Section VI football tournament kicks off Thursday as bracket is unveiled

Let the playoff tournament begin.
The field for the Section VI football postseason is officially set, with four of the five unbeaten teams in Western New York Jamestown (Class A), Iroquois (Class B), Medina (Class C) and Randolph (Class D) each earning a No. 1 seed. The other team without a loss, Class C South Division champion Fredonia, will at least play one home game, as teams begin the tournament whose championship games return to Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills, after a one-season absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bennett earned the top seed in Class AA by virtue of its head-to-head win over five-time defending champion Lancaster and received a bye into the semifinals.
Lancaster opens the tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday as a No. 2 seed against winless Hutch-Tech, the seventh seed.
Other division champions either earning a No. 1 seed, or at least the right to open the postseason at home, are Class B North champ and two-time defending sectional champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences, Class A North champ Grand Island and Class C Central winner Depew.
Sectional finals will be played Nov. 12 and 13 at Highmark Stadium. Per Section VI co-chairman Ken Stoldt, fans will not be required to show Covid-19 vaccination status. However, unvaccinated fan will have to wear a mask at all times. Vaccinated fans will need to wear a mask when indoors such as concourse, press box, restrooms, etc.
Only four of the six Class D teams opted to participate in the playoffs, which mean they advance to semifinal games beginning the weekend of Nov. 5. The most intriguing of the pairing in that bracket features reigning champ Franklinville/Ellicottville facing No. 2 Clymer/Sherman/Panama, which won state titles in this class in 2018 and 2019, on Nov. 6. CSP was bumped up into Class C last season and suffered its only loss of the campaign to Southwestern. Randolph faces No. 4 Portville on Nov. 5 in the other D semifinal.
SCHEDULE
Section VI Tournament
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Oct. 28
7-Hutch-Tech at 2-Lancaster
Friday, Oct. 29
6-Niagara Falls at 3-Clarence
5-Orchard Park at 4-Williamsville North
1-Bennett, bye into semifinals.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
4S-Hamburg at 1N-Grand Island
3N-Sweet Home at 2S-Frontier
4N-Lockport at 1S-Jamestown
Saturday, Oct. 30
3S-Williamsville South at 2N-Kenmore East, 2 p.m.
Class B
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
4N-Cheektowaga at 1S-Iroquois
3N-Maryvale at 2S-West Seneca East
3S-Olean at 2N-Albion
Saturday, Oct. 30
4S-Pioneer at 1N-WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, 2 p.m.
Class C
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
8-Eden/North Collins at 1-Medina
7-Southwestern at 2-Depew
6-Akron at 3-Fredonia
5-Lackawanna at 4-Salamanca
Class D
Semifinals