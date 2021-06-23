Section VI Football Federation releases 2021 schedule

Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences football coach Tyree Parker isn’t afraid to schedule tough games because he believes in the iron sharpens iron approach to developing his team.
The reigning Section VI Class B champion Falcons should definitely be ready for division play.
The Section VI Football Federation released its schedule for the 2021 season Wednesday and one of the attention-getting contests takes place opening weekend. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences visits All-High Stadium to take on Class AA contender Bennett at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Falcons, coming off a 5-1 campaign in which their lone loss was at St. Francis, then resume their series at Monsignor Martin champion Canisius on Sept. 11.
"Those are the type of games that get kids recruited," Parker said. "We can send out film to colleges.
"I love my schedule," Parker said. "I look forward to playing the top competition. It's a great measuring stick to see what our team is about heading into this next season."
In addition to winning the past two Section VI titles in Class B, the Falcons are have won two straight division titles. Among their key returnees are Pitt commit Addison Copeland III.
While a young, rebuilding Timon-St. Jude is dotted on the schedules of various Section VI small-school teams, the only public large school team to play a Division A Monsignor Martin program pits Sweet Home hosting St. Joe’s at 7 p.m. Oct 15.
The eight-week regular season opens the weekend of Sept. 3 and 4. Sept. 3 has an interesting nonleaguer with Class AA runner-up Orchard Park visiting Class A runner-up Jamestown.
Class A champion South Park opens at West Seneca West on Sept. 3.
Class AA champion Lancaster opens Saturday, Sept. 4 at Lockport.
Class C champion Medina hosts Timon-St. Jude on Sept. 3, while Class D champ Franklinville/Ellicottville opens Sept. 4 at Lackawanna.
There will be at least one Thursday game each week from Week Two through Week Eight.
The regular season concludes Oct. 24.
Section VI Football Schedule
All games start at 7 p.m. (unless noted)
Week 1
Friday, Sept. 3
Niagara Falls at McKinley (at Riverside)
North Tonawanda at Clarence
Williamsville North at Williamsville East
Orchard Park at Jamestown
Hamburg at Niagara-Wheatfield
Amherst at Sweet Home
Grand Island at Cheektowaga
Dunkirk at Kenmore East
Lake Shore at West Seneca East
Williamsville South at Frontier
South Park at West Seneca West
East Aurora at Burgard (at All-High)
Roy-Hart at Albion
Lew-Port at Wilson
Timon at Medina
Salamanca at Springville
JFK at Randolph
Catt-Little Valley at Allegany-Limestone
Gowanda at Portville
Saturday, Sept. 4
Starpoint at Hutch-Tech (at Riverside), 2 p.m.
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at Bennett (at All-High), 2 p.m.
Lancaster at Lockport, 2 p.m.
Kenmore West at Pioneer
Akron at Chautauqua Lake
Olean at Fredonia
Alden at V-Avon
Maryvale at Cleveland Hill
Southwestern at Iroquois
Eden at Tonawanda
Depew at Newfane, 2 p.m.
Franklinville/Ellicottville at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
CV-Falconer at Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 1:30 p.m. at Clymer
Cardinal O’Hara at Silver Creek/Forest.
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 9
Sweet Home at Niagara Wheatfield
Kenmore East at North Tonawanda
Burgard at Cheektowaga
Dunkirk at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Hutch Tech at Lancaster
Bennett at Williamsville North
Niagara Falls at Clarence
Grand Island Orchard Park
McKinley at Starpoint
Jamestown at Williamsville South
West Seneca West at Frontier
Hamburg at Williamsville East
South Park at Amherst
Roy-Hart at Lew-Port
Albion at Maryvale
West Seneca East at Olean
Pioneer at East Aurora
Tonawanda at Iroquois
Alden at Akron
St. Mary’s at Eden
Springville at Depew
Chautauqua Lake at Gowanda
Fredonia at Allegany-Limestone
Southwestern at Salamanca
Silver Creek/Forest at CV-Falconer
Franklinville/Ellicottville at Randolph
CSP at Catt-Little Valley
Saturday, Sept. 11
Lockport at Kenmore West, 2 p.m.
