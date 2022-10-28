Section VI girls soccer finals preview as perennial powers aim for more titles

Here is a capsule look at the Section VI girls soccer finals in all classes, except Class AA. The AA semifinals were Thursday night.

Class A

Who: No. 1 Williamsville East (14-2) vs. No. 2 Niagara Wheatfield (14-1-1).

When, where: Saturday, 2 p.m., at Sweet Home.

What to expect: The Flames arrive in the final following a 3-0 win over No. 9 Hamburg in the quarterfinals and a 3-1 victory against No. 5 Amherst in the semifinals.

Junior Emily Woolingham has scored a goal in each of the team’s playoff victories and has scored in 13 consecutive games. She is eighth in the section in points (61), and tied for eighth in goals (25).

Williamsville East is averaging 5.9 goals per game. It is looking to win its first sectional title since 2018 and sixth championship since 2006.

The Falcons reached the final following a 4-0 shutout against No. 7 Starpoint in the quarterfinal and a 6-1 victory against No. 6 Grand Island in the semifinals. Niagara Wheatfield’s leading contributor is sophomore captain Marisa Rickard, who is tied for eighth in the section in goals (25).

Both teams like to score, and something will have to give. Niagara Wheatfield averages 5.3 goals per game and has eight shutouts this season. The Falcons are looking for their second championship in three years.

Class B1

Who: No. 1 City Honors (16-1) vs. No. 2 Lewiston-Porter (12-4).

When, where: Saturday, 4 p.m., at Sweet Home.

What to expect: City Honors has been the runner-up in the last two sectional finals and gets another chance to take home the championship banner.

“We want to be a team unified after losing two sectional titles in a row to win this one,” City Honors coach Jason Milne said recently.

The Centaurs reached the sectional final with a 7-0 win over No. 9 Maryvale in the quarterfinals and a 3-0 victory against No. 5 East Aurora in the semifinals.

Senior Uma Bhattarcharjee has been City Honors’ best player. She is tied for seventh in the section in assists (18), ninth in points (60), and 13th in goals (21). After not scoring in the team’s first four games, she has had at least one goal in 12 of her last 13 appearances.

Three other players have scored at least 10 goals – freshman Jane Kellet (17), junior Annaleis Milne (13), and freshman Zoe McFoy (12).

City Honors is averaging 5.9 goals per game and has only allowed a goal in five games this season. The Centaurs are on a six-game shutout streak.

Lewiston-Porter beat No. 7 Olean 8-0 in the quarterfinals and eliminated No. 3 Pioneer 4-2 in the semifinals to earn another title opportunity.

The Lancers have won consecutive sectional titles – first in Class A2 and their latest in Class B1, which led to a run to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B state final.

Senior captain Sophie Auer has been Lewiston-Porter’s leader on the field. She is third in the section in goals (34) and points (88), and fourth in assists (20).

Auer is averaging 1.7 goals per game and the team is averaging 5.6.

Class B2

Who: No. 3 Fredonia (13-5) vs. No. 5 Allegany-Limestone (11-6-2).

When, where: Saturday, 6 p.m., at Sweet Home.

What to expect: Fredonia eliminated No. 6 Springville, 3-0, in the quarterfinals and No. 7 Akron, 2-0, in the semifinals.

The Hillbillies are looking to win their third sectional title in six years.

Annie Gondek has team-high totals in goals (16), assists (eight), and points (40) and scored both goals against Akron.

Fredonia is riding a four-game shutout streak.

Allegany-Limestone bested No. 12 Salamanca in the pre-quarterfinals, 7-0; No. 4 Alden in the quarterfinals, 3-0; and No. 1 Roy-Hart in the semifinals on penalty kicks. The Gators are aiming for their third sectional title in five years.

Sophomore Addie Fisher leads the team with 24 points.

The teams split their two meetings this season, with each team earning a 1-0 victory on its home field.

Class C

Who: No. 1 Wilson (13-4) vs. No. 3 Frewsburg (17-0).

When, where: Saturday, 11 a.m., at Dunkirk.

What to expect: Wilson defeated No. 8 Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 6-3, in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Chautauqua Lake, 5-0, in the semifinals.

Seventh-grader Addison Elia leads the Lakemen in goals (19) and points (45). Junior Rian Faery is first on the team in assists (38), second in points (38) and third in goals (11).

Wilson is averaging 3.9 goals per game.

Frewsburg is looking to win its fourth consecutive sectional title after sharing the Class C sectional title in 2019, and winning in Class B2 in 2020 and Class C last season. This will be a rematch of last year's final.

The Bears advanced with an 8-0 win over No. 6 Randolph and a 2-0 victory against No. 2 Portville.

Domination is an appropriate word to describe the Bears. Along with being undefeated, Frewsburg has posted 16 of its 17 wins by shutout and has scored at least four goals in every game but one. Frewsburg is averaging 6.9 goals per game.

Ava Jimerson (27 goals) and senior Alexandra Hultberg (26 goals) rank sixth and seventh, respectively, in Section VI scoring. Hultberg, a two-time All-Western New York second-team selection, leads the section with 25 assists and is fourth in points (77).

Class D

Who: No. 1 Ellicottville (11-6) vs. No. 2 North Collins (7-7-2).

When, where: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Dunkirk.

What to expect: Ellicottville advanced to the final after beating No. 4 Franklinville, 3-0, in the semifinals. Junior Audrey Hurlburt has been the primary source of offense. Her 25 goals are eighth in the section, and she is 11th with 56 points.

After starting the season 0-5, the Eagles went 11-1 to find themselves on the brink of repeating as sectional champions, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2012 and '13. Ellicottville is averaging 6.3 goals in its last 12 games.

North Collins narrowly won its semifinal matchup 4-3 versus No. 3 Maple Grove. Sophomore Breanna Kaczanowski leads the team with 15 points.