Section VI girls lacrosse pairings announced

The 2022 Section VI girls lacrosse playoff bracket was announced Thursday with the top seeds revealed in each class. Tournament play begins Friday with four pre-quarterfinals in Class C.

Lancaster is the top seed in Class A and will look to add another sectional championship to its resume. Since 2005, the Legends have won all but two Class A sectional titles. Their quest for another begins against No. 4 Niagara Falls on Monday. Lancaster finished the season on a seven-game winning streak, and first in Conference 1.

Lancaster is led by the high-scoring duo of senior Madison Maciag (54-27-81) and junior Ava Kreutzer (50-32-82). Both will play at Youngstown State.

In Class B, defending champion Frontier is the top team and will start postseason play against the winner of No. 4 Hamburg and No. 5 Williamsville North. If the Bulldogs top the Spartans in the opening round, it would set up a Frontier vs. Hamburg matchup, a rematch of last year’s sectional final.

In Class C, Grand Island will play the Williamsville South/Lake Shore winner. The Islanders were first in Conference 2 and are led by junior Lily Koslowski, who was 13th in Section VI in goals with 49. Williamsville East, the reigning Class C champions, is the No. 2 seed.

Eden is the top team in Class D and will play No. 5 Springville or No. 9 Newfane. Gowanda, the reigning sectional champions, are the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 3 Salamanca or No. 6 Depew in the semifinals.

Among Friday's pre-quarterfinals is No. 8 Williamsville South against No. 9 Lake Shore, which has the top two scorers in Section VI in sophomores Jacella Nephew (70-24-94) and Ava Tallchief (59-32-91).

All games scheduled for 4:45 p.m. unless noted

CLASS A

May 25

Semifinals

4-Niagara Falls at 1-Lancaster

3-Kenmore at 2-Clarence

June 2

Final at Kenmore

Niagara Falls/Lancaster winner vs. Kenmore/Clarence winner, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS B

May 23

Quarterfinals

5-Williamsville North at 4-Hamburg

7-Lockport at 2-Orchard Park

6-West Seneca West at 3-Niagara Wheatfield

May 25

Semifinals

Williamsville North/Hamburg winner at 1-Frontier

Orchard Park/Lockport winner vs. Niagara Wheatfield/WSW winner

June 1

Final at Kenmore

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

CLASS C

Friday

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-Lake Shore at 8-Williamsville South

12-Sweet Home at 5-Iroquois

10-North Tonawanda at 7-Lewiston-Porter

11-Starpoint at 6-West Seneca East

May 23

Quarterfinals

Williamsville South/Lake Shore winner at 1-Grand Island

Iroquois/Sweet Home winner at 4-East Aurora

Lewiston-Porter/North Tonawanda winner at 2-Williamsville East

West Seneca East/Starpoint winner at 3-Amherst

May 25

Semifinals

WS/LS/GI winner vs. Iroquois/SH/EA winner

WE/L-P/NT winner vs. Amherst/WSW/Starpoint winner

June 1

Final at Kenmore

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS D

May 23

Quarterfinals

5-Springville at 4-Newfane

6-Depew at 3-Salamanca

May 25

Semifinals

Newfane/Springville winner at 1-Eden

Salamanca/Depew winner at 2-Gowanda

June 2

Final at Kenmore

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

