Section VI Football Federation releases 2021 schedule

Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences football coach Tyree Parker isn’t afraid to schedule tough games because he believes in the iron sharpens iron approach to developing his team.

The reigning Section VI Class B champion Falcons should definitely be ready for division play.

The Section VI Football Federation released its schedule for the 2021 season Wednesday and one of the attention-getting contests takes place opening weekend. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences visits All-High Stadium to take on Class AA contender Bennett at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Falcons, coming off a 5-1 campaign in which their lone loss was at St. Francis, then resume their series at Monsignor Martin champion Canisius on Sept. 11.

"Those are the type of games that get kids recruited," Parker said. "We can send out film to colleges.

"I love my schedule," Parker said. "I look forward to playing the top competition. It's a great measuring stick to see what our team is about heading into this next season."

In addition to winning the past two Section VI titles in Class B, the Falcons are have won two straight division titles. Among their key returnees are Pitt commit Addison Copeland III.