record, but I haven’t been able to clear it. It’s obviously awesome to win the sectionals and go to state, but I’ve had bigger thoughts on my mind.”
The Section VI record is 15-6, set by Anton Kunnas of North Tonawanda in 2017. Mancabelli could have another opportunity to set the record at the state meet, but that depends on how the Quakers’ basketball team performs.
[Photos: Shots from Orchard Park basketball's win over Williamsville North]
He tells The Buffalo News he won’t participate in the indoor track and field state competition if Orchard Park beats Niagara Falls on Wednesday. A win would advance the Quakers to the sectional finals.
“I’m not going to leave my team like that,” Mancabelli said. “I’m an important player. I wouldn’t want to leave my team like that.”
Sweet Home’s Lanee Hall also impressed at sectionals. She qualified for state in the long jump (18-00.75), triple jump (39-1), and the 4x200 (1:51.48).
“Going into this meet, I was super excited,” she said. “I knew what I could do and I wanted to show that today.”
It was a slow start for Hall, as she fouled her first two jumps before jumping 39-1, her winning score.
The Kent State commit and three-time state qualifier was all smiles after qualifying for state in multiple events but remained focused on the process of getting better.
“I’m just trying to beat myself,” she said. “Beat my own PRs and right now I’m trying to get the section record in triple.”
Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone is a state cross-country champion and had qualified for state in outdoor track in the past. The only other sport she’s been unable to qualify in was indoor track.
At sectionals, the junior did, winning the 1000 meters with a time of 2:58.45. Despite finally qualifying for state, she was perturbed with her time.
“I’m really excited to be going to states, but it’s just not the time I was looking for,” Napoleon said. “It’s okay, I got eight more days to try and get myself to the level I want to be at for states. Otherwise, I’m very excited. It’s going to be a whirlwind.”
Napoleon was aiming for a time of 2:50 but realized that time might be unreachable after the first lap.
Despite having mixed feelings on her performance, she was focused enough to be the Gators' anchor in the 4x400 and quality for state with a time of 4:10.85.
Lancaster’s Zach Winnicki qualified in the 3200 with a time of 9:46.09. He’s nationally recognized as a distance runner and showed why, beating the second-place finisher by almost 10 seconds.
“It’s about attrition,” he said. “Today was just about qualifying for states. I wasn’t going to do anything too fancy. Big performances are going to happen next weekend and the weekend after that.”
The event went smoothly for the most part, but there was some controversy at the start. In the boy's 55 prelims, the top eight were expected to advance to the final, and the winner would qualify for state.
Cheektowaga’s Isaiah Harris, due to an error, was told his time wasn’t good enough to advance to the finals. That bewildered the senior and his coach. They protested the result, which led to a video review that lasted a few minutes, and the original decision was overturned.
After finishing the prelims fifth in 6.76 seconds, Harris won the final with a time of 6.71, qualifying for state for the first time in his career. He went from not qualifying for the final to a state qualifier in a matter of a few minutes.
“It feels great,” Harris said. “Been working for this for four years.”
When Harris won the final, his teammates and coaches immediately ran to him. The celebration began with hugs, chest bumps after four years' worth of work finally came to fruition.
“He went from a complementary athlete, who helped fill relays, to being the most critical,” said Cheektowaga coach Richard Bridenbaker. “To watch him go from a supporting cast role to now being the man is the best feeling. I’m most proud to see that progress over the course of his career.”
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will hold its state championships next weekend at Ocean Breeze Track and Field on Staten Island.