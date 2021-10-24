 Skip to main content
Section VI football tournament kicks off Thursday as bracket is unveiled
Orchard Park Bennett Football (copy)

Rashard Perry, sacking Orchard Park quarterback Ben Gocella, and the Bennett Tigers earned a bye into the Class AA semifinals where it will face the winner of 5-Orchard Park versus 4-Williamsville North quarterfinal.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Let the playoff tournament begin.

The field for the Section VI football postseason is officially set, with four of the five unbeaten teams in Western New York Jamestown (Class A), Iroquois (Class B), Medina (Class C) and Randolph (Class D) each earning a No. 1 seed. The other team without a loss, Class C South Division champion Fredonia, will at least play one home game, as teams begin the tournament whose championship games return to Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills, after a one-season absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bennett earned the top seed in Class AA by virtue of its head-to-head win over five-time defending champion Lancaster and received a bye into the semifinals.

Lancaster opens the tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday as a No. 2 seed against winless Hutch-Tech, the seventh seed.

Other division champions either earning a No. 1 seed, or at least the right to open the postseason at home, are Class B North champ and two-time defending sectional champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences, Class A North champ Grand Island and Class C Central winner Depew.

Sectional finals will be played Nov. 12 and 13 at Highmark Stadium. Per Section VI co-chairman Ken Stoldt, fans will not be required to show Covid-19 vaccination status. However, unvaccinated fan will have to wear a mask at all times. Vaccinated fans will need to wear a mask when indoors such as concourse, press box, restrooms, etc.

Only four of the six Class D teams opted to participate in the playoffs, which mean they advance to semifinal games beginning the weekend of Nov. 5. The most intriguing of the pairing in that bracket features reigning champ Franklinville/Ellicottville facing No. 2 Clymer/Sherman/Panama, which won state titles in this class in 2018 and 2019, on Nov. 6. CSP was bumped up into Class C last season and suffered its only loss of the campaign to Southwestern. Randolph faces No. 4 Portville on Nov. 5 in the other D semifinal.

SCHEDULE

Section VI Tournament

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 28

7-Hutch-Tech at 2-Lancaster

Friday, Oct. 29

6-Niagara Falls at 3-Clarence

5-Orchard Park at 4-Williamsville North

1-Bennett, bye into semifinals.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

4S-Hamburg at 1N-Grand Island

3N-Sweet Home at 2S-Frontier

4N-Lockport at 1S-Jamestown

Saturday, Oct. 30

3S-Williamsville South at 2N-Kenmore East, 2 p.m.

Class B

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

4N-Cheektowaga at 1S-Iroquois

3N-Maryvale at 2S-West Seneca East

3S-Olean at 2N-Albion

Saturday, Oct. 30

4S-Pioneer at 1N-WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, 2 p.m.

Class C

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

8-Eden/North Collins at 1-Medina

7-Southwestern at 2-Depew

6-Akron at 3-Fredonia

5-Lackawanna at 4-Salamanca

Class D

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

4-Portville at 1-Randolph

Saturday, Nov. 6

3-Franklinville/Ellicottville at 2-Clymer/Sherman/Panama, time TBA

Tags

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

