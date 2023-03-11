The Section VI composite team won the state girls bowling championship by one pin Saturday at Strike N Spare in Mattydale.

Section VI totaled 6,284 points for the six games. Section XI had 6,283, after posting a score of 1,036 in the sixth game. The Section VI team had its lowest score in the final game, with 964.

Three Section VI bowlers finished in the top 10. Kenmore’s Kaelynn Weber was fourth with a 218.5 average and a high game of 259. Jamestown’s Abbie Derby was seventh with an average of 211 and a high game of 247. Tonawanda’s Brenna Forsha was 10th with an average of 208.2 and a high game of 266, which was the second-best game for the tournament. Sarah Zulick (Clarence, 23rd overall), Jillian Yarnes (Orchard Park, 25th) and Hailee Zalwsky (Allegany-Limestone, 27th) also contributed to the state championship.

The Section VI boys composite team finished in second with 6,504 pins, 72 behind winner Section V.

Kenmore’s Jake Willard was second overall with a 231.3 average and high games of 259 and 258. Zach Bombard from Section II was the state champion with an average of 235.

Aidan Strack (Niagara Falls) was 11th with an average of 215.33 and a high game of 249. John Coram (Grand Island) was 16th with a 212.5 average and a high game of 279, which was tied for second best on the day. Starpoint’s Nick Brady (22nd), Grand Island's Talon Newton (32nd), and Williamsville South’s Lane Marlatt (33rd) also were part of the Section VI team.

The state championships wrap up Sunday with the small schools competition in Division II for boys and girls teams.