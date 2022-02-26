Section VI indoor track championships: Kegan Mancabelli makes state, unsure if he'll compete

At sectionals, the junior did, winning the 1000 meters with a time of 2:58.45. Despite finally qualifying for state, she was perturbed with her time.

“I’m really excited to be going to states, but it’s just not the time I was looking for,” Napoleon said. “It’s okay, I got eight more days to try and get myself to the level I want to be at for states. Otherwise, I’m very excited. It’s going to be a whirlwind.”

Napoleon was aiming for a time of 2:50 but realized that time might be unreachable after the first lap.

Despite having mixed feelings on her performance, she was focused enough to be the Gators' anchor in the 4x400 and quality for state with a time of 4:10.85.

Lancaster’s Zach Winnicki qualified in the 3200 with a time of 9:46.09. He’s nationally recognized as a distance runner and showed why, beating the second-place finisher by almost 10 seconds.

“It’s about attrition,” he said. “Today was just about qualifying for states. I wasn’t going to do anything too fancy. Big performances are going to happen next weekend and the weekend after that.”