Section VI girls lacrosse players to watch

With two weeks remaining until the Section VI playoffs seedings are set, here are some of the area's top girls lacrosse players among Section VI players. Entering Wednesday's game, Nichols attack Lyla Allen was the top goal scorer (57) and points leader (66) in Western New York. She helped the Vikings win the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association final, scoring the first five goals in a 13-11 victory against Sacred Heart. Stats are entering Wednesday games.

Katelyn Rokitka, Lancaster, 12, M: Amazing draw specialist is a standout at both ends of the field. Member of the varsity team since eighth grade, she ranks second on Legends in goals (24). Will play at St. Bonaventure with her sister, Jordan, next season.

Jessica Notaro, Lancaster, 12, A: Another Bona signee, Notaro is a great all-around offensive threat. In addition to leading Lancaster in goals (28), she leads Section VI in assists (27) and total points (55).

Natalie Myslinski, Clarence, 10, M: Multisport athlete is coming off a first-team All-Western New York season in field hockey. Earned All-WNY honorable mention in lacrosse as an eighth grader. Hard worker is strong on the draw and has a nice scoring touch. Ranks fourth in the section in goals (31).