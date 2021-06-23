 Skip to main content
Section VI Football Federation releases 2021 schedule
Section VI Football Federation releases 2021 schedule

Football: Iroquois vs. WNY/Maritime (copy)

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences and top player Addison Copeland open against Bennett and Canisius the first two weekends of the 2021 high school football season.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences football coach Tyree Parker isn’t afraid to schedule tough games because he believes in the iron sharpens iron approach to developing his team.

The reigning Section VI Class B champion Falcons should definitely be ready for division play.

The Section VI Football Federation released its schedule for the 2021 season Wednesday and one of the attention-getting contests takes place opening weekend. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences visits All-High Stadium to take on Class AA contender Bennett at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Falcons, coming off a 5-1 campaign in which their lone loss was at St. Francis, then resume their series at Monsignor Martin champion Canisius on Sept. 11.

"Those are the type of games that get kids recruited," Parker said. "We can send out film to colleges.

"I love my schedule," Parker said. "I look forward to playing the top competition. It's a great measuring stick to see what our team is about heading into this next season."

In addition to winning the past two Section VI titles in Class B, the Falcons are have won two straight division titles. Among their key returnees are Pitt commit Addison Copeland III.

While a young, rebuilding Timon-St. Jude is dotted on the schedules of various Section VI small-school teams, the only public large school team to play a Division A Monsignor Martin program pits Sweet Home hosting St. Joe’s at 7 p.m. Oct 15.

The eight-week regular season opens the weekend of Sept. 3 and 4. Sept. 3 has an interesting nonleaguer with Class AA runner-up Orchard Park visiting Class A runner-up Jamestown.

Class A champion South Park opens at West Seneca West on Sept. 3. 

Class AA champion Lancaster opens Saturday, Sept. 4 at Lockport.

Class C champion Medina hosts Timon-St. Jude on Sept. 3, while Class D champ Franklinville/Ellicottville opens Sept. 4 at Lackawanna.

There will be at least one Thursday game each week from Week Two through Week Eight.

The regular season concludes Oct. 24.

Section VI Football Schedule

All games start at 7 p.m. (unless noted)

Week 1 

Friday, Sept. 3

 

Niagara Falls at McKinley (at Riverside)

North Tonawanda at Clarence

Williamsville North at Williamsville East

Orchard Park at Jamestown

Hamburg at Niagara-Wheatfield

Amherst at Sweet Home

Grand Island at Cheektowaga

Dunkirk at Kenmore East

Lake Shore at West Seneca East

Williamsville South at Frontier

South Park at West Seneca West

East Aurora at Burgard (at All-High)

Roy-Hart at Albion

Lew-Port at Wilson

Timon at Medina

Salamanca at Springville

JFK at Randolph

Catt-Little Valley at Allegany-Limestone

Gowanda at Portville

Saturday, Sept. 4

 

Starpoint at Hutch-Tech (at Riverside), 2 p.m.

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at Bennett (at All-High), 2 p.m.

Lancaster at Lockport, 2 p.m.

Kenmore West at Pioneer

Akron at Chautauqua Lake

Olean at Fredonia

Alden at V-Avon

Maryvale at Cleveland Hill

Southwestern at Iroquois

Eden at Tonawanda

Depew at Newfane, 2 p.m.

Franklinville/Ellicottville at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

CV-Falconer at Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 1:30 p.m. at Clymer

Cardinal O’Hara at Silver Creek/Forest.

 

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 9

Sweet Home at Niagara Wheatfield

Kenmore East at North Tonawanda

Burgard at Cheektowaga

Dunkirk at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 10

Hutch Tech at Lancaster

Bennett at Williamsville North

Niagara Falls at Clarence

Grand Island Orchard Park

McKinley at Starpoint

Jamestown at Williamsville South

West Seneca West at Frontier

Hamburg at Williamsville East

South Park at Amherst

Roy-Hart at Lew-Port

Albion at Maryvale

West Seneca East at Olean

Pioneer at East Aurora

Tonawanda at Iroquois

Alden at Akron

St. Mary’s at Eden

Springville at Depew

Chautauqua Lake at Gowanda

Fredonia at Allegany-Limestone

Southwestern at Salamanca

Silver Creek/Forest at CV-Falconer

Franklinville/Ellicottville at Randolph

CSP at Catt-Little Valley

Saturday, Sept. 11

Lockport at Kenmore West, 2 p.m.

