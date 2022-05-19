Section VI girls lacrosse pairings announced

The 2022 Section VI girls lacrosse playoff bracket was announced Thursday with the top seeds revealed in each class. Tournament play begins Friday with four pre-quarterfinals in Class C.
Lancaster is the top seed in Class A and will look to add another sectional championship to its resume. Since 2005, the Legends have won all but two Class A sectional titles. Their quest for another begins against No. 4 Niagara Falls on Monday. Lancaster finished the season on a seven-game winning streak, and first in Conference 1.
Lancaster is led by the high-scoring duo of senior Madison Maciag (54-27-81) and junior Ava Kreutzer (50-32-82). Both will play at Youngstown State.
In Class B, defending champion Frontier is the top team and will start postseason play against the winner of No. 4 Hamburg and No. 5 Williamsville North. If the Bulldogs top the Spartans in the opening round, it would set up a Frontier vs. Hamburg matchup, a rematch of last year’s sectional final.
In Class C, Grand Island will play the Williamsville South/Lake Shore winner. The Islanders were first in Conference 2 and are led by junior Lily Koslowski, who was 13th in Section VI in goals with 49. Williamsville East, the reigning Class C champions, is the No. 2 seed.
Eden is the top team in Class D and will play No. 5 Springville or No. 9 Newfane. Gowanda, the reigning sectional champions, are the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 3 Salamanca or No. 6 Depew in the semifinals.
Among Friday's pre-quarterfinals is No. 8 Williamsville South against No. 9 Lake Shore, which has the top two scorers in Section VI in sophomores Jacella Nephew (70-24-94) and Ava Tallchief (59-32-91).
All games scheduled for 4:45 p.m. unless noted
CLASS A
May 25
Semifinals
4-Niagara Falls at 1-Lancaster
3-Kenmore at 2-Clarence
June 2
Final at Kenmore
Niagara Falls/Lancaster winner vs. Kenmore/Clarence winner, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS B
May 23
Quarterfinals
5-Williamsville North at 4-Hamburg
7-Lockport at 2-Orchard Park
6-West Seneca West at 3-Niagara Wheatfield
May 25
Semifinals
Williamsville North/Hamburg winner at 1-Frontier
Orchard Park/Lockport winner vs. Niagara Wheatfield/WSW winner
June 1
Final at Kenmore
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
CLASS C
Friday
Pre-Quarterfinals
9-Lake Shore at 8-Williamsville South
12-Sweet Home at 5-Iroquois
10-North Tonawanda at 7-Lewiston-Porter
11-Starpoint at 6-West Seneca East
May 23
Quarterfinals
Williamsville South/Lake Shore winner at 1-Grand Island
Iroquois/Sweet Home winner at 4-East Aurora
Lewiston-Porter/North Tonawanda winner at 2-Williamsville East
West Seneca East/Starpoint winner at 3-Amherst
May 25
Semifinals
WS/LS/GI winner vs. Iroquois/SH/EA winner
WE/L-P/NT winner vs. Amherst/WSW/Starpoint winner
June 1
Final at Kenmore
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS D
May 23
Quarterfinals
5-Springville at 4-Newfane
6-Depew at 3-Salamanca
May 25
Semifinals
Newfane/Springville winner at 1-Eden
Salamanca/Depew winner at 2-Gowanda
June 2
Final at Kenmore
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.