WNYMCS/HS at Canisius – 1:00 pm
Medina at Newfane, 2 p.m.
Wilson at Cleveland Hill, 2 p.m.
Lackawanna at JFK, 1:30 p.m.
Portville at Timon, 2 p.m.
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 16
Springville at Alden, 6:30 p.m.
Clarence at Bennett (at All-High)
Cleveland Hill at Tonawanda
Friday, Sept. 17
Orchard Park at Lancaster
Kenmore West at Sweet Home
Williamsville East at South Park (at All-High)
Niagara-Wheatfield at Niagara Falls
McKinley at Grand Island
Kenmore East at Starpoint
Frontier at Jamestown
West Seneca West at Hamburg
Amherst at Williamsville South
WNYMCS/HS at Burgard (at Riverside)
Iroquois at Dunkirk
Cheektowaga at Lew-Port
Wilson at Albion
Olean at Southwestern
West Seneca East at Pioneer
East Aurora at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Newfane at Akron
Timon at Depew
Fredonia at Chautauqua Lake
Randolph at Geneseo
CSP at Portville
Silver Creek/Forest at Franklinville/Ellicottville
Cardinal O’Hara at Catt-Little Valley
Allegany-Limestone at Salamanca
Saturday, Sept. 18
Williamsville North at Hutch Tech (at Riverside), 2 p.m.
North Tonawanda at Lockport, 2 p.m.
Medina at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
Eden at JFK, 1:30 p.m.
Gowanda at CV-Falconer, 2 p.m.
Maryvale at Roy-Hart, 7 p.m.
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 23
Tonawanda at Wilson
Starpoint at North Tonawanda
Williamsville South at South Park (at All-High)
Friday, Sept. 24
Hutch Tech at McKinley (at Riverside)
Clarence at Williamsville North
Grand Island at Kenmore East
Jamestown at West Seneca West
Williamsville East at Frontier
Amherst at Hamburg
Albion at Burgard (at All-High)
Cheektowaga at West Seneca East
WNYMCS/HS at Roy-Hart
Lew-Port at Maryvale
Chautauqua Lake at Southwestern
East Aurora at Olean
Pioneer at Dunkirk
JFK at Timon, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Shore at Iroquois
Akron at Medina
Newfane at Springville
Lackawanna at Eden
Depew at Alden
Gowanda at Fredonia
Allegany-Limestone at Portville
Catt-Little Valley at Silver Creek/Forest
Saturday, Sept. 25
Lancaster at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m.
Sweet Home at Lockport, 2 p.m.
Cleveland Hill at St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.
Franklinville/Ellicottville at Cardinal O’Hara, 2 p.m.
Bennett at Orchard Park, 1 p.m.
Randolph at CSP, 12:30 p.m. at Panama
Niagara-Wheatfield at Kenmore West
Salamanca at CV-Falconer, 1:30 p.m. at CV
Week 5
Thursday, Sept. 30
Lew-Port at Albion
Southwestern at Gowanda
Fredonia at Salamanca
Silver Creek/Forest at Timon, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Lancaster at Bennett (at All-High)
Hutch Tech at Orchard Park
McKinley at Kenmore East
Niagara Falls at Williamsville North
Kenmore West at Clarence
Lockport at Niagara-Wheatfield
Starpoint at Grand Island
South Park at Jamestown
Frontier at Amherst
Hamburg at Williamsville South
West Seneca West at Williamsville East
Roy-Hart at Burgard (at Riverside)
WNYMCS/HS at Cheektowaga
Cardinal O’Hara at Chautauqua Lake
Dunkirk at Olean
West Seneca East at East Aurora
Pioneer at Iroquois
Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Wilson at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Eden at Springville
CV-Falconer at Allegany-Limestone
Catt-Little Valley at Franklinville/Ellicottville (at Frank.)
Portville at Randolph
Saturday, Oct. 2
Tonawanda at Newfane, 2 p.m.
Alden at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
North Tonawanda at Sweet Home, 2 p.m.
Medina at Cleveland Hill, 2 p.m.
St. Mary’s at CSP, 1:30 p.m. at Sherman
Depew at JFK, 1:30 p.m.
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 7
Williamsville South at West Seneca West
Lockport at Grand Island
Olean at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Pioneer at Roy-Hart
WNYMCS/HS at Maryvale
Portville at Catt-LV
Friday, Oct. 8
Williamsville North at Lancaster
Orchard Park at Clarence
Niagara-Wheatfield at Starpoint
Bennett at Kenmore East
Kenmore West at North Tonawanda
Jamestown at Hamburg
South Park at Frontier
Williamsville East at Amherst
Burgard at Lew-Port
Cheektowaga at Albion
St. Mary’s at Springville
West Seneca East at Iroquois
East Aurora at Dunkirk
Medina at Wilson
Lackawanna at Depew
Chautauqua Lake at CV-Falconer
Alden at Eden
Southwestern at Fredonia
Allegany-Limestone at Gowanda
Randolph at Silver Creek
CSP at Franklinville/Ellicottville
Timon at Salamanca
Saturday, Oct. 9
Niagara Falls at Hutch Tech (at Riverside), 2 p.m.
Sweet Home at McKinley (at All-High), 2 p.m.
Newfane at Cardinal O’Hara, 2 p.m.
JFK at Cleveland Hill, 2 p.m.
Akron at Tonawanda
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 14
Frontier at Williamsville North
Eden at Depew
Hamburg at South Park (at All-High)
Wilson at Alden, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Hutch Tech at Bennett (at All-High)
Lancaster at Clarence
Grand Island at Niagara-Wheatfield
McKinley at North Tonawanda
St. Joe’s at Sweet Home
Williamsville East at Jamestown
Amherst at West Seneca West
Lew-Port at Williamsville South
Roy-Hart at Cheektowaga
Maryvale at Burgard (at Riverside)
Dunkirk at West Seneca East
Salamanca at Chautauqua Lake
Akron at East Aurora
Iroquois at Olean
Lake Shore at Pioneer
Tonawanda at Medina
Allegany-Limestone at Southwestern
CV-Falconer at Fredonia
Silver Creek/Forest at Portville
Catt-Little Valley at Randolph
Franklinville/Ellicottville at V-Alexander
Saturday, Oct. 16
Orchard Park at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m.
Starpoint at Kenmore West, 2 p.m.
Albion at WNYMCS/HS, 2 p.m.
Cleveland Hill at Newfane, 2 p.m.
Gowanda at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
Lackawanna at CSP, 1:30 p.m. at Clymer
Kenmore East at Lockport, 2 p.m.
Springville at JFK, 2 p.m.
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 21
Niagara-Wheatfield at McKinley (at Riverside)
Jamestown at Amherst
Randolph at Eden
JFK at Alden, 6:30 pm
Chautauqua Lake at Allegany-Limestone
Friday, Oct. 22
Lockport at South Park (at All-High)
Depew at Lancaster
Williamsville North at Orchard Park
North Tonawanda at Tonawanda
Sweet Home at Grand Island
Burgard at Starpoint
Frontier at Hamburg
West Seneca West at West Seneca East
Williamsville South at Williamsville East
Lake Shore at Roy-Hart
Cheektowaga at Maryvale
Albion at Medina
Olean at Pioneer
Fredonia at Dunkirk
Iroquois at East Aurora
Newfane at Wilson
Cleveland Hill at Akron
CV-Falconer at Southwestern
V-Bolivar-Richburg at Catt.-Little Valley
Salamanca at Gowanda
Portville at Franklinville/Ellicottville
CSP at Silver Creek
Saturday, Oct. 23
Bennett at Niagara Falls
Clarence at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
WNYMCS/HS at Lew-Port, 2 p.m.
Springville at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
Kenmore East at Kenmore West, 2 p.m.