WNYMCS/HS at Canisius – 1:00 pm

Medina at Newfane, 2 p.m.

Wilson at Cleveland Hill, 2 p.m.

Lackawanna at JFK, 1:30 p.m.

Portville at Timon, 2 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 16

Springville at Alden, 6:30 p.m.

Clarence at Bennett (at All-High)

Cleveland Hill at Tonawanda

Friday, Sept. 17

Orchard Park at Lancaster

Kenmore West at Sweet Home

Williamsville East at South Park (at All-High)

Niagara-Wheatfield at Niagara Falls

McKinley at Grand Island

Kenmore East at Starpoint

Frontier at Jamestown

West Seneca West at Hamburg

Amherst at Williamsville South

WNYMCS/HS at Burgard (at Riverside)

Iroquois at Dunkirk

Cheektowaga at Lew-Port

Wilson at Albion

Olean at Southwestern

West Seneca East at Pioneer

East Aurora at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Newfane at Akron

Timon at Depew

Fredonia at Chautauqua Lake

Randolph at Geneseo

CSP at Portville

Silver Creek/Forest at Franklinville/Ellicottville

Cardinal O’Hara at Catt-Little Valley

Allegany-Limestone at Salamanca

Saturday, Sept. 18

Williamsville North at Hutch Tech (at Riverside), 2 p.m.

North Tonawanda at Lockport, 2 p.m.

Medina at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Eden at JFK, 1:30 p.m.

Gowanda at CV-Falconer, 2 p.m.

Maryvale at Roy-Hart, 7 p.m.

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 23

Tonawanda at Wilson

Starpoint at North Tonawanda

Williamsville South at South Park (at All-High)

Friday, Sept. 24

Hutch Tech at McKinley (at Riverside)

Clarence at Williamsville North

Grand Island at Kenmore East

Jamestown at West Seneca West

Williamsville East at Frontier

Amherst at Hamburg

Albion at Burgard (at All-High)

Cheektowaga at West Seneca East

WNYMCS/HS at Roy-Hart

Lew-Port at Maryvale

Chautauqua Lake at Southwestern

East Aurora at Olean

Pioneer at Dunkirk

JFK at Timon, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Shore at Iroquois

Akron at Medina

Newfane at Springville

Lackawanna at Eden

Depew at Alden

Gowanda at Fredonia

Allegany-Limestone at Portville

Catt-Little Valley at Silver Creek/Forest

Saturday, Sept. 25

Lancaster at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m.

Sweet Home at Lockport, 2 p.m.

Cleveland Hill at St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Franklinville/Ellicottville at Cardinal O’Hara, 2 p.m.

Bennett at Orchard Park, 1 p.m.

Randolph at CSP, 12:30 p.m. at Panama

Niagara-Wheatfield at Kenmore West

Salamanca at CV-Falconer, 1:30 p.m. at CV

 

Week 5

Thursday, Sept. 30

Lew-Port at Albion

Southwestern at Gowanda

Fredonia at Salamanca

Silver Creek/Forest at Timon, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Lancaster at Bennett (at All-High)

Hutch Tech at Orchard Park

McKinley at Kenmore East

Niagara Falls at Williamsville North

Kenmore West at Clarence

Lockport at Niagara-Wheatfield

 

Starpoint at Grand Island

South Park at Jamestown

Frontier at Amherst

Hamburg at Williamsville South

West Seneca West at Williamsville East

Roy-Hart at Burgard (at Riverside)

WNYMCS/HS at Cheektowaga

Cardinal O’Hara at Chautauqua Lake

Dunkirk at Olean

West Seneca East at East Aurora

Pioneer at Iroquois

Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Wilson at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Eden at Springville

CV-Falconer at Allegany-Limestone

Catt-Little Valley at Franklinville/Ellicottville (at Frank.)

