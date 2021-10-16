Section VI girls soccer playoff brackets set

Here are the pairings for the Section VI girls soccer playoffs, which begin Tuesday with pre-quarterfinals:
GIRLS SOCCER
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Thursday
5-Orchard Park at 4-Frontier, 6 p.m.
6-Niagara Falls at 3-Williamsville North, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 27
At Williamsville East
Frontier-Orchard Park winner vs. 1-Clarence, 4:30 p.m.
Niagara Falls-Williamsville North winner vs. 2-Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.
Final
Nov. 1
At Williamsville South
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class A-1
Pre-Quarterfinals
Tuesday
9-West Seneca West at 8-Hamburg, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday
9-West Seneca West-Hamburg winner at 1-Williamsville East, 6 p.m.
5-North Tonawanda at 4-Lockport, 3:30 p.m.
7-Kenmore West at 2-Grand Island, 6 p.m.
6-Sweet Home at 3-Niagara Wheatfield, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 25
At Williamsville North
Quarterfinal winners, two games at 5:30 p.m.
Final
Oct. 30
At Williamsville North
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
Class A-2
Quarterfinals
Thursday
8-West Seneca East at 1-Williamsville South, 3:30 p.m.
5-Starpoint at 4-Amherst, 3:30 p.m.
7-CSAT at 2-Iroquois, 3:30 p.m.
6-Kenmore East at 3-Pioneer, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 25
At Williamsville North
Quarterfinal winners, two games at 7:30 p.m.
Final
Oct. 30
At Williamsville North
Semifinal winners, noon
Class B-1
Pre-Quarterfinals
Wednesday
9-Maryvale at 8-Tonawanda, 3:30 p.m.
12-Dunkirk vs. 5-International Prep, 5 p.m., at Riverside
10-Depew at 7-Albion, 3:30
11-Lake Shore at 6-Olean, 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday
Maryvale-Tonawanda vs. 1-City Honors, 7 p.m., at Johnnie B. Wiley
Dunkirk-International Prep winner at 4-Springville, 3:30 p.m.
Depew-Albion winner at 2-East Aurora, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Shore-Olean winner at 3-Lewiston-Porter, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 26
At Williamsville North
Quarterfinal winners, two games at 5:30 p.m.
Final
Oct. 30
At Williamsville North
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Class B-2
Pre-Quarterfinals
Wednesday
9-Pine Valley at 8-Eden, 6 p.m.
12-Akron at 5-Alden, 6 p.m.
10-JFK at 7-Southwestern, 3:30 p.m.
11-Newfane at 6-Cass. Valley/Falconer, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday
Pine Valley-Eden winner at 1-Fredonia, 3:30 p.m.
Akron-Alden winner vs. 4-Olmsted, 5 p.m., at JFK
JFK-Southwestern winner at 2-Allegeany-Limestone, 6 p.m.
Newfane-Cass. Valley/Falconer winner at 3-Royalton-Hartland, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 26
At Williamsville North
Quarterfinal winners, two games at 7:30 p.m.
Final
Oct. 30
At Williamsville North
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Class C
Pre-Quarterfinals
Tuesday
9-Salamanca at 8-Catt./Little Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Salamanca-Catt./Little Valley winner at 1-Holland/West Valley, 3:30 p.m.
5-Randolph at 4-Wilson, 3:30 p.m.
7-Chautauqua Lake at Portville, 6 p.m.
6-Maple Grove at 3-Frewsburg, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals