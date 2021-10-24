Section VI football tournament kicks off Thursday as bracket is unveiled

Only four of the six Class D teams opted to participate in the playoffs, which mean they advance to semifinal games beginning the weekend of Nov. 5. The most intriguing of the pairing in that bracket features reigning champ Franklinville/Ellicottville facing No. 2 Clymer/Sherman/Panama, which won state titles in this class in 2018 and 2019, on Nov. 6. CSP was bumped up into Class C last season and suffered its only loss of the campaign to Southwestern. Randolph faces No. 4 Portville on Nov. 5 in the other D semifinal.