Portville at Randolph

Saturday, Oct. 2

Tonawanda at Newfane, 2 p.m.

Alden at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

North Tonawanda at Sweet Home, 2 p.m.

Medina at Cleveland Hill, 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s at CSP, 1:30 p.m. at Sherman

Depew at JFK, 1:30 p.m.

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 7

Williamsville South at West Seneca West

Lockport at Grand Island 

Olean at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Pioneer at Roy-Hart

WNYMCS/HS at Maryvale

Portville at Catt-LV

Friday, Oct. 8

Williamsville North at Lancaster

Orchard Park at Clarence

Niagara-Wheatfield at Starpoint

Bennett at Kenmore East

Kenmore West at North Tonawanda

Jamestown at Hamburg

South Park at Frontier

Williamsville East at Amherst

Burgard at Lew-Port

Cheektowaga at Albion

St. Mary’s at Springville

West Seneca East at Iroquois

East Aurora at Dunkirk

Medina at Wilson

Lackawanna at Depew

Chautauqua Lake at CV-Falconer

Alden at Eden

Southwestern at Fredonia

Allegany-Limestone at Gowanda

Randolph at Silver Creek

CSP at Franklinville/Ellicottville

Timon at Salamanca 

Saturday, Oct. 9

Niagara Falls at Hutch Tech (at Riverside), 2 p.m.

Sweet Home at McKinley (at All-High), 2 p.m.

Newfane at Cardinal O’Hara, 2 p.m.

JFK at Cleveland Hill, 2 p.m.

Akron at Tonawanda

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 14

Frontier at Williamsville North

Eden at Depew

Hamburg at South Park (at All-High)

Wilson at Alden, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Hutch Tech at Bennett (at All-High)

Lancaster at Clarence

Grand Island at Niagara-Wheatfield

McKinley at North Tonawanda

St. Joe’s at Sweet Home

Williamsville East at Jamestown

Amherst at West Seneca West

Lew-Port at Williamsville South

Roy-Hart at Cheektowaga

Maryvale at Burgard (at Riverside)

Dunkirk at West Seneca East

Salamanca at Chautauqua Lake

Akron at East Aurora

Iroquois at Olean

Lake Shore at Pioneer

Tonawanda at Medina

Allegany-Limestone at Southwestern

CV-Falconer at Fredonia

Silver Creek/Forest at Portville

Catt-Little Valley at Randolph

Franklinville/Ellicottville at V-Alexander

Saturday, Oct. 16

Orchard Park at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m.

Starpoint at Kenmore West, 2 p.m.

Albion at WNYMCS/HS, 2 p.m.

Cleveland Hill at Newfane, 2 p.m.

Gowanda at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Lackawanna at CSP, 1:30 p.m. at Clymer

Kenmore East at Lockport, 2 p.m.

Springville at JFK, 2 p.m.

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 21

Niagara-Wheatfield at McKinley (at Riverside)

Jamestown at Amherst

Randolph at Eden

JFK at Alden, 6:30 pm

Chautauqua Lake at Allegany-Limestone

Friday, Oct. 22

Lockport at South Park (at All-High)

Depew at Lancaster

Williamsville North at Orchard Park

North Tonawanda at Tonawanda

Sweet Home at Grand Island

Burgard at Starpoint

Frontier at Hamburg

West Seneca West at West Seneca East

Williamsville South at Williamsville East

Lake Shore at Roy-Hart

Cheektowaga at Maryvale

Albion at Medina

Olean at Pioneer

Fredonia at Dunkirk

Iroquois at East Aurora

Newfane at Wilson



Cleveland Hill at Akron

CV-Falconer at Southwestern

V-Bolivar-Richburg at Catt.-Little Valley

Salamanca at Gowanda

Portville at Franklinville/Ellicottville

CSP at Silver Creek

Saturday, Oct. 23

Bennett at Niagara Falls

Clarence at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)

WNYMCS/HS at Lew-Port, 2 p.m.

Springville at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Kenmore East at Kenmore West, 2 p.m.

 

