Section VI girls volleyball playoff pairings released

How dominant have the top girls volleyball teams in Section VI been this season?

The combined total of losses of the seven teams to earn No. 1 seeds in their respective classes is just four.

The top seeds are Lancaster in AA, Sweet Home in A, Iroquois in Class B1, Springville in Class B2, Eden in C1, Portville in C2 and Randolph in D. Lancaster, Sweet Home, Iroquois and Portville are undefeated entering the playoffs.

Two teams – MST in Class C2 and Chautauqua Lake in Class D – were unbeaten and had to settle for No. 2 seeds.

Play begins Tuesday with pre-quarterfinal matches.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section VI Playoffs

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27

8-Williamsville North at 1-Lancaster, 6 p.m.

5-Orchard Park at 4-Clarence, 6 p.m.

7-Niagara Falls at 2-Lockport, 6 p.m.

6-Jamestown at 3-Frontier, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 1

Will. North/Lancaster winner vs. Orchard Park/Clarence winner, 6 p.m.

NF/Lockport winner vs. Jamestown/Frontier winner, 6 p.m.

Final

Nov. 7

At Williamsville South

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class A

Pre-Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

9-Hamburg at 8-Kenmore West, 6 p.m.

13-Amherst at 4-Williamsville South, 6 p.m.

12-West Seneca West at 5-Hutch Tech, 6 p.m.

10-Starpoint at 7-North Tonawanda, 6 p.m.

11-Kenmore East at 6-Williamsville East, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27

Hamburg/KW winner at 1-Sweet Home, 6 p.m.

Amherst/Will. South winner vs. Hutch Tech/WSW winner, 6 p.m.

Starpoint/NT winner at 2-Niagara Wheatfield, 6 p.m.

KE/Will. East winner at 3-Grand Island, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 1

Hamburg/KW-Sweet Home winner vs. Amherst/Will. South-Hutch Tech/WSW winner, 6 p.m.

Starpoint/NT-Niagara Wheatfield winner vs. KE/Will. East-Grand Island winner, 6 p.m.

Final

Nov. 7

At Williamsville South

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class B1

Pre-Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

9-Dunkirk at 8-CSAT, 6 p.m.

10-Maryvale at 7-West Seneca East, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27

Dunkirk/CSAT winner at 1-Iroquois, 6 p.m.

5-Pioneer at 4-Cheektowaga, 6 p.m.

Maryvale/WSE winner at 2-Lake Shore, 6 p.m.

6-City Honors at 3-Lewiston Porter, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 1

Dunkirk/CSAT-Iroquois winner vs. Pioneer/Cheektowaga winner, 6 p.m.

Maryvale/WSE-Lake Shore winner vs. City Honors/LP winner, 6 p.m.

Final

Nov. 3

At Williamsville South

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class B2

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27

8-Tonawanda at 1-Springville, 6 p.m.

5-East Aurora at 4-Alden, 6 p.m.

7-Lackawanna at 2-Depew, 6 p.m.

6-Albion at 3-Olean, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 1

Tonawanda/Springville winner vs. EA/Alden winner, 6 p.m.

Lackawanna/Depew winner vs. Albion/Olean winner, 6 p.m.

Final

Nov. 3

At Williamsville South

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class B crossover

Nov. 8

At Williamsville South

Winner of B1 vs. Winner of B2, 6 p.m.

Class C1

Pre-Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

9-Medina at 8-Health Sciences, 6 p.m.

10-Fredonia at 7-Cleveland Hill, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27

Medina/Health Sciences winner at 1-Eden, 6 p.m.

5-Newfane at 4-Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Fredonia/CH winner at 2-Akron, 6 p.m.

6-Olmsted at 3-Southwestern, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 1

Medina/Sciences-Eden winner vs. Newfane/Lafayette winner, 6 p.m.

Fredonia/CH-Akron winner vs. Olmsted-Southwestern winner, 6 p.m.

Final

Nov. 3

At Southwestern

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class C2

Pre-Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

9-JFK at 8-Wilson, 6 p.m.

10-Salamanca at 7-Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27

JFK/Wilson winner at 1-Portville, 6 p.m.

5-Falconer at 4-Roy Hart, 6 p.m.

Salamanca/SC winner at 2-MST, 6 p.m.

6-Allegany Limestone at 3-Tapestry, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 1

JFK/Wilson-Portville winner vs. Falconer/Roy Hart winner, 6 p.m.

Salamanca/SC-MST winner vs. AL-Tapestry winner, 6 p.m.

Final

Nov. 3

At Southwestern

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class C crossover

Nov. 7

At Southwestern

Winner of C1 vs. Winner of C2, 8 p.m.

Class D

Pre-Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

9-Maple Grove at 8-Holland, 6 p.m.

13-Forestville at 4-Panama, 6 p.m.

12-Cassadaga Valley at 5-North Collins, 6 p.m.

10-Westfield at 7-Ellicottville, 6 p.m.

11-Pine Valley at 6-Clymer-Sherman, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27

MG/Holland winner at 1-Randolph, 6 p.m.

Panama/Forestville winner vs. NC/Cass. Valley winner, 6 p.m.

Westfield/Ellicottville winner at 2-Chautauqua Lake, 6 p.m.

PV/CS winner at 3-Gowanda, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 1

MG/Holland-Randolph winner vs. Panama/Forestville winner-NC/Cass. Valley winner, 6 p.m.

West./Ellicottville-Chaut. Lake winner vs. PV/CS-Gowanda winner, 6 p.m.

Nov. 3

Final

At Southwestern

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.