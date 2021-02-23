Section VI gives schools options of hosting home fans at games

Home teams could have a slight advantage for the rest of the winter sports season.

Section VI announced Tuesday it will allow school districts the option of up to two spectators per home-team athlete for the rest of the season. The new policy starts Wednesday.

The section also said it’s clear from a survey of its membership that not all home sites can host spectators from both schools while following social distancing rules.

“As we stated late last month, it was our intent to review local data and trends this week,” Section VI President Brett Banker said in a news release. “In addition, we surveyed all member schools in an effort to gauge their thoughts. It was clear that school districts supported a Section-wide policy and this is what we have created.”

Host districts will have the prerogative to allow up to two home spectators per athlete in basketball and swimming. Because hockey, bowling and skiing are held in private facilities, the rules at each of those venues will be followed. For example, most hockey facilities allow only one spectator per athlete.

The section also said schools have the ability to adjust down if they deem their respective facilities can’t safely host two fans per athlete.

