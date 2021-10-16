 Skip to main content
Section VI girls soccer playoff brackets set
  • Updated
Lew Port Grand Island Girls Soccer

Lewiston-Porter player Kayla Persinger heads a ball from Grand Island's Avery Mondoux during action Oct. 6 at Lewiston-Porter High School.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the pairings for the Section VI girls soccer playoffs, which begin Tuesday with pre-quarterfinals: 

GIRLS SOCCER

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Thursday

5-Orchard Park at 4-Frontier, 6 p.m.

6-Niagara Falls at 3-Williamsville North, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 27

At Williamsville East

Frontier-Orchard Park winner vs. 1-Clarence, 4:30 p.m.

Niagara Falls-Williamsville North winner vs. 2-Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.

Final

Nov. 1

At Williamsville South

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class A-1

Pre-Quarterfinals

Tuesday

9-West Seneca West at 8-Hamburg, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

9-West Seneca West-Hamburg winner at 1-Williamsville East, 6 p.m.

5-North Tonawanda at 4-Lockport, 3:30 p.m.

7-Kenmore West at 2-Grand Island, 6 p.m.

6-Sweet Home at 3-Niagara Wheatfield, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 25

At Williamsville North

Quarterfinal winners, two games at 5:30 p.m.

Final

Oct. 30

At Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Class A-2

Quarterfinals

Thursday

8-West Seneca East at 1-Williamsville South, 3:30 p.m.

5-Starpoint at 4-Amherst, 3:30 p.m.

7-CSAT at 2-Iroquois, 3:30 p.m.

6-Kenmore East at 3-Pioneer, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 25

At Williamsville North

Quarterfinal winners, two games at 7:30 p.m.

Final

Oct. 30

At Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, noon

Class B-1

Pre-Quarterfinals

Wednesday

9-Maryvale at 8-Tonawanda, 3:30 p.m.

12-Dunkirk vs. 5-International Prep, 5 p.m., at Riverside

10-Depew at 7-Albion, 3:30

11-Lake Shore at 6-Olean, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday

Maryvale-Tonawanda vs. 1-City Honors, 7 p.m., at Johnnie B. Wiley

Dunkirk-International Prep winner at 4-Springville, 3:30 p.m.

Depew-Albion winner at 2-East Aurora, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Shore-Olean winner at 3-Lewiston-Porter, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 26

At Williamsville North

Quarterfinal winners, two games at 5:30 p.m.

Final

Oct. 30

At Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Class B-2

Pre-Quarterfinals

Wednesday

9-Pine Valley at 8-Eden, 6 p.m.

12-Akron at 5-Alden, 6 p.m.

10-JFK at 7-Southwestern, 3:30 p.m.

11-Newfane at 6-Cass. Valley/Falconer, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday

Pine Valley-Eden winner at 1-Fredonia, 3:30 p.m.

Akron-Alden winner vs. 4-Olmsted, 5 p.m., at JFK

JFK-Southwestern winner at 2-Allegeany-Limestone, 6 p.m.

Newfane-Cass. Valley/Falconer winner at 3-Royalton-Hartland, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 26

At Williamsville North

Quarterfinal winners, two games at 7:30 p.m.

Final

Oct. 30

At Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

Class C

Pre-Quarterfinals

Tuesday

9-Salamanca at 8-Catt./Little Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Salamanca-Catt./Little Valley winner at 1-Holland/West Valley, 3:30 p.m.

5-Randolph at 4-Wilson, 3:30 p.m.

7-Chautauqua Lake at Portville, 6 p.m.

6-Maple Grove at 3-Frewsburg, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 26

At Dunkirk

Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final

Oct. 30

At Dunkirk

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class D

Semifinal

Oct. 25

At Dunkirk

3-Franklinville vs. 2-North Collins, 5 p.m., at Dunkirk

Final

Oct. 30

At Dunkirk

Franklinville-North Collins winner vs. 1-Ellicottvile, 11 a.m.

